‘Big Brother’ Star Disses ‘The Bachelor’

There have been dozens of Big Brother showmances over the years, and there have been dozens of proposals on The Bachelor and its spinoffs. But one Big Brother alum is sounding off on how the CBS competition reality show is actually better for finding love than the ABC romance reality show. Do you agree?

Elissa Slater Dissed ‘The Bachelor’ After Peter Weber’s Recent Breakup

You’re looking at the wrong show- Big Brother gives you a much better chance at love than the bachelor – they should do a spin off – — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) January 1, 2021

Bachelor fans know that last season’s bachelor, Peter Weber, eventually broke it off with winner Madison Prewett and ended up getting together with rejected contestant Kelley Flanagan. Unfortunately, they recently split.

Bachelor guru Reality Steve posted a photo of Weber’s statement to Twitter where Weber said that he and Flanagan had “countless beautiful memories” but that it “simply didn’t work out in the end.” Weber said he will always have a “special love” for Flanagan and thanked her for their time together.

In response to the tweet, Big Brother alum Kat Dunn wrote, “I NO LONGER BELIEVE IN LOVE. LOVE IS A LIE,” to which fellow alum Elissa Slater responded, “You’re looking at the wrong show- Big Brother gives you a much better chance at love than the bachelor – they should do a spin off.”

One commenter pointed out that Love Island is actually kind of a Big Brother spinoff, but maybe the fact that Big Brother’s focus isn’t romance is the reason that it works so well.

But let’s look at the numbers…

Big Brother Couples vs. The Bachelor Franchise Couples

Big Brother – Big Brother CouplesWe check in on some of Big Brother's biggest showmances. Subscribe for Live Feed access to see it all! Sign up HERE: http://bit.ly/10RVSpo 2013-08-30T05:00:10Z

Over 22 Big Brother seasons, there are seven couples that seem rock solid and one that remains to be seen.

Through 51 seasons between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor Winter Games, and Bachelor in Paradise, there are nine weddings, five current engagements, one committed relationship, and two couples where it remains to be seen.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter are married with two children

Jason Mesnick and Molly Melaney are married with one child together and one from Mesnick’s previous relationship

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are married with three children

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are married with two children

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are married with three children

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are married with two children together (Bass has three from a previous relationship)

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham are married with a daughter and twins on the way

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married with no children

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are married with no children

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are engaged

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are engaged

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are engaged

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are engaged

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are engaged

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are in a committed relationship

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are still together as far as anyone knows

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are still together as far as anyone knows

On the surface, it looks like The Bachelor runs away with it, but actually, based on the number of seasons, Big Brother ekes out a win – seven couples out of 22 seasons is 32 percent versus 15 out of 51 seasons, which is 29 percent.

We are not going to count Garrett/Abbott, Crawley/Moss, or Adams/Clark just yet, but if you add them in, they would make Big Brother’s number 36 percent and The Bachelor’s number 33 percent.

Either way, the shows have almost the exact same success rate — and they both definitely trump Survivor, which has only produced 11 couples over 40 seasons who either met on the show or through the franchise. That’s only 27.5 percent. Sorry, Survivor.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

