Elizabeth & Andrei Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together Today?

Elizabeth and Andrei, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and happily raising their daughter Eleanor, based on their Instagram pages. Although the reality stars often bicker and fight on the new season of Happily Ever After, they were able to overcome all of their issues and stay together in the end.

The 90 Day duo get into several arguments during the July 19 episode of the show, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today and what they’ve been up to in recent months since filming wrapped up for the season. Keep reading for details on Elizabeth and Andrei’s relationship today:

They Are Facing Some Issues on the New Season of Happily Ever After

Elizabeth and Andrei might still be together today, but they’ve definitely had some significant obstacles to overcome throughout their relationship. On top of Andrei’s ongoing issues with Elizabeth’s father and family, the reality stars are attempting to plan their second wedding in Andrei’s home country and they’ve already run into plenty of issues.

In the clip above, the reality stars get into an argument while looking at various wedding venues in Moldova. As Elizabeth tries to explain to the producers why she’s frustrated, Andrei tells his wife to “shut up” because she’s annoying him. “Andrei, you know I’m really trying my best to be nice to you right now, but you’re making it difficult for me you, you really are,” she tells her husband after he accuses her of being grumpy because she’s hungry. “You’re not very patient and it’s just very frustrating.”

The two continue to argue about the food options at one of the venues until their tempers bubble to the surface, which results in a heated back-and-forth during a confessional. As Elizabeth tries to explain that she wants the food to be “up to par for [her] family’s standards,” Andrei attempts to interrupt her. She snaps at him to not cut her off, and he shouts back, “You’re f–king annoying, you shut up and don’t tell me this right now.” Elizabeth yells right back at him that’ he’s annoying, and the two bicker back and forth before Libby finally walks away in anger.

The clip above is just one of several fights the reality stars have already been in this season; from issues with Andrei’s “alpha male” attitude and his cultural expectations of Elizabeth’s place as a woman and a wife, to confrontations about Elizabeth’s family and her baptism at Andrei’s church, the 90 Day stars have been fighting almost nonstop this season, likely due to the stress of planning their second wedding.

The Reality Stars Frequently Gush About One Another on Instagram

Although Elizabeth and Andrei are often at odds about various aspects of their relationship on the show, the reality stars appear to be very happy and in love on social media. Both stars frequently share photos of their little family on Instagram, usually accompanied by sweet, gushy captions of how much they love one another.

“Happy National Best Friends Day to my bestest friend ever. My husband. I love you baby!⁣⁣” Elizabeth captioned a series of June 8 pictures of Andrei holding his wife in his arms while they kiss. Another set of pictures features their little family celebrating the 4th of July while they happily jump in the air and show off their daughter Eleanor to the world.

Meanwhile, Andrei’s Instagram is filled with photos of his family, his wife, and his life in America, including plenty of adorable pictures of Libby, Eleanor and their pets. He occasionally promotes their storyline on the show, but he typically only posts photos of his “beautiful family,” as well as cute pictures of him and Elizabeth kissing or cuddling together during the holidays, so it’s safe to say the two are still happily married today.

