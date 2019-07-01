Paul Staehle’s Criminal Record & Arrest History on 90 Day Fiancé

Paul Staehle, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, was denied his Brazilian visa due to his criminal history, which is lengthy and has some serious charges. Staehle has admitted on the show that he has some “skeletons in his closet” when it came to his criminal past, but he only recently revealed what those skeletons actually were.

On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Paul “receives upsetting news regarding his permanent residency in Brazil,” which has impacted his ability to stay in Brazil with his wife Karine Martins and son Pierre. Fans might be wondering what exactly Staehle did that would affect his ability to stay in his wife’s home country. Read on for details of Staehle’s criminal record below:

He Was Charged With Second Degree Arson & Insurance Fraud in 2014 Stemming from a 2007 Incident

Staehle first revealed that he spent time in jail on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “Roughly 10 years ago I was accused of burning my own property. And I was incarcerated pending trial for 18 months until I took a plea agreement and got on probation,” he explained on the show.

In regards to that specific charge, Starcasm reported that in 2007, he was accused of second degree arson, or more specifically, “Burning Personal Property To Defraud Insurer.” He wasn’t convicted until 2014, according to the outlet. The site also states that his supervised probation stemming from the case officially ends in April 2020, so he has less than a year left of extended supervision.

His Ex-Girlfriend Both Took Out Restraining Orders on Him & He Violated it by Texting Her

According to Romper, Staehle also revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend took out restraining orders against one another, and that his relationship with his ex “ended so badly, it ended up getting [him] in some serious trouble,” he said at the time.

“Roughly ten years ago I was accused of burning my own property. And I was Incarcerated pending trial for 18 months until I took a plea agreement and got on probation,” he admitted, going on to explain the second charge. “My ex girlfriend and I both took out restraining orders against each other. And I ended up sending her a text message, which directly violated that order. So I got locked back up over it.”

His Visa Was Denied Due to Charges of ‘Terrorism’ in the U.S. According to the Season Promo

In a preview for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which can be viewed above, Staehle’s application for permanent residency gets denied due to terrorism charges stemming from an incident in the U.S.

“They denied your visa because of terrorism charges,” an immigration official tells a completely surprised Staehle in the clip. This specific charge wasn’t explained any further in the promo, so fans will just have to tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and see what his terrorism accusation all entails.

