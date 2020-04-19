David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, continue to have one of the saddest storylines of the season. After four failed attempts to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend of seven years, David is once again hoping to meet with Lana after she ghosted him at the train station. This time she promised to meet him at a cafe after asking him if he still wanted to apply for a U.S. visa, but does she show up?

The description for Episode 9, titled ”Should’ve Known Better,” reads, “Lisa and Usman plead their case to get married. Stephanie meets Erika’s friends. Avery questions Ash’s professional relationships. David prepares to meet Lana. Yolanda updates Karra on Williams. Geoffrey opens up to Varya’s mom and Darcey gets focused.”

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between David and Lana during Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Lana Stood David Up at the Train Station During His Fourth Attempt to Meet Her

VideoVideo related to does lana stand david up again on 90 day fiancé? spoilers 2020-04-19T16:07:36-04:00

During a recent episode of the show, David attempted to meet Lana for a fourth time after landing in Ukraine. However, the blonde beauty ghosted him again, leaving the 60 year old computer programmer heartbroken, confused and frustrated.

The two had planned to meet at the train station, with Lana promising to wear a blue dress so he could easily spot her, but the reality star was left alone and with no way to contact her, since the two have only have spoken through the Ukrainian dating app.

“This morning I woke up feeling optimistic, but now that I’m actually standing here, anger is setting in. I just don’t know what’s going on.” He decided to head to a local cafe to jump online and message Lana, but he has no luck there either. “I just can’t believe this is happening again,” David told the producers.

“This is the fourth time I’ve come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time that it hasn’t happened,” a visibly irritated David says in the clip above. “This one is different, there’s no excuse for this one … I really thought she was going to be there.”

Lana Ghosts Him Again, Leaving David Alone at the Cafe

David didn’t hear from Lana for several days after she left him at the train station, but she finally popped online and asked David if he still wanted to apply for a U.S. visa. She didn’t address the fact that she ghosted him or even ask if he was still in Ukraine, she just asked if he wanted to meet so they could take some pictures to send to the immigration officer. David gladly accepted and the two planned to meet at a local cafe, but Lana ghosts him once again during tonight’s April 19 episode.

David sits at the table with a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of roses and sadly watches people file in and out of the cafe. He starts to worry after Lana is an hour late, telling the cameras, “I’ve been waiting for Lana to show up since 2 p.m., and I’m starting to get nervous that all of this was for nothing.”

He continues, “I don’t have internet access in the restaurant so I can’t send her instant messages to find out what’s going on. If she just meets with me for five minutes, it’s five minutes longer than I’ve ever spent with her before.” Two hours later, he realizes she isn’t going to show up, slams the champagne and leaves. “It’s just like at the train station,” he says during a confessional. “How could she do this to me again?”

The cafe owner watches him leave and takes his flowers, telling the camera, “For me, this is a typical situation. Someone comes in, orders, and nobody comes to meet him. It happens a lot. Nothing special. It’s a shame to waste the flowers though.” Heavy will add a clip of the scene as soon as one becomes available.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

