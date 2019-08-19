Karine & Paul Breakup Timeline & Cheating Scandals

Karine and Paul Staehle have had a rocky, on-again-off-again relationship throughout their time on TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, which they have featured on for several years. Although the couple welcomed their first child together – a son named Pierre – earlier this year, they have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and have broken up and threatened divorce several times.

Paul has also accused Karine of cheating on him multiple times throughout their years together, and even demanded a paternity test when they found out they were expecting Pierre, so it wasn’t always clear if the reality couple was still together or if they’d actually stayed split up following one of their big fights on the show.

Here’s what we know about Karine and Paul’s breakups, divorce threats and cheating scandals over the years:

Paul Has Accused Karine of Cheating Several Times

This may be one of the reasons why Paul wanted that paternity test… #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/4fxsuAr3ce — John Yates (@JohnYates327) October 15, 2018

Paul has accused his Brazilian wife of cheating on him several times in the past. He had frequently confronted Karine about talking to other men dating back to 2017, and although Karine admitted that she was chatting with them, she always denied cheating on Paul because the men she was talking to “lived so far away.”

In July 2018, Paul blasted Karine in a series of now-deleted social media posts accusing his wife of cheating on him with fitness Instagrammer Joe Devito. Paul accused Joe, who is an openly gay man, of being a “home wrecker” and claimed he was having an affair with Karine, although Joe vehemently denied the rumors and claimed he and Karine were just friends.

A video had also surfaced the same year that allegedly showed Karine with another man, who had his arms wrapped around the Brazilian beauty while the two embraced. Several 90 Day fans and bloggers speculated that the video was the reason behind Paul’s bold paternity test demand, which you can read more about later in this article.

They Broke Up in 2017 After Paul Accused Karine of Cheating With a Man Named Alex

Another cheating allegation arose back in 2017, when Paul posted on Facebook about Karine allegedly talking to a man named Alex, according to Starcasm. He wrote “when you love some one you don’t call or talk about sex with another man. Or blow up another man’s phone.” Paul added in the comments: “Karine told me I am bad and she loves Alex.”

At the time, Karine responded to the cheating allegations on Instagram and addressed the breakup, writing in Portuguese (and roughly translated to English), “I think in the past a very bad person has hurt Paul’s feeling that even I can not help him. I tried. Not for interest. But for finding Paul a good person. God knows what is best for each person.” You can see screenshots of their very public breakup posts here.

Karine also wanted a divorce from Paul after he offended her family. In the video above, Karine tells the cameras that “The fight started when I received messages from Paul calling my brother a thief.” The two start chatting through a translating app, and although Paul tries to apologize for offending her family, she tells him she is sick of talking. He asks her if she just wants to “give up and get a divorce,” and she replies “yes” and walks away.

Paul Wanted a DNA Test After Karine Announced She Was Pregnant With Pierre

On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “couples tell all” special last year, the two revealed that Karine was pregnant, and that Paul wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born.

In the clip above, Paul drops the bombshell on live television, which causes Karine to break down sobbing. After happily announcing that she was pregnant through a video chat, Paul exclaims that they “need to do a DNA test in regards to this,” shocking the host, Karine and the viewers watching.

Karine replies “you’re seriously doing this?” before explaining how disappointed she is with her husband. She starts to cry, and he asks her if she’s okay, before she answers “I hope that my visa doesn’t get approved and I don’t come to America because my husband speaks badly of me in front of everybody.” Paul asks her “what do I do to you that is bad?” and she replies “everything!” while continuing to sob on camera.

They Are Still Together Today Despite Their Previous Breakups & Cheating Accusations

Despite plenty of blowout fights and their on-again-off-again relationship, it looks like Paul and Karine have finally found solid ground after Pierre was born earlier this year in March. The couple appears to be back in America and happily raising Pierre in Kentucky, after Paul struggled to get a Brazilian visa due to his criminal record.

Karine and Paul haven’t made any official announcements about their relationship status recently, although that doesn’t mean that they aren’t together. The reality stars likely have contractual obligations with TLC which stops them from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, Karine’s Instagram page reads “Casada com @pauljasonstaehle,” which means “Married with Paul Staehle” in English, so it’s safe to say the two are definitely still an item.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC to see how everything plays out for 90 Day Fiancé couple.

