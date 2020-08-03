90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle Files Restraining Order Against Husband Paul

90 Day Fiancé‘s Karine Staehle took out an emergency protective order against her husband Paul following an explosive confrontation on July 31, which led to Karine calling the police and allegedly “disappearing” with their son Pierre over the weekend.

The police were called to Paul and Karine‘s home after Karine claimed her husband became violent, pushed her to the floor, and refused to give her back her green card so that she couldn’t leave the house. Paul documented the fight on Instagram, where he shared the police report and updated fans on what happened.

According to the police report, Karine claimed her husband “pushed” her “to the floor,” and was “holding” her green card and other immigration documents from her. “I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitors my phone, he has cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives who leaves. He threatens to take our son Pierre away if I ever leave,” she claimed, according to the report. Keep reading for details:

Paul Shared the Police Report on Instagram & Called the Claims ‘Lies’

Karine also leveled several other accusations against her husband in the police report, including claiming that Paul wouldn’t allow her to take birth control, would post videos of her on social media without her consent, and refused her access to the couple’s finances. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him,” Karine’s statement reads. “I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us.”

Paul took to Instagram to update fans on what went down between the two, and although he admitted that he and Karine were having marital issues, he called the accusations in the police report “lies” and said he didn’t believe that Karine was the one who shared them with the police.

“These things on here — I know Karine’s mad at me, [but] I do not think she said these lies. I don’t think she knows what was written. I honestly do not think so, I really don’t. I’m in shock,” the Kentucky native said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video. “So whoever went down there with her, decided to go and write all this down. I’m getting a lawyer and when we’re in court, I want a court-ordered translator there to translate everything that’s in the sworn statement to her so that Karine understands what was said and see Karine’s reaction in court. And at that point, I really want to go after the person that did this. I know me and Karine have had [many] over the last four years, this is not a thing she would say. She would never say anything like this about me.”

Paul also said he tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, although he insisted he had never cheated on Karine. Several hours later, he uploaded another video where he shared details of the restraining order. “I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said. He also shared photos of official paperwork, which claimed that there was a weapon involved and that he was “armed and dangerous,” according to US Magazine.

Paul Shared Another Video Where He Claimed His Wife Was Missing

He shared another update several hours later and claimed he did not know where his wife and son were. He said that the sheriff’s department had stopped by and they were looking for Karine and Pierre because they were both still missing.

“They are looking for Karine,” he says in the clip above. “Karine is missing, they don’t know where she’s at. I’m very scared for her and the child, as was the sheriff that was here. If anybody sees her please contact the Jefferson County sheriff’s department.”

According to The Blast, Paul also live-streamed the visit from the authorities and could be heard saying in the video, “I have no idea why you guys were called. I don’t know what I’ve done.” He claimed that he had never hit Karine, that the fight started because he found out she was “her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce,” and that Karine got upset when he asked her about it. You can watch the live stream by clicking here.

Karine Updated Fans on August 2 & Said She Called The Police Because She Feared For Hers and Pierre’s Lives

Karine finally spoke out about the incident on Sunday, August 2 following several days of silence. The reality star told fans that she and Pierre were safe, but that she did indeed call the police on her husband because she feared for hers and Pierre’s safety.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” Karine wrote on her Instagram Stories. “All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

She continued, “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.” She also added that she had a translator help her file the police report, that she was not missing, and that the police knew where she was.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

