PHOTOS: A ‘Big Brother’ Alum Quietly Got Married Earlier This Year

Congratulations are in order for one “Big Brother” alum. Earlier this year, Kara Monaco quietly wed her longtime boyfriend Ned Brouillette and the “Big Brother” family was full of well-wishes. Check out the photos below.

Kara and Ned Kept Their Wedding on the Downlow

Back in February, Monaco posted some photos of herself and Brouillette posing in front of a fireplace. In the photos, he is wearing a suit jacket and dark pants and she has on a dark blue dress, so they don’t look like wedding. As one commenter wrote, “I had to read the comments to know what the congrats were for!”

It was actually fellow “Big Brother 14” alum Jodi Rollins who sort of let the cat out of the bag. She wrote, “Beautiful photos. Beautiful people!! I see everyone congratulating you, did I miss something?,” to which Monaco wrote, “Thank you Jodi!! We got maried! I promise once I get the photos, I will post/shaer some!” Rollins then replied, “Soooo wonderful!!!! Congratulations!”

Rollins wasn’t the only “Big Brother” alum to wish Monaco well. Her “Big Brother 14” mentor Dan Gheesling offered his congratulations and so did fellow “Big Brother 14” cast member JoJo Spatafora, who wrote, “Awwww congratulations!! You look so happy and gorgeous!!”

Monaco later posted an array of beautiful wedding photos, including shots of the ceremony in front of a towering stone fireplace, outdoor shots of herself and Brouillette on a bridge and in a field, and a couple of gorgeous shots of them with their 3-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

Monaco and Brouillette welcomed Scarlett on October 15, 2017, writing at the time, “Sunday morning at 2:55 am we welcomed our healthy and beautiful baby girl. She decided she wanted to come a week early, and we couldn’t be happier. Our hearts are so full and exploding with love. Everyone meet Scarlett Arya!”

Monaco was the second houseguest evicted from “Big Brother 14,” but she has remained tight in the “Big Brother” community, frequently attending events with fellow alumni to raise money for Give Kids the World.

Monaco Is an Event Planner

In her Twitter profile, Monaco lists her occupation as “owner/event planner of Our Dream Date Orlando.” Its website describes the company as “curating once in a lifetime experiences for couples.”

Monaco is the latest in a string of milestones for “Big Brother” alumni. Becky Burgess recently tied the knot and several “Big Brother 17” alumni were there to help her celebrate. Fellow “Big Brother 17” alum Clay Honeycutt got married to a “Making the Team” star named Ashley Prochazka. And “Big Brother All-Stars” Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott recently got engaged.

And the “Big Brother” babies have been happening left and right. Last October, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcomed their second child; in November, so did Brendan Villegas and Rachel Reilly. Diane Henry, Amanda Zuckerman, and Bridgette Dunning all gave birth in recent months, and just a few weeks ago, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their first child.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

