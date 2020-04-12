David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have still never met in person, despite dating online for seven years. David flew to Ukraine for a fourth time with the intention of proposing to Lana, but she stood him up once again during a recent episode of the show.

After expressing how angry and hurt he was that she ghosted him again, David almost went back to the states alone. However, he didn’t want to give up on his relationship with Lana, so he decided to stay in Ukraine and drive to her home city to look for her, against the advice of his good friend Anya.

So what’s going on with the reality stars today? Are David and Lana still together? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship.

Lana Ghosted David Again While he Was in Ukraine

David admitted during his Season 4 debut that he attempted to meet Lana three times over the course of their seven-year relationship; however, each trip fell through at the last second, with Lana have multiple excuses for not showing up. She ghosted him the first time, said her brother died the second, and she had some medical problems during his last trip to Ukraine, according to the reality star.

Despite his best effort to connect with the Ukrainian beauty in person, she has continued to spurn his attempts. However, David wasn’t phased, and he believed Lana each time she gave him an excuse for not showing up; he even bought a ring before leaving the U.S., and was certain Lana would show up this time.

Sadly, David was wrong, and Lana blew him off once again, leaving the computer programmer to wait at the train station for hours. He had no way to contact her since the two have only spoken through the dating site (and she needs the internet to chat with him), and she wasn’t online for four days after leaving David at the train station.

“This morning I woke up feeling optimistic, but now that I’m actually standing here, anger is setting in. I just don’t know what’s going on,” he says in the clip above. “I just can’t believe this is happening again. This is the fourth time I’ve come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time that it hasn’t happened,” a visibly irritated David says during a confessional. “This one is different, there’s no excuse for this one … I really thought she was going to be there.”

David Has Sent Lana $100,000 Over the Years

David has sent Lana a staggering $100,000 over the years, despite never meeting his Ukrainian girlfriend in person. He explained on the show that their communication has strictly been through the dating site, with a translating app, and whenever he asks Lana if they can exchange phone numbers or video chat, she gets angry with him.

“Our communication has only been through chat on the site, which is translated because she speaks no English,” he said on the show. “So I pay for that chat by the minute, and it’s very expensive. I’ve had many discussions with her about why we can’t communicate through some other modern communication method, but she will get angry about it. She’s told me she’s very shy and it’s too overwhelming to her. So I do what I have to [do] to keep Lana happy. I think during the whole time that I’ve been with Lana, I have spent over $100,000 on the website, that’s how much it costs.”

Because David has spent so much money on Lana and because she’s still ghosted him during several attempts to meet, fans are starting to think Lana might be catfishing him, and David’s too blinded by love to see it. Many have been comparing him to Caesar and Maria, stars of the third season of Before the 90 Days.

He’s tried to meet Lana three times already? David is White Caesar confirmed. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/c4czUqvGdW — 🍦 carole baskin robbins 🍦 (@cathlintons) March 16, 2020

One Reddit user wrote, “Did he say he pays per minute for the chat? Pay by minute on an internet chat? is that the new 900#? And he doesn’t seem to think it’s odd that after years she still refuses to just exchange email addresses and send email, or use any of the many free chat services out there? Then the icing on the cake was a Ukrainian telling him flat out he’s being scammed.”

A Twitter user added, “In this day and age, it’s totally suspicious that the video chat on that dubious website doesn’t have audio. Come on David, wake up. Lana is totally catfishing you,” while another wrote, “He’s tried to meet Lana three times already? David is white Caesar confirmed.”

It’s Unclear if the Two Are Still Together Today

It’s unclear at this time if David and Lana are still together today. Contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and David’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about his love life at the moment.

Even though Lana blew him off again, David wasn’t ready to give up on his relationship, and the reality star resolutely traveled to her hometown to try to find her, but it’s still unclear if David actually tracks her down or not. He mentioned on the show that he and Lana need to meet in order to take some pictures to send to the immigration officer, so it sounds like they already started the visa process, but it’s still up in the air whether Lana shows up or not.

Based on the way things are going on the show, we don’t believe the two will last, if they haven’t already split up. We hope for David’s sake that he finally realized Lana was scamming him and kicked her to the curb, but we won’t know for sure until Season 4 wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

