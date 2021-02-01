WATCH: Two ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Get Engaged

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have officially put those “split” rumors to bed because they got engaged earlier this month and have now released a video of the big moment. The pair met on Big Brother 20 in the summer of 2018 and have been going strong ever since. Here’s what you need to know about their engagement.

Crispen Filmed The Entire Process Of His Proposal

In a video, Crispen told their followers a few weeks ago that he was making these behind-the-scenes videos of how he was planning the proposal so that they could all see how he pulled it off. He also wanted everyone to know just how head-over-heels in love with Rummans he is.

“I just wanted to give you a little bit of the background and the story and take you along on the journey with me in my nervous wreck planning trying to get this together,” said Crispen, adding that at first he was “terrified” of Rummans when they met because she’s “beautiful and perfect,” plus they were both playing a game trying to win half a million dollars.

“But as time went on, it was inevitable. We kind of just fell in love,” said Crispen, adding, “I can’t really express in words how much Angela means to me. I feel like ever since we met I’ve led like four or five complete dream lives.”

“I want to make her my wife. I’ve never been so sure about anything. I’ve been so sure about this for a very long time and it’s time. If I’m being honest, it’s past due. IT’s past time. This is gonna be it. She’s the one. I love her to death. I can’t wait,” he finished as he moved on to the stage in planning where he had to get Rummans’ family in on the scheme.

Crispen Staged a Fake Water Rescue

Crispen reached out to Rummans’ parents and brother to tell them the plan. He staged a fake interview with a local magazine so that Rummans thought they were being interviewed about Rummans growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Crispen had the family waiting to help him propose when he got a call about a water rescue out on the beach and they ran out there.

When the big day came, which was January 10, they were being interviewed out on the beach for this fake magazine profile when Crispen got a phone call about this fake water rescue and started running to where Rummans’ family was waiting.

Rummans followed along and there they all were with signs and roses.

“I love you more than anything. Will you marry me?” Crispen asked, getting down on one knee.

Rummans later posted to Instagram, “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

Rummans and Crispen are the latest in a string of Big Brother showmances that turned into real-life partnerships. Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are married with two children, Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly are married with two children, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are married with two children, Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones are married with one child, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are engaged and have their first child on the way.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

