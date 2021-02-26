‘Big Brother’ Alum Is a New Mom

The Big Brother family has grown by one more member. Season 18 alum Bridgette Dunning has welcomed her first baby. Here’s what you need to know.

Bridgette Dunning and Husband Kristopher Tolnai Welcomed Their Baby in January

Dunning recently posted a series of photos to Instagram revealing that she and her husband, Kristopher Tolnai welcomed their new bundle of joy on January 17.

She wrote, “My whole world just changed 1/17/2021 • 9:24 pm • 8lbs 11oz • 20.5 inches” along with a crying emoji and a heart emoji.

There are shots from when they brought their baby home from the hospital, including a video of him cooing, yawning, and sneezing the cutest little baby sneezes.

“Oh my goodness, I love you,” Dunning said to her new baby in the video.

In another video, Dunning goes after “baby boogers” while he sleeps, it’s adorable and hilarious.

The Big Brother Family Was Quick to Offer Their Congratulations

In the comments, the Big Brother family was overjoyed at the news. Fellow Big Brother 18 players Glenn Garcia and Natalie Negrotti plus other alum Nicole Anthony and host Julie Chen Moonves all said congratulations, while Da’Vonne Rogers wrote that she knows Dunning will be a great mom.

“Awwwwww yay!!!! Congratulations mommy!!!! I’m so happy for you my friend, welcome to motherhood … you’re going to be AMAZING,” wrote Rogers, to which Dunning replied, “Thank you!! Being a mom is the best. I hope you’re doing well, girl!”

Dunning, who finished in seventh place on Big Brother 18, is a traveling emergency room nurse and her husband is a firefighter. They live in the Bakersfield, California, area and were married in June 2019. On their engagement photo post, she wrote, “You make me feel like sunshine.” The two of them love to stay active, as they have run several footraces together, like the Tofurkey Trot and the Bay to Breakers races.

On their Instagram wedding post, Dunning wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! I am so excited and proud to stand beside my husband and start this new chapter of our lives together! Thank you to all of our friends and family who came together to witness our marriage and celebrate with us! We love you and hope to see you again soon!”

At the wedding, Dunning’s fellow Big Brother alum Lydia Tavera did the hair and makeup, and their wedding photography/videography was done by Philip Alan Photography, who has photographed several Big Brother weddings, including Erika Landin’s and Alison Irwin’s weddings.

When they announced the pregnancy on Instagram, Dunning wrote in the comments that she was wondering “if we’re gonna have a Capricorn or an Aquarius lol!”

Looks like they had a little Capricorn! Congratulations to their family.

This is the latest in a string of Big Brother babies. It comes close on the heels of Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcoming baby No. 2, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas also welcoming baby No. 2, Amanda Zuckerman and her husband announcing they are expecting baby No. 2, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announcing they are expecting their first baby.

