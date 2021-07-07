‘Big Brother’ 2021 Live Feed Rundown

It’s time for an all-new season of “Big Brother” which means live feeds! Fans are in for a treat this summer with the live feeds starting the day after the premiere episode.

Wondering how and where to watch the live feeds? Here’s the rundown, including a hack to watch for free.

Where to Watch the Live Feeds

This summer, the subscription-based streaming platform Paramount Plus is your go-to for all things “Big Brother.” Not only can you watch live episodes of the show on the service, but it’s also the only place to watch the live feeds. The streaming platform also has all old seasons of “Big Brother.”

A Paramount Plus subscription costs $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month if you want to forego the advertisements. There will be no advertisements during the live feeds.

How Can You Watch the Live Feeds for Free?

Feeling unsure about paying for yet another streaming service? Use the promo code “SPRING” for one free month of Paramount Plus. That means a free month of live feeds, live “Big Brother“, old “Big Brother“, and other shows including “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

Paramount Plus also offers a one-week free trial.

When Do the Live Feeds Start?

The July 7 premiere will feature a live move-in and “Big Brother” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan have teased that the live feeds will start shortly thereafter.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Meehan stated, “I believe the plan is the live feeds will be on the evening after the premiere.”

Will the Live Feeds Have Episode Spoilers?

If you watch the live feeds, the events of Wednesday and Sunday episodes will be spoiled. Events that are spoiled on the live feeds include nominations, competitions that determine the have-nots, the power of veto winner, and the power of veto ceremony.

The live feeds do not spoil the eviction results, as those take place live on Thursdays. Wednesday and Sunday episodes are essentially edited recaps of events that take place on the live feeds. Many fans feel that the live feeds are the show, and Wednesday and Sunday episodes are just an overview of the events they’ve already watched unfold.

CBS Announced a Last-Minute Casting Change

Since the “Big Brother 23″ cast list was announced on July 1, there has been a last-minute change. Houseguest Christie Valdiserri has been replaced by 25-year old Claire Rehfuss. Valdiserri will be unable to play due to testing positive for COVID-19.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Valdiserri explained her frustrations with not being able to compete last-minute. “I have no idea how I got [COVID]. I have the vaccine and I have been following all the guidelines up to this point,” the professional dancer and model said.

Valdiserri has an autoimmune disease called alopecia, which causes hair loss. “Whether you’re just finding out about alopecia or you know what alopecia is, you know that we’re unstoppable and I’m gonna bounce back in one way or another,” she says in the video.

What to Know About Claire Rehfuss

Rehfuss, Valdiserri’s replacement, sounds like she’s thought a lot about how she’ll play “Big Brother.”

“I’ll try to cause disruptions and create entropy in the game whenever possible. Hopefully, people will underestimate me the first couple of weeks and give me time to build up relationships before I unleash my cut-throat gameplay,” Rehfuss’s bio says.

