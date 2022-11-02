DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Her Baby

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick threw a gender reveal party Tuesday, October 25 to find out the sex of their baby surrounded by their loved ones.

Arnold later shared the good news with her followers and here’s what they are having:

Lindsay & Sam Are Having Another Girl!

In a video posted to Instagram, Arnold revealed that she and Cusick are having a girl. In the video, their designated person who knew the results dressed up their daughter Sage, whose second birth is on November 2, in a dress that was either pink or blue and then had Sam and Lindsay remove their blindfolds as Sage toddled over to them. As they removed their blindfolds, they screamed in happiness.

On the caption, Arnold wrote, “IT’S A……….. GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗 We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister.”

Ahead of the gender reveal, Arnold was all a-flutter on her social media. In an Instagram story, she gushed, “OMG, we find out our baby’s gender tonight. I got a call from the doctor’s office this morning. They have the results. I don’t know what it is, I haven’t looked, we have somebody doing that for us. But it’s happening tonight! I knew that we’d find out any day, but it just feels so soon. It’s so crazy!”

Then later, she posted a photo of herself captioned, “This is the face of a girl who just found out the gender of her baby!”

She also revealed on her Instagram stories that the person they trusted to get the results and tell the party planners was Topher Hill, the husband of Lindsay’s younger sister Jensen. Jensen and Topher married in 2018 and welcomed their first child earlier this year, a boy named Brooks, in June 2022.

“Heading to @lindsarnold gender reveal party, and she chose Topher to be the one to find out!!!! Hahaha, he was being so annoying,” wrote Hill on her own Instagram stories, to which Arnold replied, “Hahahaha Topher, you did good. Thanks for being our designated man!”

Arnold Says She & Sam Are ‘Beyond Grateful’ to be Expecting Another Baby

Earlier this year, Arnold had a false positive pregnancy test, which made her a little nervous to take this one.

“Going into this next [pregnancy test], I was very nervous. I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time,” Arnold said in an interview with E! News, “My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

When they made the announcement on Instagram, Arnold wrote, “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Arnold also shared a video of when she and Sage saw the positive pregnancy test, writing, “Best moment ever. We are just so overwhelmed with gratitude and love, thank you all for your support.”

“This puts me in a puddle,” wrote pro and Arnold’s good friend Jenna Johnson, who is expecting her own child in early 2023.

“STOP IT THIS IS BEAUTIFUL,” wrote pro Ezra Sosa.

“What a special moment to capture,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” alum Terra Jole.

Arnold has also said that despite sitting out season 31 because she was trying to get pregnant, she isn’t ruling out a return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I got pregnant a little less than a month after that decision [not to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season]. Trying to get pregnant played a huge role in the decision along with all the other things I shared about it,” said Arnold during an Instagram story Q&A. “Very grateful that we are blessed with another baby on the way.”

“I’ll never say never to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ it is part of who I am. It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Arnold told E! News after announcing her pregnancy.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.