Jonny West, ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the 18th season of American Idol. Among those hopefuls was Jonny West, a singer who was pushed to audition by his girlfriend who also auditioned for the show.

West is a singer-songwriter who performs solo and as part of the Jonny West Band. He never thought he would do something like audition for American Idol, but his girlfriend, who was a previous contestant on the show, pushed him to do so.

West’s audition airs in the second episode of season 18 of American Idol. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see if he gets a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Here’s what you should know about Jonny:

1. He’s in a Relationship with Contestant Margie Mays

Jonny West is in a relationship with American Idol Season 2 (Season 17 overall) top 40 contestant Margie Mays. Mays will take the stage again this season, auditioning for a new golden ticket to Hollywood.

West was encouraged by Mays to audition for the show. In an Instagram post about his time on Idol, he thanks her for the encouragement.

“Very very very grateful to have this opportunity and so appreciative of all the encouragement!” he writes. “@margiemaysmusic thank u for pushing me to try something that I never thought I would and believing that I could do something like this.”

Mays often uploads photos of the couple to her Instagram page dating back to October 2018.

2. West Has Over 7,000 Followers on Instagram

West’s first Instagram post was on April 8, 2017 and is a video clip where friends laugh about a backpack. Since then, the majority of the posts on the page feature West singing or performing.

Since 2017, the page has amassed over 7,000 followers despite having posted less than 50 times in three years. The description says “Wish I played sports instead” and links to a recent YouTube video.

The most recent post is a clip of a new song in which West sings and plays the piano. The song was uploaded with the caption “Sure,” and speaks about visiting home while driving the same truck and having not made much money.

West’s YouTube channel has less than 200 subscribers, but his most recent music video has almost 2,000 views.

3. He Was Featured in the Season 18 Oscars Promotion

American Idol released a promotion during the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. The ad featured many hopefuls and contestants from season 18 of the show getting on a bus and eventually arriving in Hollywood.

American Idol released a promotion during the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. The ad featured many hopefuls and contestants from season 18 of the show getting on a bus and eventually arriving in Hollywood.

West and Mays were both featured in the ad, which is set to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” In the promotion, Mays can be seen sitting next to fellow contestant Francisco Martin, who made it to Hollywood after auditioning in the first episode of the show.

West is seen wearing a hat and looking out the window before joining in on the singing during the lyrics “always with me / tiny dancer in my hand.” The whole cast joins in near the end of the song.

It’s possible this means West will make it to Hollywood; the majority of the participants of the ad that we’ve seen on the show so far have gotten a golden ticket after their auditions.

4. West Released an EP in 2019

West released an EP titled Oh in October 2019. The EP has four songs on it: "Glow," "Feel Like Myself," "Heaven" and "I'll See." He has released five songs total for streaming, though. The four previously listed and "Moment," which was released in 2020.

West released an EP titled Oh in October 2019. The EP has four songs on it: “Glow,” “Feel Like Myself,” “Heaven” and “I’ll See.” He has released five songs total for streaming, though. The four previously listed and “Moment,” which was released in 2020.

“Feel Like Myself” has over 9,000 plays on Spotify, and the music video on YouTube has over 1,700 views. The song is about losing yourself while falling for someone else.

“And love is a sickness / or so it will say upon my grave. / Is it safe to look in your eyes, look in your eyes / when I can’t see through mine.”

More recently, he released a music video for “I’ll See.”

5. He Has Been Releasing Music Since 2014

Though he has been more recently active on YouTube and Instagram, West has been releasing content since 2014 according to the Facebook page.

The videos have been removed from YouTube, but the songs included “Hercules,” “Give it All,” and a lyrical cover to “The Hanging Tree” from the Hunger Games soundtrack. Since then, releases have been intermittent but have gotten more consistent starting around October 2019 with the EP.

Tune in to American Idol on February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch Jonny West’s audition and see if he scores a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

