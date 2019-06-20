Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 20

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis taking down false tabloid news, the first-look pictures of Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in the new Little Women remake, Lena Headey reveals the big Cersei scene cut from Game of Thrones, and more…

TOP STORY: Cersei Was Supposed to Have a Miscarriage on ‘Game of Thrones’

While speaking at German Comic Con in Munich, actress Lena Headey revealed a big scene that got cut from Game of Thrones, which she believe would’ve greatly changed how viewers saw her character Cersei Lannister in Season 8.

The miscarriage scene would’ve been epic 😢 pic.twitter.com/gSZxUiukIa — ꧁♡ ᴋᴡᴇᴇɴ ʟᴇɴᴀ .꧂ (@bb_cersei) June 15, 2019

“We shot a scene that never made it into Season 7 which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in,” Heady said. “I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently.”

If it was known that Cersei lost her baby in Season 7, such information could’ve served numerous narrative purposes in the series’ final six episodes. Cersei suffering a miscarriage would’ve confirmed that she was actually pregnant in the first place, not just pretending to have a baby in order to keep her spot as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and manipulate others, as many viewers believed.

If Cersei revealed the miscarriage to Jamie, her loyal brother/lover/baby daddy, he might’ve never left to go fight alongside the North. It’s doubtful she would’ve told Euron, the man who believed he was the baby daddy, and if she continued to keep the secret from everyone, seeing Cersei’s inner turmoil eat her alive while battling to keep her kingdom standing would’ve heightened her entire finale story line.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Clap Back at Crazy Tabloid Rumors

Upon seeing the new cover of In Touch Weekly, in which there’s a picture of Mila Kunis with the caption “It’s Over!” — her husband Ashton Kutcher posted a hilarious video of the couple on Instagram to do some fun damage control.

Kutcher, who shares two kids, Wyatt and Dmitri, with Kunis, captioned the video “I guess it’s over… Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting” In the clip, Kutcher playfully says, “I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?” before Kunis looks down to read more of the article and says, “Oh, and also… I took this kids.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: First-Look Photos of ‘Little Women’ Remake

The March sisters are back! Get an exclusive first look at Greta Gerwig's #LittleWomenMovie https://t.co/Rkc5Sawg3O pic.twitter.com/JhQKMts42L — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 19, 2019

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the new Little Women remake starring Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, and Saoirse Ronan as Jo, released their first-look photos on Wednesday. The film, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about four sisters growing up in Boston during the Civil War, also stars Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Emma Watson. The movie is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2019.

Both Ronan and Chalamet also starred Gerwig’s Oscar nominated film Lady Bird, and the actress joked to Vanity Faire, “I loved that in Lady Bird, he was the one that broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in Little Women.”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Nicole Kidman, 52. Lionel Richie, 70. John Goodman, 67.

