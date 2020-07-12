Paul & Karine Net Worth, Income & Salary on 90 Day Fiancé

Paul and Karine, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been struggling to get back on their feet since moving back to the U.S. Paul’s parents decided to cut him off financially in an attempt to force Paul to “be a man” and take care of his family, so the reality stars have been having a hard time finding a place to live and adjusting to life in America.

Money has been a source of contention between Paul and his wife in past seasons of the show, with Karine questioning Paul’s ability to support their family. Paul also struggled to hold down a job for the last few years and has taken to Instagram several times to ask fans to donate money for various things, including plane tickets and gifts for a virtual baby shower.

So how much money do the reality stars actually make? While Paul and Karine‘s official net worth is unavailable to the public at this time, we do have some insight on the amount of money that the 90 Day stars typically take home. Keep reading for details on Karine and Paul’s income and how they make money outside of reality television:

The 90 Day Fiancé Cast is Typically Paid $1,000 Per Episode, With a $2,500 Bonus For Appearing on the Tell All

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly makes very little money compared to many other stars featured on reality TV. Most of them make as little as $15,000 per season (depending on how many episodes the season features), with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the “Couples Tell All” finale at the end of the season, according to Cheat Sheet.

As for the Before the 90 Days spin-off, a source told Radar Online in 2018 that those cast members only earn “$500 to $1,000 per episode.” The insider added that the cast salaries increase slightly for those who appear on Happily Ever After, but it “doesn’t go up much more.”

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, revealed that some cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode, although that number likely varies between the reality stars, considering some of the cast have recurring roles in other seasons. The paycheck also only goes to the American partner in the relationship if the immigrant spouse hasn’t received their work permit, so some of the 90 Day reality stars don’t get paid at all.

The amount of money the cast is paid also depends on how many episodes they’re featured in, and since Paul and Karine weren’t introduced until a few episodes into Season 5, they might be making less than their Happily Ever After co-stars. It’s worth noting that those numbers may have increased over the years due to the rising popularity of the show, but likely not by much.

Karine Sponsors Ads on Her Instagram Account & They’ve Set Up Fundraisers & Virtual Baby Showers in the Past

As mentioned above, Paul has had a hard time holding down a job over the last few years; his lengthy criminal record likely plays a role in his inconsistent work, and he’s struggled to find steady employment throughout his time on the TLC show. Paul has reached out to fans for money on several occasions, offering to send signed photos in exchange for donations toward Karine’s visa, baby supplies for Pierre and plane tickets, according to Reality Blurb.

Karine occasionally promotes sponsored products on her Instagram page to earn extra money for their family as well. She’s posted ads for products ranging from lingerie to detox teas, massage companies, kids clothing and more. The reality stars also had a “virtual baby shower” for Pierre shortly before he was born, where they accepted digital gifts and money from fans via GoFundMe and PayPal.

“This is just a way for anyone who would like to send a digital gift to us towards Pierre,” the TLC star wrote in the description. “If you found this campaign while looking for someone to donate to please look for someone in serious legitimate life or death and donate to them. If we get zero from this campaign we will survive and be fine.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

