Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby on 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year on January 23. Potthast gave birth to daughter Eleanor Louise at 6:13 a.m. in Tampa, Florida. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, according to Potthast’s Instagram post.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly following her birth. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

For those who need a quick recap, Castravet and Potthast captivated audiences during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and have continued to do so long after the season ended. After chatting on a dating app, the reality star, 28, met Castravet while visiting Dublin in 2016. At the time, the Moldova-native, 32, worked as a bouncer, according to In Touch Weekly. Their relationship quickly blossomed following their meeting, and Castravet decided to move to Florida to be with Potthast.

The couple found out they were expecting last May, when the TLC alum was on a road trip with Castravet and noticed that she had no appetite and felt ill. When the couple got home, Potthast took a pregnancy test, which came back positive. Castravet later revealed that the pregnancy was a total surprise and that they were not trying to start a family at the time, but they were excited nonetheless.

However, Potthast’s father was not so thrilled to hear about her pregnancy, saying “I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” Chuck said during a clip shared by PEOPLE. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

Despite Andrei’s rocky relationship with Elizabeth’s family (which you can read more about here), they all came together for a gender reveal party in October, 2018. “Most of my family counted on it being a girl, and everybody was right,” Potthast told Cosmopolitan. “We just kind of had this gut feeling.”

Potthast has embraced motherhood to the fullest, and documented much of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. She often gushes about her daughter on Instagram, and posts plenty of pictures of her little family of three.

“Being a Mother is the greatest gift I could ever receive,” she wrote on May 21. “Some Moms make it look super easy but honestly, it’s not! They say being a Mom or a parent for that matter is THEE most difficult job in the world and that is 100%. How incredible it is to be able to have this opportunity in life. Our precious little Eleanor Louise.”

Although Potthast and Castravet love their little family, they ran into many bumps along the way during her pregnancy. Castravet struggled to find work when he first came to America, and during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, a (still) pregnant Potthast confronts him about his refusal to work for her father.

In the clip above, Potthast finally gets tired of her husband refusing to work for her father, and the two get into a heated argument.

“I don’t think Andrei realizes how much this is affecting me and it’s really coming to a point where it’s getting to me, because I’m only becoming more and more pregnant and more hormonal and exhausted and stressed, and it shouldn’t be that way,” Elizabeth tells the cameras.

“It’s stupid, Lib,” he says to her when she suggests getting her dad to help.

“Your attitude is stupid! Just ask him for a damn job. It’s not that hard. Ask him for a job! Because of your pride and your ego, you refuse, and I’m over here stressed out and pregnant, and have all this weight on my shoulders,” Elizabeth says.

He then tells Potthast to not “terrorize me with your pregnancy” and continues to talk over her every time she speaks.

