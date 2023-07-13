‘The Voice’ Receives Some Major Recognition

With 23 seasons under its belt, “The Voice” has established itself as one of the longer-running singing competitions on television. The NBC show was recognized for its success on July 12 with multiple Emmy nominations.

Beginning in 2011, “The Voice” has joined the ranks of “American Idol” as the premiere singing competition on network television. Along the way, it has picked up seven Emmy wins as well as multiple wins in other award shows like the People’s Choice Awards and TV Guide Awards.

It will look to add to that number after its recent Emmy nominations from the Television Academy.

‘The Voice’ Earns 4 Emmy Nominations in 2023

There were four categories that saw “The Voice” submitted as a nominee. At the top is a nod in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Also in that group is “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Top Chef.”

“The Voice” won in this category for three consecutive years between 2015-2017. It also won in 2013. “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won the award in 2022.

The other three nominations for “The Voice” come in for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 18. The show that received the most nominations is HBO’s “Succession” with 27 total. Two other HBO shows round out the top three for most with “The Last of Us” collecting 24 nominations and “The White Lotus” tallying 23.

‘The Voice’ Will Return for Season 24 This Fall

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for new episodes of “The Voice.” The show is already filming it blind auditions for the new season in July, as well as beginning on season 25 at the end of the month. Season 25 will come out in Spring 2024.

The cast of coaches will look a lot different from the prior iteration. The only returning coach will be Niall Horan, who is coming off his first season and his first win with Gina Miles. Horan also shared how joining “The Voice” is among his best decisions so it’s no surprise to see him back. He will join a newcomer in Reba McEntire. The country music icon has been a part of the show in the past as a mentor at various points, including last season.

There will be two familiar faces back in the red chairs in Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Both took a short break before making their return in place. The three new coaches will take the spot of Chance The Rapper, who will return in the spring, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The latter retired from the show after season 23.

When season 25 comes around, both Stefani and Legend will be back for a second straight go-around. Joining them will be Chance for his second time as well as a new twist to the show’s usual format of four chairs. There will be a pair with Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers from the country duo, Dan + Shay. They will each have the same button but there will be five chairs set up.