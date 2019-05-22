Aaron Rodgers Trashes ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending After Cameo Appearance

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers lived out the dreams of millions after making a surprise cameo appearance on the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. However, while discussing how the beloved series, based on George R.R. Martin‘s books came to a close, he was not afraid to speak his mind.

On Tuesday, when Rodgers was asked on if he found the finale episode, “The Iron Throne” satisfying, he flat out said, “No.”

Rodgers was originally asked to just clarify where he actually showed up during Season 8 episode five, “The Bells,” but couldn’t himself from going on a nearly two minute tirade about how disappointing he was with how D.B. Weiss and David Benioff chose to close the show. And the football star is not alone in his opinion. There are millions of fans out there cheering Rodgers on as he described how the choice to put Bran the Broken on the throne was horrible decision preceded by a weakly written script. He even goes as far to say the writers might’ve been too distracted working on Star Wars to give Thrones their full attention.

“I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no,” Rodgers said. “You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No. Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably a better story. Any Baratheon, better story.”

.@AaronRodgers12 clarifies his acting role in #GameOfThrones and then goes off on an epic rant about how the series ended. "You come down to the ending and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?!" pic.twitter.com/F9OhCWbrZh — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 21, 2019

“I think Dany should have been on the throne. Here’s the thing, though. Here’s my last theory about it. If Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, whose all about the health of the realm. Let’s think about what he did. He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen. So he, the entire time, set the whole thing up and then at the end goes ‘Oh yeah, I don’t want to be king. Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?’ No. Look, I love the opportunity to be in the show, which most people probably don’t think I was, but I was there. I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy.”

