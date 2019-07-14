Elizabeth & Andrei’s Family Feud on 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have often butted heads over how involved Elizabeth’s family is in their personal lives. On tonight’s episode of the show, Elizabeth and Andrei’s fathers “face off,” according to the TLC synopsis for the show.

So what caused such bad blood between the two families? Why does Andrei not want Elizabeth’s family so involved in their lives, and why do both of their father’s butt heads tonight? Read on for details on Elizabeth and Andrei‘s family feud and how it all started:

Andrei Has Been at Odds With Elizabeth’s Father Chuck Since he First Came to America & Her Sisters & Friends Weren’t Very Welcoming to the Moldovan

Andrei didn’t get off to the best start with Elizabeth’s family after he moved to the states to be with his soon-to-be bride. Her friends and relatives had their doubts about the relationship, especially when Potthast said her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative,” so their less-than-welcoming demeanor frustrated Andrei.

Not only were her friends and family suspicious of his intentions with Elizabeth, he was known to have a short temper and a controlling attitude toward Elizabeth, which didn’t sit well with her loved ones.

Shortly after their wedding, Elizabeth and Andrei moved into one of her father Chuck‘s houses, and he allowed them to live there free of charge while Andrei was trying to get his visa sorted. However, he expected Andrei and Elizabeth to take care of the house and keep the yard trimmed, and was upset that they weren’t. You can watch the clip below.

Her Father Chuck Thought it was ‘Irresponsible’ of Andrei to get His Daughter Pregnant When He Wasn’t Working

Elizabeth’s father Chuck wasn’t a big fan of Andrei from the start, considering the Moldovan native impregnated his daughter shortly after they got together. Chuck didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget when Andrei wasn’t working and said it was “irresponsible” to “knock [his] daughter up” when he didn’t have a job.

Chuck voiced his concerns to the cameras, stating “It doesn’t really fit in with what they’re trying to do right now, which is get on their feet financially, him get a job, and get ahead of their bills. To me, it’s not necessary to have a wedding when you’re in the situation that they’re in now.”

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he continued. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

Andrei Doesn’t Want Elizabeth’s Family so Involved in Their Lives After Several Heated Confrontations With Her Sisters & Father

Andrei has been in several heated arguments with Elizabeth’s sisters and father throughout their time on the show. Her sisters didn’t trust Andrei and weren’t shy about confronting him, especially when it came to their financial situation and his lack of employment. Andrei flat out refused to work for her father even when he needed a job and couldn’t find work, and he has repeatedly told Elizabeth that he doesn’t want her family so involved with their lives. They even decided against having Elizabeth’s family at the hospital when she gave birth to their daughter Eleanor because of issues Andrei had with her family.

During a previous episode of the show, Andrei’s father was attempting to fly over from Moldova so that he could meet his granddaughter when Elizabeth went into labor. However, Elizabeth was worried about their families meeting and concerned that Andrei has been telling him too many negative stories about their life in America, which might have caused some bad blood between the two families. Judging by tonight’s episode synopsis, their fathers definitely clash, so Elizabeth’s fears were valid.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

