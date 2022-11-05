Katy Perry Shares Her Morning Routine

Katy Perry is getting ready to shoot her sixth season of “American Idol”, and the pop star has never been busier. With her Las Vegas residency, her shoe line, and her beverage company, the “Never Really Over” singer must work hard to take care of herself.

Perry recently spoke with “The Cut” about all things self-care, wellness, and her daughter with fiancé Orland Bloom, Daisy (and happened to take the interview on her. She opened up about being recognized in public with her daughter, going to bed early, and her morning routine.

Katy Perry’s Morning Routine

Katy Perry shared her morning routine with “The Cut”. She mentioned that no matter what time she puts her daughter to sleep the night before, the 2-year-old consistently wakes up at 6 am, so that is when Perry’s day starts. As soon as she is able, the singer does a gratitude affirmation, saying “Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful in every way.” She then has a glass of water and a cup of coffee before beginning a 20-minute transcendental meditation.

Perry has been doing transcendental meditation, or TM, for about 15 years, and loves the practice. “I can be too head-in-the-clouds, thinking too much about the future, and it helps me be more present,” Perry says, “I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety in my life, and TM is a huge tool,” Perry says that she uses TM to help her recover from jet lag or a hangover, and will sometimes do it in the middle of the day to help her shake off a bad mood.

After meditating, Perry will work out. It’s not the same every day, though she says she has a particular love of hot yoga if she has time for it. Perry keeps herself flexible to maximize the time she is able to spend with her daughter.

“Sometimes I’ll have the whole day to be with her, but then sometimes I’ll only have a couple hours,” Perry says of this quality time, “It just depends on what I’m doing.”

Katy Perry is One of Many Stars Who Do Transcendental Meditation

Katy Perry has spoken about her love of Transcendental Meditation (TM) before with Vogue, saying that during and after meditating, “I will feel neuro pathways open, a halo of lights. And I’m so much sharper. I just fire up!”

TM was introduced in the United States in 1959 and rose in popularity about a decade later. Bob Roth, who taught Perry Transcendental Meditation, says that the appeal of TM is that it “involves no concentration or control of the mind; it simply and effortlessly gives access to a level of the mind that lies deep within everyone, which is already perfectly calm and silent and peaceful and yet wide awake.”

According to Thrillist, Perry is in good company with her TM practice. Other celebrities who practice TM include “Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Cameron Diaz, Aziz Ansari, Gisele Bündchen, Lykke Li, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah, Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney, Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger, Heather Graham, and Moby”.

