Do David & Lana Finally Meet in Person? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

Does Lana finally meet David in person during the March 29 episode of 90 Day Fiancé? After three failed attempts to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend of seven years, David hopped on a flight back to her country with renewed hope that he was finally going to meet her in person. But does she show up?

The description for Episode 6, titled “Can’t Buy Me Love,” reads, “Darcey and Tom prepare to meet face to face. Geoffrey questions Varya and the entire trip to Moscow. David anxiously awaits Lana. Stephanie and Erika get romantic. Ed faces regret, while Lisa faces Sojaboy’s adoring fans at his music video premiere.”

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between David and Lana during Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

David Prepares to Meet Lana in Person During Episode 6

David Bought an Engagement Ring! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Although Lana has repeatedly ghosted David in the past during three separate attempts to meet her, the 60 year old computer programmer is hopeful that she will finally show up this time. She just didn’t show up the first time he tried to meet her, she said her brother died during the second trip, and she claimed to have medical issues during the third.

Despite his best effort to connect with the Ukrainian beauty in person, she has continued to spurn his attempts. However, David wasn’t phased, and he believed Lana each time she gave him an excuse for not showing up. The reality star has no doubts that Lana will show up with time, and although has never actually communicated with her face-to-face (through videochat or on the phone), he bought her an engagement ring and plans to propose during his trip.

“Tomorrow morning I’m going to be traveling to Ukraine to meet my girlfriend Lana,” David says in the clip above. “I met Lana on a foreign dating site seven years ago but we’ve never spoken to each other on the phone and we’ve never met in person. We communicate only through the dating website, but I’m in love!” He adds, “She’s 27 years old, she’s beautiful, she’s intelligent, and I feel very lucky that she wants to be with me. I really hope this time with Lana, it works out.”

Lana Doesn’t Show Up at the Train Station & Never Messages David

Sadly, Lana ghosts David once again during the March 29 episode of 90 Days. David arrives at the train station and waits anxiously all afternoon for her train to arrive, but she never shows up. He also has no way to contact her since the two have only spoken through the dating site (and she needs the internet to chat with him), so he has no idea what’s going on, if her train was delayed, if something happened to her, or if something came up.

“I’m standing at the train station, I’m looking at people getting off the train, I’m looking all around, I’m trying to find her,” David tells the cameras. “But I don’t see Lana anywhere. I don’t know if I missed her, I don’t know if she walked right past me. Maybe she went out front to look for me … I”m not seeing her. She’s not here.”

After realizing that Lana was nowhere to be found, and likely never showed up at all, David gets frustrated. “This morning I woke up feeling optimistic, but now that I’m actually standing here, anger is setting in. I just don’t know what’s going on.” He decides to head to a cafe in order to jump online and message Lana, but he has no luck there either. She’s not online, so he can’t contact her through the dating site, and he has no idea what to do. “I just can’t believe this is happening again,” David tells the producers.

“This is the fourth time I’ve come to Ukraine to meet Lana, and this is the fourth time that it hasn’t happened,” a visibly irritated David says during a confessional. “This one is different, there’s no excuse for this one … I really thought she was going to be there.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

