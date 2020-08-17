Paul & Karine Abuse & Sexual Assault Accusations: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Paul and Karine Staehle, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently made headlines after Karine filed a restraining order against her husband and “disappeared” with their son Pierre. The police were called to Paul and Karine‘s home on July 30 after Karine claimed her husband became violent, pushed her to the floor, and refused to give her back her green card so that she couldn’t leave the house.

Paul took to Instagram earlier this month to address the incident and share his own version of events with his followers. He posted a video of the police arriving at his home and claimed that Karine and Pierre were missing; he also uploaded a screenshot of the police report and gave details on the emergency protective order Karine filed against him.

According to court documents, Karine accused Paul of being physically violent and making her fear for her life. She also alleges that he sexually assaulted her, stole her immigration documents and refused to let her leave the house, among other accusations. Keep reading for details on Paul and Karine’s ongoing marital issues and abuse allegations below:

Karine Says Paul is Abusive & Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her

According to court documents, Karine claimed her husband “pushed” her “to the floor,” and was “holding” her green card and other immigration documents from her. Her statement alleges that Paul “pushed me, grabbed my breast squeezing and twisting hurting me, pushing me to the floor.” She also accused Paul of raping her and says he becomes violent and “throws things” at her when she refuses to have sex with him, according to Cheat Sheet.

“I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitors my phone, he has cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives who leaves. He threatens to take our son Pierre away if I ever leave,” she claimed, according to the report. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us.”

Karine also leveled several other accusations against her husband in the police report, including claiming that Paul wouldn’t allow her to take birth control, would post videos of her on social media without her consent, and refused her access to the couple’s finances.

Paul Denied the Allegations & Shared Details of the Restraining Order

Paul took to Instagram Live to discuss the allegations, and although he admitted that he and Karine were having marital issues at the time, he called the accusations in the police report “lies” and said he didn’t believe that Karine was the one who shared them with the police. He also claimed that she and Pierre were “missing,” and that the police were looking for them.

“These things on here — I know Karine’s mad at me, [but] I do not think she said these lies. I don’t think she knows what was written. I honestly do not think so, I really don’t. I’m in shock,” the Kentucky native said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video. “So whoever went down there with her, decided to go and write all this down. I’m getting a lawyer and when we’re in court, I want a court-ordered translator there to translate everything that’s in the sworn statement to her so that Karine understands what was said and see Karine’s reaction in court. And at that point, I really want to go after the person that did this. I know me and Karine have had [many] over the last four years, this is not a thing she would say. She would never say anything like this about me.”

Although Paul was adamant that his wife didn’t give the statement herself, Karine broke her silence on August 2 and confirmed that she filed the report with the help of a translator. She said she contacted the police because she feared for hers and Pierre’s safety, but she was now safe and getting the help she needed to move forward. She also thanked her fans for their support and noted that the authorities knew where she was.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” Karine wrote on her Instagram Stories. “All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

Paul Has Since Filed a Restraining Order Against Karine & Claims He Found Glass in His Food

Paul has since filed his own restraining order against Karine after claiming he “found glass” in his food when Karine cooked him a meal. He also alleges his wife “assaulted” him and frequently endangered their son by allowing him to run in the street and play in cabinets where dangerous chemicals were stored. “[Her] friends have been calling me threatening to come to my home and kill me,” he stated. “They requested I pay them $10,000 or I would never see my son again.”

A judge granted Paul the protective order on August 1, one day after Karine filed hers. According to court documents, Paul is restrained from having contact with Pierre, but both parents were granted temporary custody of their son while a judge determines whether Karine or Paul will get placement of the boy, US Weekly reports.

In the weeks since the incident, Paul has posted cryptic messages on Instagram about his estranged wife and their separation. Shortly after an August 11 court hearing, Paul wrote that he “regrets not keeping [their] marital issues private,” while also hinting that Karine is pregnant with their second child. He wrote, “I never want to date or remarry to ever feel this pain again. To not be a part of your children’s life, born and unborn, is beyond painful.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

