90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Still Together Predictions & Spoilers

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale airs Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, followed by Part 2 on Monday, February 17 at the same time. Part 1 of the finale features the couples gathering together a few months after filming to discuss their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and to see where they are with their relationships today.

90 Day Fiancé Season 7 featured seven couples this season: Tania and Syngin, Robert and Anny, Blake and Jasmin, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, Mike and Natalie, Anna and Mursel, and 90 Day veterans Angela and Michael, who have appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples faced throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Which couples made it work and who went their separate ways after filming wrapped up? We’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last, and a few spoilers on who we know are still together today. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé couples still together predictions:

Tania & Syngin

Tania and Syngin have had a rocky relationship throughout most of Season 7, fraught with many arguments, a 30-day separation in the middle of their 90-day engagement, and the shocking revelation that Tania doesn’t believe Syngin is her “soulmate.” The two haven’t seen eye-to-eye on their future since the very beginning of their visa, and have often argued over when they should start trying for children and where Syngin should be looking for work.

Although it’s clear that both of the reality stars are deeply in love with one another, Tania doesn’t give us the impression that she’s as ready to settle down as Syngin is. She seems very free-spirited, and although we believe she loves Syngin very much, it doesn’t look like she enjoys being told what to do (even by her partner, who just wants her to check in with him when she’s out drinking in a foreign country), so we aren’t sure how serious she actually is about settling down permanently. If she doesn’t see the man she’s married to as her soulmate, or somebody she’s meant to spend the rest of her life with, we’re not sure how long the relationship will last, but we hope they prove us wrong because we love them as a couple.

Spoiler alert: Although we aren’t sure how long they will last if they don’t work out some of their issues, we do believe Tania and Syngin are still together, despite the lack of recent photos of each other on Instagram. Although it’s not uncommon for reality stars to avoid posting much on social media while the season is airing, Tania and Syngin’s Season 7 co-star Juliana Custodio recently posted a photo of she and Michael spending time with Tania and Syngin on February 1, so unless the photo was taken a long time ago, it looks like the couple is still together today. The caption reads, “Love these people,” and is followed by the hashtag #superbowlweekend.

Robert & Anny

Robert and Anny have the most tumultuous, volatile relationships of the season, and have done almost nothing but fight since the Dominican native first arrived in the U.S. Their relationship has been filled with arguments, tantrums, money issues, problems with Bryson’s porn star grandmother Diamond Foxxx, and uncomfortable tensions regarding Anny’s sexuality, among mountains of other things. Several of Robert’s friends have accused Anny of using Robert for money and a green card, while some fans believe Robert is using Anny as a “built-in babysitter” for Bryson. And that’s all just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to these two … fights about where they were going to get married, Robert taking Anny to a second-hand thrift store for clothes, issues with their living arrangements, how often the two have sex, and how many women Robert has impregnated are just a few things the reality stars have argued about this season on camera.

Despite everything mentioned above, we actually believe that Robert and Anny have a good shot at making things work, if they can just find some common ground on some of the issues they frequently argue about. Both stars have put up with each other all season and appear to be committed to making their relationship work in the future, and although we were a bit surprised that they actually went through with the wedding (considering they got engaged less than eight hours after meeting each other in person), the two appeared happy and excited on their wedding day. They both seem to keep each other in place and grounded, and neither one is a pushover, which apparently works for them.

Spoiler alert: Neither star has posted photos of the other on Instagram lately, but we have a feeling Robert and Anny are still together today. Instagrammer FraudedByTLC recently posted a series of photos of the two together filming with a TLC crew, so fans might even see them on a spinoff in the near future.

Blake & Jasmin

Blake and Jasmin were introduced a bit later on in the season, so we didn’t get as much screen time with the couple as we did with many of the other pairs featured on Season 7. However, from what little we’ve seen of the two, they have a relatively drama-free relationship and appear to be quite smitten with each other. The two occasionally bickered about Jasmin’s antisocial ways, and Blake didn’t feel like Jasmin was as supportive of his music career as he would have liked. Blake’s mother was also concerned that Jasmin didn’t want to work when she got her green card, so the reality stars definitely had a couple of small obstacles to overcome this season.

Despite the few issues highlighted on the show, we believe Blake and Jasmin have a fairly strong connection, and are genuinely in love with one another. The two dated for a few years before Jasmin finally moved to the U.S., so they’ve had plenty of time to build a solid relationship before tying the knot. Although Jasmin might not be as social as Blake wants her to be, we believe the two have a solid relationship and will last long beyond the parameters of the show.

Spoiler alert: The two were married on October 10, 2019 and appear to still be together today. Jasmin recently posted their wedding photos on Instagram following their wedding episode, so it appears the two are still married and going strong.

Michael & Juliana

Michael and Juliana, another fairly drama-free couple featured on Season 7, have only argued a few times throughout the season – the two didn’t see eye-to-eye on a few money issues and they couldn’t decide whether or not Juliana should have to sign a prenuptial agreement before the two tied the knot. When the season first started, it looked like TLC was going to focus heavily on the fact that Michael was much older and far richer than Juliana, and the network definitely did play on that storyline … however, it was clear pretty early on that Juliana was definitely not using Michael for his money; the Brazilian native appeared to be genuinely in love with her American beau, and wanted to be a good stepmother to his children. She quickly formed a very close bond with Michael’s ex-wife Sarah too, which we believe showed her commitment to Michael and his family.

Although the couple did have a bit of a disagreement over the prenup, and there was a clear and visible imbalance of power when it came to money, we believe Michael and Juliana are one of the rare, authentic couples featured on the 90 Day franchise, and we believe the two have a really good shot at making things work in the end. Out of all of the couples featured on Season 7, these two appeared to be genuinely committed to their relationship, and it was obvious they were head-over-heels in love with one another.

Spoiler alert: both reality stars recently shared photos of their wedding day on Instagram, so we believe the two are still together today and stronger than ever. We would be seriously shocked if news surfaced that the two split up.

Emily & Sasha

Emily and Sasha are one of the other fairly low-key couples of the season. They didn’t really argue much all season, aside from a few disagreements on how much time Sasha should be spending with his newborn son. Emily’s sister Betsy seemed to be the driving force behind issues in their storyline, as she was constantly questioning his commitment to Emily and picked fights with him frequently.

The fact that Emily is Sasha’s third wife and third baby mama really didn’t seem to play much of a role in their relationship this season either, despite all of the energy TLC put into highlighting that as a major party of their storyline. Although it’s a bit alarming to see Sasha put so much stock in Emily’s post-baby weight, he is a fitness trainer and we don’t believe he is really “fat-shaming” his wife. Despite some of the issues that have played out on the show, we believe these two have a fairly strong relationship and will stay together for a few more years while they raise their son.

Spoiler alert: Emily frequently posts pictures on her Instagram page of the two together, as well as photos of their son, and the reality star often gives shoutouts to her husband on social media, so it’s clear she and Sasha are still together today.

Mike & Natalie

Mike and Natalie are another couple who were introduced a few episodes in, so we’ve only seen their relationship play out primarily over the second half of the season. These two had some clear issues from the very beginning though, and the two were rarely on the same page about anything. From disagreements on religion and aliens to their city-versus-country lifestyles and when they wanted to start trying for children, these two were a bit of a mess right off the bat.

Fans watched as the two butted heads over what religion they were going to raise their nonexistent children with, which ended up turning into a much larger fight than we anticipated (considering they weren’t even trying for children yet). Their relationship ended up taking a turn for the worst when the producers asked Natalie if she loved Michael, and she refused to answer, so it’s clear these two have some serious issues to work through if they want to make things work in the end. We honestly don’t believe these two will last, if they even got back together to begin with.

Spoiler(ish) alert: According to FraudedByTLC, Mike and Natalie were spotted with a TLC film crew earlier this month, and the Instagrammer claims Natalie is here on a K-1 visa, so the two might have worked through their issues. The caption of the photo reads, “more Mike of the aliens and Natalie sightings. We know she’s here on a K-1 but so far no marriage certificate has turned up, and our fraud investigators are furiously working on it!” Maybe they’ll appear on an upcoming spinoff of the series?

Anna & Mursel

Anna and Mursel had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” this season, and ended up splitting up for a short time after Mursel boarded a flight back home to Turkey. The bee-loving reality stars had a tough start to their 90-day engagement, as Mursel refused to tell his religious family about Anna’s children. Keeping her kids a secret put a deep strain on their relationship, and Anna eventually gave Mursel an ultimatum and told him to tell his family about her children or she was going to call off the wedding.

Although the two had a difficult time dealing with Mursel’s family and nearly ended their relationship permanently while TLC was still filming, it was clear from the beginning that these two were head-over-heels crazy about each other and that they really wanted to build a future together. We weren’t surprised at all that Mursel flew back to the U.S. to be with Anna, and we believe these two will be together for many years to come.

Spoiler alert: Since their wedding episode aired, Anna has updated her Instagram with several sweet pictures of the two together, including photos from their wedding shower, pictures of Mursel with the kids, and a recent snapshot of the family out to dinner for Valentine’s Day. These two are definitely still together today, according to Instagram.

Angela & Michael

Angela and Michael have now featured on three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, so fans should already be familiar with their brand of chaos. This season of the show has actually been significantly less dramatic than previous seasons, as Angela and Michael have been dealing with the fallout of Michael failing his K-1 visa interview and have been trying to figure out how to get Michael to the U.S. However, promos for tonight’s Tell All special sees Angela shouting at the “Goofballs,” so fans can expect a bit more drama before the season wraps up.

Despite the many arguments, breakups, cheating scandals and fertility issues that the two have dealt with in previous seasons of the show, their lowkey Season 7 appearance has us thinking that they might have finally overcome some of the most significant issues in their relationship and will stay together for the long haul. Although Angela still has plenty of southern sass and a short temper, the two have overcome so much already, and are clearly determined to make things work, so we believe they are still together today.

Spoiler alert: FraudedByTLC posted photos of the two on their wedding day, so Angela and Michael are finally married. According to the Instagrammer, they tied the knot in Nigeria on January 27, 2020 and are still working on getting Michael’s visa.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

