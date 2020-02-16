Michael & Juliana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Michael and Juliana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong, based on their social media accounts. Both stars frequently post pictures of each other on Instagram, and despite a few bumps in the road during their time on 90 Day Fiancé, the two appear to be happier than ever these days.

Michael and Juliana had a fairly lowkey storyline this season, with just a few issues here and there, primarily regarding money, Juliana’s visa interview, and the possibility of Juliana signing a prenuptial agreement before the two tied the knot. Here’s what we know about Michael and Juliana’s relationship today:

The Reality Stars Dealt With Money Issues & Disagreements Over a Prenup This Season

Michael Isn't Happy That Juliana Bought Herself A Car Using His Money | 90 Day FiancéWhile shopping for furniture for their new home, Michael and Juliana discuss how they spend their money, which brings them to the subject of Juliana buying herself a car using Michael's money. Subscribe to TLC UK for more great clips: https://www.youtube.com/c/TLCTVUK Like TLC UK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uktlc/ Follow TLC UK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tlc_uk?lang=en Visit our website: http://www.uk.tlc.com/ 2020-01-08T12:00:00.000Z

Michael and Juliana first met several years ago while partying on a yacht in Croatia. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Juliana to move to the U.S. after Michael proposed. Although the two have a significant age gap, it was clear from the beginning that the reality stars were smitten with each other.

Michael is head-over-heels in love with the Brazilian beauty, and earlier on in the season, he gushed about how “funny, thoughtful and smart” she is. He says that the two are “kindred spirits” and he doesn’t care what people think about their age difference or relationship.

However, the two have faced a few issues this season, despite how drama-free their storyline appeared in the grand scheme of things. Juliana believed Michael “had more power” over her because he makes more money than she does, and Michael told Juliana that he wanted her to sign a prenuptial agreement before the two tie the knot, although the two ended up nixing the prenup in the end.

Michael & Juliana Were Married Earlier This Season & Are Hoping to Adopt Juliana’s Niece & Nephew

Although Michael and Juliana had a few obstacles to overcome this season, the two ended up tying the knot shortly before Season 7 wrapped up. Both stars posted pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. Michael captioned the wedding photos, “The most beautiful and happiest day of our lives…. Watching last night’s episode was like reliving the moment…. We woke up this morning feeling like newly weds.”

AfterBuzz TV also reports that the two were hoping to adopt Juliana’s niece and nephew sometime in the near future. According to the outlet, in an Instagram Live video, Michael announced that he and Juliana had started the process to adopt her young niece and nephew, who currently reside in Brazil.

According to AfterBuzz TV, the 90 Day Fiancé star said, “Juliana and I, today, just initiated the process of adopting her niece and nephew from Brazil. They’re eight and six years old, and they’re in dire straits. The only way to give them any chance at a good life is to bring them to America.”

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to see how Michael and Juliana's love story plays out in the end.

