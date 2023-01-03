‘Voice’ & ‘Idol’ Alum Set to Perform at Festival: ‘Beyond Surreal’

“American Idol” and “The Voice” alum Allegra Miles is set to perform at her first-ever festival in 2023.

Miles posted the announcement on Instagram on December 20, 2022.

“My first festival,” she wrote. “@okeechobeefest friday march 3. beyond surreal, i am so so so grateful.”

Okeechobee Music Festival takes place March 2 through 5 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida. Miles is performing on Friday, the same day that features artists like Lil Yachty, Goose, Hippo Campus, The Jungle Giants and Free Nationals. The headliners for the festival are Excision on Thursday, March 2, Odesza on Friday, March 3, Griz on Saturday, March 4, and Baby Keem on Sunday, March 5.

Miles, 19, competed on “The Voice” season 18 alongside coach Nick Jonas when she was 17 years old. She made it through to the live playoffs before being eliminated. She was also a contestant on “American Idol” season 20 and made it through to the top 14 before being voted off, which led some fans to say she was “robbed” of a spot further on in the competition.

Miles Recorded a Song to Benefit Cancer Research

Miles announced on Instagram on December 28, 2022, that she recorded the new song for nonprofit The V Foundation, which funds cancer research.

“I am beyond honored and grateful to get to sing the new @thevfoundation anthem, on behalf of @espn and @diesnymusic,” she wrote in the post. “This incredible organization has been moving mountains in cancer research for over 30 years, and is making huge strides to a future where cancer is obsolete. Be on the lookout for the song on ESPN.”

She added that she was “so grateful” for the opportunity to record the song.

The video alongside Miles’ announcement features some of the history of the foundation as well as what the foundation has been working on now.

Miles Went on Tour With ‘Idol’ Alumni in 2022

Miles spent the fall of 2022 touring with fellow former “American Idol” contestants.

She announced the “Don’t Blink” tour alongside season 18’s Francisco Martin and Jonny West as well as season 20’s fan-favorite Fritz Hager. The tour lasted just over one month, and the singers hit up 13 cities across the United States.

The tour began on November 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas and concluded on December 14 in San Francisco, California.

The former “American Idol” and “Voice” contestant also released live videos with the last one being released on December 22, 2022. It included her unreleased song “City Limits.”

Miles has released just one single in 2022. The song is titled “Tainted” and has amassed nearly half a million streams on Spotify. Miles released three songs in 2021. The most popular song on Spotify released by Miles is her single “4 a.m.,” which has garnered over 1 million streams since it was released in 2021.

The “Tainted” singer has over 18,000 subscribers on YouTube where she shares many live covers as well as her original songs, many of which she performed on the “Don’t Blink” tour.

“The Voice” is set to return on March 6, 2022, for season 23 of the show, which will be Blake Shelton’s last season as a coach. He’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.

“American Idol” is set to return in February 2022 with season 21 featuring judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest.