Paul and Karine Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Paul and Karine Staehle, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently welcomed their son Pierre to the world earlier this year. Pierre Martins Staehle was born at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches.

The couple was ecstatic to meet their son. “I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul told Entertainment Weekly following Pierre’s birth. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Here’s what you need to know about Paul and Karine‘s son Pierre:

Paul Wanted Karine to Get a Paternity Test When She Found Out She Was Pregnant With Pierre

On the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “couples tell all” special last year, the two revealed that Karine was pregnant, and that Paul wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born, likely due to several cheating scandals Paul had accused Karine of earlier in their relationship. Paul told her he wanted the test on live television after Karine happily announced that she was pregnant through a video chat.

In the clip above, Karine asks “you’re seriously doing this?” before breaking down sobbing and saying “I hope that my visa doesn’t get approved and I don’t come to America because my husband speaks badly of me in front of everybody.”

The couple also received some backlash after Paul posted a link to a fundraiser encouraging fans to send baby gifts for their son several months into Karine’s pregnancy. Earlier this year, Paul let fans know that the couple was accepting digital gifts as part of an “online baby shower,” which received swift backlash from fans accusing the couple of “begging” fans for money and gifts.

Karine Had Suffered Several Miscarriages Before Pierre

Karine tragically suffered two miscarriages before her healthy, full-term pregnancy with Pierre. The show documented one of the miscarriages, and Paul revealed that she had suffered a second one shortly after. He told Cosmopolitan that the miscarriages brought them closer together while they “put aside arguments and disagreements to comfort one another.”

Although the doctors wanted the couple to wait at least six months after their last miscarriage to start trying again, Karine got pregnant again before that six-month period, so the couple was even more concerned about losing Pierre. Luckily, Karine was able to carry Pierre to term and the reality stars are happily raising their son in America today.

Karine Had a Tough Time Giving Birth to Pierre But He is Happy & Healthy Today

Entertainment Weekly reports that Martins suffered some minor issues when she went into labor with Pierre. The publication states that Martins “had a hard time” delivering her son, but that the baby was happy and healthy despite a few setbacks early on.

“I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had,” Karine told Entertainment Weekly after giving birth. “And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well.”

The couple often posts pictures of Pierre on their respective Instagram accounts, with Paul recently posting a picture of his little family-of-tree standing in front of a T-Mobile sign, while Karine frequently uploads photos of herself holding, breastfeeding and playing with her infant son.

Tune in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

READ NEXT: Karine & Paul Breakup Timeline & Cheating Scandals

