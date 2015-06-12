Top 125 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate Gift List 2018

Gift hunting is hard work. It’s always hard to find the perfect gift for a man you care about. In fact, sometimes, the more you like someone, the harder it is to find the perfect present, because you feel all this pressure to get it just right. While many women are happy with “traditional” gifts like candy, flowers, or jewelry, it can sometimes be a bit harder to find a gift that resonates with a man. Whether you are shopping for your father, a romantic partner, or some other important man in your life, these gifts will definitely blow him away.

Our guide to the best presents for men can help you find a cool gift for your dad, stepdad, or grandpa, but our suggestions also work for your best friend, significant other, boss, brother, or any other important guy in your life. These gifts for guys will appeal to men who love cars, music, bacon, technology, or sports. Rest assured, we’ve also included some unusual and creative gifts for those “hard to shop for” guys. No matter the occasion, we have a gift on this list that is perfect for any holiday, milestone event, or “just because”. Read on to see 125 amazing gifts for men, spanning a wide range of interests, ages and price points. No matter your budget, there’s something on this list that will make their day, on any occasion.

Want even more gift ideas for the most important man in your life? Check out our epic gift guides for recommendations on the best gifts for dad, the best gifts for husbands, and best gifts for boyfriends. These guides are jam-packed with cool, interesting gifts. And if you landed here while researching cool gifts for your groomsmen or best man, make sure to visit our special guide all about the best groomsmen gifts.

1. Evapolar Personal Air Cooler

Want to help him beat the heat? This is the perfect gift for the man who runs hot. This personal air cooler is like a mini air conditioner, humidifier, and air purifier all in one. This little glowing box creates a climate-controlled area in your home or office. It cools up to 45 sq. ft. of space, which makes it perfect for keeping him cool at his desk, while relaxing on the couch, or in a bedroom on a humid summer night. It’s an ideal gift for travelers, especially those who travel frequently to countries with warm climates for business. This may seem like the kind of gadget that would only get regular use during the summer, but it’s actually great for cold weather as well. If you run cold but your partner runs hot, you can turn up the thermostat so you are comfy, while he can stay cool with this air cooler.

Price: $179.99

2. Hi Mountain Buckboard Bacon Cure

Vegetarians aside, most guys love bacon. And I definitely know a few vegans who will reach for bacon when they’re stressed out, so even vegans love bacon! This DIY bacon kit gives a man everything he needs to make his own bacon at home, which means he can make it just the way he likes it. It’s made from an authentic Western recipe, so he can channel his inner cowboy. It can be used to make American-style bacon, Canadian bacon, or even used in the production of homemade sausage links. DIY bacon allows you to customize the flavor profile, as well as the thickness of the cut. This makes it perfect for dudes who like their bacon cut extra thick. If you’re looking for more gifts like this, you can browse more DIY bacon kits here.

If he’s not into curing his own meats, you can pick up some bacon jerky instead. He might also be interested in the colossal bacon sampler from Burger’s Smokehouse. You should also check out our guide to the best gifts for foodies for even more gift ideas for guys who love to eat.

Price: $11.95

3. Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Shopping for a guy who loves music? These Beats headphones will help him to appreciate the highs and lows of all his favorite albums. These headphones are a great gift because they sound great, look cool, and feel comfortable on your ears. Designed to be high-quality enough for studio mixing and mastering, these headphones are especially nice for those who crave throbbing bass.

Want a less expensive option? Blue’s high fidelity Lola headphones are also a nice option to consider. We also like the cool style and color options of Pryma headphones. You can also browse affordable audiophile headphones on sale here.

Looking for more unique gift ideas? Browse our new gift guide to find the most unique gifts for men. Also, visit out our guide to the most unique gifts for men who have everything.

Price: $379.95

4. DEWALT DC970K-2 18-Volt Drill/Driver Kit

Every guy needs a reliable, dependable drill. Drills are useful for all kinds of household projects, from building furniture to hanging artwork. This drill/driver kit from DEWALT is a great option for the average handyman. It’s got a compact design, which makes it ideal for screwing in tight spaces. It’s also lightweight, clocking in at just over five pounds. This weight is nice for those DIY projects where you’ll need to use the drill for a long period of time. If he’s already pretty happy with his drill, browse more tools from DEWALT here.

Looking for gift ideas for an older man in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa.

Price: $99 (48 percent off MSRP)

5. Fitbit Surge Fitness Tracker

Does he love to work out? A fitness tracker is a great gift, especially if his current tracker is old and outdated. GPS-enabled fitness trackers are ideal for both cyclists and distance runners. Because GPS can pinpoint your location, you can expect very accurate fitness data. The Fitbit Surge has GPS, which is still something of a rarity in the fitness tracker world. In addition to GPS, the Surge also monitors your heart rate, tells the time, and gives you call and text notifications.

If you’re interested in other fitness trackers with GPS, you could also consider the newer Fitbit Blaze, which offers connected GPS and a more colorful display. Another option to consider is the Polar M400 GPS sports watch. Any of these trackers would be a great gift for any guy who is training hard for a triathlon or marathon, or for any guy who wants to lose weight. You may also enjoy perusing our Fitbit comparison guide, which is designed to help you pick the right fitness tracker for your unique needs from the entire Fitbit line.

Price: $249.95

6. Kikkerland Portable BBQ Suitcase

Did you know that there was such a thing as a BBQ suitcase? Because there is, and it’s awesome. This portable grill is great for the guy who is the life of the party, and always brings the party with him wherever he goes. This is perfect for guys who like to grill while camping, or men who enjoy low-key tailgating. It’s especially nice for thinner cuts of meat, like kabobs or Korean-style beef bulgogi.

Need more kitchen-related gift ideas for the male foodie in your life? Check out our new post on the best portable dishwashers, or read up on the best toaster ovens.

Price: $69.22

7. Pyle PWPBT60 Sound Box Splash Bluetooth Rugged Splash-Proof Marine Grade Portable Wireless Speaker

A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a great accessory for any guy who loves chilling on a boat or relaxing by the pool. This splash-proof speaker is rated at IPX4, and boasts six hours of battery life. The metal loop on the side of the speaker provides you with a way to secure it to a table, fence, or boat, which gives him peace of mind.

Want more recommendations for home audio? You might also find gift inspiration from our guides to the best AirPlay speakers, the best Bluetooth speakers or our comparison post about Amazon Echo vs. Amazon Tap.

Price: $39.99 and up, depending on color selected (Up to 73 percent off MSRP)

8. The Steve McQueen Collection on Blu-Ray

Is there any movie star in history that is cooler than Steve McQueen? This collection includes four great Steve McQueen movies: The Great Escape, The Magnificent Seven, The Thomas Crown Affair and The Sand Pebbles. For any guy who loves classic action films, this is a no-brainer.

Want more Steve McQueen goodness? Check out this cool book of Steve McQueen photos, or pick up a copy of McQueen’s Machines: The Cars and Bikes of a Hollywood Icon and learn all about the cars that made McQueen the king of cool.

Price: $24.94 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Celestron 127EQ PowerSeeker Telescope

For the guy who loves star-gazing, we definitely recommend picking up a telescope. This model from Celestron comes with a tripod, three different eyepiece, and a copy of TheSkyX – First Light Edition astronomy software. This isn’t the most powerful telescope on the market, but it’s a greater “starter scope” for those who are new to the hobby, and not sure how much money they want to invest in observing the skies. This affordable option is perfect for amateurs who are just starting out, though more experienced home astronomers may want to seek out a more powerful telescope, such as the Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright XLT GPS Schmidt-Cassegrain 2800mm Telescope. For most homes, however, the less expensive Celestron PowerSeeker is a solid choice.

Price: $107.95 (36 percent off MSRP)

10. Final Touch Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit

If you’ve never made a watermelon “keg”, then you are missing out. Just cut an opening in the melon, add your favorite vodka, and put the tap in place. Presto! Your whole watermelon is now the perfect party keg. Delicious, booze watermelon cocktails are easy, and will definitely impress guests. For guys who love entertaining, this is a thoughtful gift. In the fall, you can also use the tapping kit to tap a pumpkin, gourd, or any other seasonal produce.

Price: $19.98

11. Apple Watch (Sport Edition, Space Grey)

Arguably the most popular smartwatch right now, the Apple Watch is packed with cool features that make it perfect for enhancing productivity, getting fit, or even playing games. It is splash proof, but it is not recommend for wear while showering or swimming. The Sport Edition is the most affordable Apple Watch, and since the versions of the Apple Watch made with fancier materials don’t have any tech specs to hold over the Sport line, we recommend sticking with the most affordable model. To make your gift more special, considering presenting the Apple Watch along with an Apple Watch replacement band, a protective Apple Watch case, or Apple Watch charging stand.

Shopping for someone who doesn’t own an iPhone? The Apple Watch probably isn’t the best choice for their tech ecosystem. Consider hooking them up with a Moto 360 smartwatch or a Pebble Time instead. You can also check out our guide to cool men’s watches to see some awesome analog options.

Price: $299

12. MLB ’47 Brand Home Style Adjustable Cap

This genuine cotton ball cap is a great way for him to show off his love for the best team in the league. While only the Yankees cap is pictured above, the link below will let you choose the style for whatever MLB team you like. The rear of the cap has a slide closure, rather than a snap closure, giving the hat a cleaner look.

If he already owns a nice ball cap, maybe he’d prefer a jersey. You can browse baseball jerseys here, and pick out something that represents his favorite team or player. Looking for another gift idea for the sports fan in your life? Check out the whole lineup of Tokens & Icons merch here, which includes cool gifts made from pucks, balls, used helmets, and more. Looking specifically for a gift for your boyfriend? Check out our guide to the best gifts for boyfriends, which has over 100 cool gift ideas for guys of all ages.

Price: $19.97

13. LUCIS Wireless Portable Rechargeable Mood LED Lamp With Tripod

Any guy with a bachelor pad will tell you that mood lighting is important. In addition for setting the mood on date night, custom lights can also help him feel more alert in the morning, and wind down in the evening before bedtime. This wireless mood lamp looks cool and modern, and can definitely help him set the right mood for relaxation, romance, or getting ready to face the day. This light provides 80 hours of glow on a single charge. You can keep the lamp on the tripod to enhance a room, or remove the lamp and carry it to the beach, campsite, or backyard. The Lucis cube lamp measures 4.3 inch x 4.3 inch x 4.3 inch. It is adjustable to over 16 million different colors, so it’s easy to pick exactly the right hue to use indoors or out.

If you’re shopping for a guy who loves smart home gadgets, you may also want to browse our guide to the best smart home products.

Price: $89

14. Como Audio Duetto Wireless Music System

Today’s man wants to be able to stream music, without sacrificing audio quality. And if he can get all that in a speaker that looks high-end, so much the better. If you have an audiophile on your shopping list, we recommend this gorgeous wireless music system from Como Audio. This multi-room music system combines classic cabinet styling with one-touch simplicity. The Duetto is designed to make it easy to listen to internet radio, FM radio, or streaming music over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Designed by audio veteran Tom DeVesto, the Duetto Hi-Fi speaker features two ¾” soft dome tweeters and two custom three-inch long-throw, four-layer voice coil woofers with oversized magnets. The custom Digital Signal Processor (DSP), 60 watt RMS Class D digital amplifier, Qualcomm aptX audio, and four inputs support faithful playback of high quality audio files. The version pictured above is the hickory finish, but you can also select black, white, or walnut finishes, with the walnut finish being noticeably cheaper. This system also plays nice with the Amazon Dot, which is great for people who like to control their tech with their voice. The Duetto is a great gift for a man who is serious about audio, and serious about design.

Price: $449

15. Ollieroo Beige Zero Gravity Canopy Sunshade Lounge Chair

Every guy needs a great lawn chair to lounge in every weekend. This comfy zero gravity chair features a protective shade, perfect for reading or keeping the sun out of his eyes. The chair is available in beige, blue, or black. This chair supports weight up to 300 pounds. The chair includes a utility tray that snaps on to a side arm, which is perfect for resting a smartphone or a beverage. This gift is affordable, beautiful, and perfect for the guy who deserves to rest after a hard day. We can totally envision a dad chilling out in this chair after an afternoon of lawn mowing and cleaning the gutters.

Price: $78.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

16. Zojirushi EC-YGC120 Fresh Brew Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker

This is the perfect gift for a man who needs a cup of coffee to get going in the morning. There are some key features that make this coffee maker stand out from the competition. One thing we like is the custom warming plate, which can keep coffee warm at three different temperatures. A 24-hour programmable timer, removable water tank, and cleaning indicator make this coffee maker smart and user-friendly. To complete this gift, consider adding on a cool Star Wars coffee cup, or select one of the best burr coffee grinders on the market.

Is he particular about how he takes his coffee? He might also appreciate something from our guide to the best cold brew coffee makers.

Price: $142 (5 percent off MSRP)

17. Wink Relay Smart Home Wall Controller

The Wink Relay is a wall controller that lets you control all kinds of items in your home. The Relay lets you turn on the lights, adjust the temperature, monitor humidity, or keep track of when doors are opened or closed. The Relay is a nice option for homes where not everyone has a smartphone that they can use as a personal controller. The Wink system of smart controllers with lots of different accessories, including smart light bulbs and power strips. This is an awesome gift idea for any guy who loves DIY home projects or high-tech gadgetry.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guide to the best gifts for women, which includes gift ideas that will appeal to both genders.

Price: $68.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

18. Armani Code by Giorgio Armani

While cologne isn’t for every man, gentlemen with discerning taste know that Armani’s colognes smell dead sexy. If he wants to be more appealing to women, Armani Code is great scent. It’s a complicated, multifaceted scent that includes notes of apple, lavender, cumin, citrus, and deep woods. It’s the kind of scent you’d want your boyfriend to wear.

If you’re interested in gifts for your romantic partner, you might want to check out our list of 100+ gifts for boyfriends. You might also enjoy our ranking of the best smelling mens colognes.

Price: $72.99 for 4.2 fluid ounces

19. Gerber Suspension Butterfly Opening Multi-Plier With Sheath

Every man needs a pocket knife he can rely on. This multi-tool from Gerber has a couple of different blades, along with pliers and many other tools. You’ll get a wire cutter, two blades (one straight, one serrated), a Phillips-head, two flatheads, scissors, a bottle opener, a mini-saw, an awl, and a lanyard ring. This tool is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. You can also shop Gerber’s whole collection here, and find a knife or tool that’s perfectly suited to his needs.

Price: $23.06 (53 percent off MSRP)

20. WORX Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower

Some guys like mowing the lawn, but others really find it to be a chore. For the guy who’d rather be watching the game than dealing with the grass, there’s this futuristic robot lawn mower. The WORX Landroid evenly mows inclines and declines up to 20 degrees, and it can also detect obstacles and move around them. Check out our post on the best robot lawn mowers or the best robot vacuum cleaners for more recommendations. Looking for something that’s better for cold climates? A Snow Joe snow thrower is also a nice gift idea, though it’s not automated like a robot lawn mower.

Price: $999.99

21. Philips Norelco S7370/84 7300 Shaver

Every guy needs a quality shaver. An electric shaver/razor is often more soothing on sensitive skin than traditional bladed razors, making them a nice choice for men with acne-prone skin or other skin issues. This electric razor can be used wet or dry, and is especially nice for guys with sensitive or problem skin. A unique micro-bead coating reduces friction by 30 percent, while specially-designed heads can move in five directions to clip every single hair. These clever features help to minimize pimples, ingrown hairs, or other signs of skin irritation.

Price: $149.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

22. GreatGadgets Genuine Leather Classic Beer Holster

The perfect accessory for any indoor or outdoor party is a beer holster. This lets a guy wander around the party with his beer, but still lets him keep his hands free. To make this gift even more special, include a six-pack of his favorite beer. You may also want to pick up some cool beer accessories, like a Chillsner beer chiller, or some personalized IPA glasses.

Price: $19.90

23. ‘The Official John Wayne Way to Grill: Great Stories & Manly Meals Shared By Duke’s Family’

If the man on your shopping list loves Westerns, Hollywood legends, or cooking, then The Official John Wayne Way to Grill: Great Stories & Manly Meals Shared By Duke’s Family is the ideal gift. The book recounts Duke’s favorite meals, including lots of BBQ recipes and Tex-Mex classics. The book also contains lots of never-before-seen photos of John Wayne, along with cool stories shared by his son, Ethan. If you want to make your gift even more special, toss in a box set of the Duke’s best films.

Price: $16.55 (28 percent off MSRP)

24. ‘Guerrilla Tacos: Recipes from the Streets of L.A.’

Need a gift for a guy who can never get enough tacos? This excellent cookbook is packed with recipes that feature the real flavor of LA street tacos. Recipes run the game from safe and traditional to exotic and gourmet. Wes Avila is the author of the cookbook, and also the owner of Guerrilla Tacos, which was named Best Taco Truck by LA Weekly. Whether you need a gift for a passionate home cook, a LA native, or someone who just loves tacos, this book is a great gift for any occasion. Consider pairing this book with a salsa sampler from Salsa God, to take your gift to the next level.

Price: $20.38 (32 percent off MSRP)

25. Wine Enthusiast Madison Avenue Whiskey Glasses (Set of 2)

Shopping for a guy who loves scotch or bourbon? This whiskey glass can be used for drinking cocktails, whiskey neat, or whiskey on the rocks. It also has the added cool factor of looking like a prop on Mad Men. The glasses are made with mouth-blown glass, so you should hand-wash only. Pair these glasses with some whiskey stones, or fill it with round ice. Because of its shape, round ice is ideal for chilling your whiskey, since it melts more slowly than cubes. Another great gift idea is a bottle of red wine and a new wine opener.

Price: $23.99 for a set of two

26. Sengu Bamboo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse

Bring a little nature into his workspace with this bamboo keyboard and mouse. The wireless design helps to eliminate clutter, and lets him work in a variety of different positions. The transmission distance is at least seven meters, so you can easily use the keyboard to control a computer that’s across the room. If bamboo’s not really his aesthetic, browse more cool wireless keyboards here. You may also be interested in our guides to the best mechanical keyboards and the best gaming keyboards.

Price: $75.59

27. Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

A good grilled cheese is the ultimate culinary indulgence for many students and bachelors. This fun, retro-inspired design allows him to make his own toasted cheese sammies in a flash. We love the fact that it makes two sandwiches at the same time, making it perfect for a hungry man who needs to fuel up. An adjustable dial makes it easy to get just the right amount of color on the toast, and the perfect state of cheese meltiness. Easy to use and easy to clean, this is a must-have for any single dude. Pair this gift with a book of fancy pants grilled cheese recipes, and you have an awesome gift bundle for his birthday or the holidays.

Price: $24.99

28. The Man Can

Men like to be pampered just as much as women do, and a nice bath and body gift set can be the perfect way to unwind after a tough week at work. One men’s gift set we really like is the “Man Can” from Plum Island Soap Company. It comes packaged in a paint can-style container, and within this gift box you will find manly smelling soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, and hand butter. There’s also a body mitt, which is great for exfoliating dry skin.

Price: $45

29. Kenley Wine Bottle Protectors (Set of 3)

Looking for an inexpensive gift for a wine lover? These protective sleeves are perfect for men who like to purchase a bottle of wine on their travels. Each bottle sleeve is leakproof and padded, which ensures that even if a bottle does leak, it won’t get all over his other belongings. The exterior design features maps of the world’s best wine-growing regions. These sleeves are also great for bringing wine on a picnic, or for transporting other souvenirs like bottles of olive oil.

Price: $15.99

30. W&P Design Homemade Gin Kit

If your guy’s go-to drink is a G&T, then he’ll definitely get a kick out of this DIY gin kit. The kit comes with everything he needs to transform plain vodka into complex, flavorful gin. A blend of juniper and other botanicals create a memorable drinking experience, but he can experiment with his own additions like dried edible flowers or spices.

Not a gin guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Mr. Beer home-brew kit or a DIY wine kit.

Price: $34 (32 percent off MSRP)

31. Gentleman’s Hardware Shoe Polish Kit

This classic shoe polish kit is a great gift idea for the man who is always dressed to the nines. The shoe polish kit comes in an attractive zippered bag, and includes a tin of black polish, a tin of neutral polish, a shine cloth, a cleaning brush, and a soft-bristled shine brush. Shoes can tell you a lot about a man, so help him make a great first impression at work or on a date with this practical gift idea.

Price: $34.95

32. Kindle Voyage

Shopping for a bookworm? This high-end Kindle model has a great display, new ways to turn pages, and a lightweight build that makes it easy to hold for extended reading sessions. If you’re looking to get a top-rated e-reader for the bibliophile on your gift list, this is one of the best e-readers on the market. If you need to stick to a smaller budget, you can browse all of Amazon’s available Kindle models here.

Does he prefer paper books to digital copies? Consider this elegantly bound set of Ernest Hemingway books from Juniper Books instead.

Price: $219

33. CamelBak M.U.L.E. Hydration Pack

If you need to stay hydrated on a long hike or bike ride, a Camelbak offers a comfortable way to store extra water. With a capacity of 100 ounces (nearly three liters), this Camelbak will keep him happy and hydrated. This is a great gift for any man who loves staying fit and exploring the great outdoors.

Too expensive? You can shop other Camelbak hydration packs here.

Price: $129.99

34. 2-Piece Faux Book Safe Set

This book safe is a great place to stash important valuables like jewelry, emergency cash, or passports. Men who love books, or just want to embrace their inner James Bond, will definitely appreciate this cool gift. And with two safes included in the set, he could keep one at home, and one at the office. Another fun gift to consider? A handmade book flask safe, which is designed to look like a book but hide a little tipple on the inside.

Looking for more creative gift ideas? Check out our guides to the best 21st birthday gifts and the best 30th birthday gifts.

Price: $18.95 (67 percent off MSRP)

35. Gretsch Electromatic Single Cutaway Hollow Body Guitar

Gretsch guitars are classic cool, with famous musicians like Pete Townshend, Neil Young, Bo Diddley, and George Harrison all using a Gretsch at some point in their careers. This hollow body is perfect for the guy who wants a retro look. While some find hollow bodies a bit more challenging to play due to feedback issues, a talented player shouldn’t have too much of an issue. If he’s not a Gretsch guy, you can peruse other great electric guitars here.

Want to help him get fresh tones and new effects? Maybe some pedals would be the right gift for the guitar guy in your life. Browse our guides to the best overdrive guitar pedals, distortion guitar pedals, and delay pedals to get more gift ideas.

Price: $739.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

36. ‘One Summer: America, 1927’

Looking for a great gift for a history buff or American patriot? This love letter to American history highlights just one summer, the summer of 1927, a short period of American history that was packed with excitement and innovation. In his classic humorous style, author Bill Bryson covers some of the biggest events in 1927, including Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic, Babe Ruth’s pursuit of the home run record, the rise of Al Capone, and the release of the first motion picture with sound. This American summer was a time of excitement and optimism, but also some harrowing events, and the resulting book is a hugely entertaining page-turner. We think this is a particularly nice gift for a history teacher, father, or anyone who is interested in sports or true crime.

Price: $12 (29 percent off MSRP)

37. AmazonBasics Floating Hand Grip for GoPro

Know a guy who is crazy about his GoPro camera? This floating hand grip will let him use the GoPro in the water, without having to worry about the camera sinking to the bottom. This low-cost gift is great for guy friends you don’t know well, or as a gift for the office holiday party. Want more suggestions? Check out our posts on the best selfie sticks and best GoPro selfie sticks.

Price: $7.79 (22 percent off MSRP)

38. Kegco Homebrew Kegerator With 3 Faucets

A home-brew kegerator is the perfect gift for a serious beer lover. Kegerators can really enhance the taste of home brew, and they also provide a more upscale home experience for big parties. You provide the CO2 and the beer, and the Kegerator does the rest. Not home-brewing at a scale where you have three kegs going at once? You can convert the interior into a regular refrigerator to give you extra refrigerated storage space. Two adjustable shelves can be arranged to accommodate gallon jugs or 2-liter soda bottles. One, two, and three-faucet models are available, with or without kegs. The least expensive model is the single faucet without keg, which goes for $592.15. However, the three-faucet model with keg is definitely the way to go if you’re looking for a gift for a milestone birthday or wedding anniversary.

Price: $1,028.06 for the three-faucet model (other models available for less via the link below)

39. Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable

Bring the party with you wherever you go. This cool turntable is a great way to listen to your favorite old records at a picnic, family gathering, or just while chilling on the porch. If turquoise isn’t really his favorite color, there are other fun options like green, orange, or brown tweed. The turntable plays 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. You can shop other great turntables here.

Price: $74.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

40. Kyoku For Men Lava Masque Acne Treatment

This unique facial cleansing masque is perfect for men with acne-prone skin. Containing 73 essential sea minerals and a Japanese volcanic mud complex that naturally purifies and exfoliates the skin, this inexpensive treatment provides serious results. If you know a guy who wants to look his best, this small gift offers a lot of pampering power.

Price: $9

41. The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop

The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop is a must-read for anyone who is passionate about hip-hop, or just fascinated by the business side of the music industry. Stories feature hip-hop titans like Grandmaster Flash, Run DMC, Jay-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Russell Simmons. Unlike some other books about the history of hip-hop, this one is fresh, vibrant, and fun to read. Consider pairing it with a copy of The Defiant Ones, HBO’s 2017 documentary about the long-time partnership of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Not his cup of tea? Browse more cool books here.

Price: $12.79 (25 percent off MSRP)

42. AquaRest Spas AR-500 5 Person 19 Jet Spa

Looking for a big gift to mark a major milestone in someone’s life? A hot tub makes a great gift for a major birthday, anniversary, or important holiday. This hot tub is perfect for parties or private entertaining. 19 stainless steel adjustable hydrotherapy jets soothe tired muscles, while a color changing LED light show lends ambience to any long soak. If this hot tub is above your means, a cheaper alternative to consider is this Bestway inflatable hot tub with music.

Price: $2,635.63

43. Tram 21 Handmade Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag

Waxed canvas bags have a vintage look and feel, but they’re also a practical way to keep your belongings from getting wet on a rainy day. This handmade bag comes from Tram 21 in Brussels, Belgium. Duffel bags actually come from Belgium originally, so this bag is carrying on a classic tradition of great Belgian bags. The bag measures approximately 21 inches long, making it perfect as a carry-on bag for air travel. Shipping costs are a little high to the US (about $27 bucks), but it’s worth it to get such a cool handmade bag shipped direct from Europe. And you know he won’t see anybody else on the street with a bag quite like his, which is definitely cool.

Price: $239

44. The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones

The perfect gift for any fan of Game of Thrones, the The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones gives fans a deeper appreciation of the history of Westeros. Packed with beautiful art, this glossy tome is packed with Westerosi trivia from the mind of George R. R. Martin. This is the kind of book that’s perfect for an obsessive Thrones fan who wants to know the history and backstory behind all of the ruling families in Westeros and Essos. Whether he is a fan of the books, the HBO show, or both, any Game of Thrones will love poring over the pages of this cool book.

Not really his cup of tea? Maybe he’d be interested in flying a drone. Check out our posts on the best drones for sale, and the best new drones.

Price: $30.70 (39 percent off MSRP)

45. Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler

This rugged cooler is a great gift for any guy who loves camping, tailgating, or beach BBQs. The wheels are perfect for hauling your gear over shifting sands or rugged uphill terrain. The cooler has a 70 quart capacity, which means it could hold over 100 cans of beer. The cooler has top-of-the-line insulation, keeping ice in solid form for up to four days. A butler tray makes serving snacks and drinks simple, while tie-down loops let you secure chairs, beach blankets, or other items to the cooler for easier transport. And did we mention there are built-in bottle openers? All in all, this is a killer gift idea for the guy who loves taking the party outdoors.

Want something similar, but at a lower price point? This Coleman cooler is a nice budget alternative to consider. Want to get something really special? You can’t go wrong with the feature-packed Coolest Cooler.

Price: $249.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

46. Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit (Everyday IPA)

Pretty much every guy on the planet likes beer. Whether his tastes run more towards craft brew or national brands, most guys will enjoy the experiment of making their own homebrew. This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give him everything he needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. He’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If he’s more of a cider guy, Brooklyn Brew Shop also makes a DIY cider kit that’s equally user-friendly.

Price: $39.99

47. RSVP White Marble Swivel Top Dual Compartment Salt Box

Looking for a housewarming gift, or a birthday/holiday gift for someone who loves to cook? This clever little salt box lets him choose between two different salts. Salt is something that goes in pretty much every dish you make, so this is a practical gift that will get a lot of use. We love the idea of filling each compartment with a different type of salt. Consider pairing this empty salt box with a gift set of gourmet salts from around the world, like this set from 16 salts from around the world, sold by Salts of the 7 Seas. If you need a gift for the guy who is always putting extra salt on his food, this is a thoughtful choice that will get plenty of use in any kitchen.

Price: $25.95

48. Corkcicle Arctican Stainless Steel Can Cooler for Drinks

Warm beer isn’t fun. This chiller from Corkcicle keeps beer cold for three times longer than an “squishy”-type coozie. It will fit most 12 ounce beer and cider cans. This simple invention is a nice way for a guy to keep his drink chilled while he works the grill, mows the lawn, or does some work on his car. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more drinkware and drink chilling devices from Corkcicle here.

Price: $20.90

49. Mozzarella & Ricotta DIY Cheese Kit

On the hunt for a gourmet gift? Any man who loves cooking (or even just eating) will be excited to make his own cheese. This simple kit lets him make mozzarella or ricotta, which he can use to make tasty foods like pizza, lasagna, or caprese salad. Even guys with no experience in the kitchen can whip up their first batch of cheese in under an hour. I’ve used this exact kit, and even with no prior cheesemaking experience, I was able to make some AMAZING mozzarella on my very first attempt. You can browse more cheesemaking kits here.

Not sure if this gift is to his taste? Browse edible “of the month club” subscriptions here. Need a gift for a guy with a sweet tooth? Consider something from our list of the best chocolate gifts instead.

Price: $32

50. Books by Nick Offerman

Comedian and actor Nick Offerman is beloved by millions for his portrayal of manly man Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Rec. A while back, Offerman released a hilarious book called Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living. Offerman’s latest book, Gumption: Relighting the Torch of Freedom with America’s Gutsiest Troublemakers, is equally funny. Either book is a solid choice for guys who love America, history, woodworking, and of course, bacon.

Shopping for a Nick Offerman fan who already owns both books? Consider getting him a Prime membership, so he can stream Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally – Summer of 69: No Apostrophe. This hilarious live special may have flown under his radar on its initial release.

Price: $10.78-$18.99

51. Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon Boat

Looking for a big gift for a guy who loves being outdoors? This inflatable pontoon boat is easy to collapse and store in the off-season, and easy to inflate when you’re ready to explore the waterways near his home. Removable gear bags provide storage for snacks, water, fishing gear, or lightweight camping gear. There are 20 pockets and two insulated drink holders. This is a stellar gift for fishermen, outdoorsmen, or anyone who likes to get away from it all.

Not sure if this gift is quite right for him? Browse more inflatable boats on sale here.

Price: $499.94 (29 percent off MSRP)

52. LG UJ6300 Super UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

If you’re looking to celebrate a big moment in a man’s life, you can’t go wrong with a new TV. This stunning set from LG supports 4K video, and it’s packed with lots of smart functionality. The 55 inch screen is still large enough to create an immersive, cinematic environment, but small enough to work for tight budgets. There are tons of inputs for all your set top boxes, consoles, and other peripherals. This big, flat TV is a nice gift for a milestone birthday or anniversary. Plus, you can’t beat that price, especially given the included accessories. Not ready to pull the trigger just yet? You can browse more 4K TV sets here, or check out our guide to the best 4K TV deals.

Price: $629, includes wall mount and surge protector

53. Logitech Surround Sound Speakers

The perfect add-on for any new TV (or for enhancing the sound from his old one), these surround sound speakers create a more immersive viewing experience for movies and TV. An on-speaker control lets him adjust the bass on-demand, making it easy to tweak the settings when he switches from listening to music to watching an action movie.

Want more gift ideas like this? Get inspiration for home audio gifts with our guides to the best computer speakers and the best record players under $500.

Price: $54.39 (46 percent off MSRP)

54. Black & Decker LST136W 40V Max Lithium String Trimmer

A mower is great for tackling large sections of the lawn, but there are always a few trouble spots that require special attention. A weed whacker is a great way to trim tall grass along the edge of the garage, or clear stubborn weeds on a steep incline.

Not quite the gift you had in mind? Browse more tools and home repair items from this brand here.

Price: $138 (8 percent off MSRP)

55. Vivere Double Hammock With Space Saving Steel Stand

After a long week at work, every dude has earned the right to chill out. This comfy hammock is a great way to relax in the sun or in the shade. There are lots of different hammock colors to choose from, while the stand is designed to save space while still providing ample support.

Want to see more options before you pull the trigger on a new hammock? Browse hammocks suitable for the backyard or a camping trip right here.

Price: $129.97 (19 percent off MSRP)

56. Grip Gear’s Movie Maker Set

Does the guy you’re shopping for love movies? This cool movie making rig turns any smartphone into a portable movie studio. A variable speed slider and a 360° panoramic time lapse head let you take dramatic, beautiful shots with basic equipment. This rig can be used with smartphones or action cameras, up to 550g by weigh. This rig runs on two AAA batteries, or a USB powerpack. If he’s always making movies with his phone, this is a fun gadget that he’ll love to mess around with.

If he’s more into still photography than videography, maybe a simple selfie stick would be the way to go. You might also want to read our guides to the best GoPro selfie sticks and the best iPhone selfie sticks.

Price: $49.90 (62 percent off MSRP)

57. Striker ILLUMiDOME Mini Waterproof Lantern

What guy doesn’t need a waterproof lantern? It’s perfect for camping or other outdoor pursuits, or for use in your home pool at night. It’s also a smart thing to have around the house in case of natural disaster or extreme weather. When the lights go out, he’ll be happy to have such a bright, weatherproof lantern to light his way. There are multiple attachment points, making it easy to suspend the light in a variety of situations. There are three different light intensity settings, as well as a flashing setting for getting attention in an emergency. The light runs on 3 AA batteries required (included with purchase), with an average lamp life up 100 hours on fresh batteries.

Price: $39.99

58. Everlast 70-Pound MMA Heavy-Bag Kit

If he wants to lose weight, build muscle, or just blow off some steam, then a heavy bag is a great present. This 70 pound bag comes with a height customization chain, gloves, and 108-inch hand wraps. Whether he has boxing experience or is starting fresh, this is a great investment in his personal health. Boxing is a great form of cardio exercise, and it also helps to build lean muscle. Want to get more fitness gear ideas? Browse more apparel and accessories from Everlast here.

Price: $73.46

59. HTC VIVE VR System

A VR headset is one of the hottest gifts for men right now. Young men and older guys both love VR technology. It’s so cool to be fully immersed in the action of your favorite game. What makes this VR system a top choice among its peers is the scalability of the action. The VIVE has been built from the ground up for room-scale VR, which allows you to physically move around objects in the virtual space. If you don’t have the space for room-scale VR, the VIVE is also suitable for seated or standing play.

The VIVE is also considered to be one of the most comfortable headsets on the market, with multiple eye relief adjustments, including lens distance and IPD, available for the user to customize their experience. With hundreds of games to choose from, and intuitive wireless controllers, the HTC VIVE VR headset is definitely a stellar gift idea for any guy who loves video games.

Want something similar at a lower price tag? The Samsung Gear VR is a low-cost way to try out VR technology. Need more options? Maybe one of the items from our list of best virtual reality headsets will appeal to you.

Price: $799.99

60. ‘Trigger Mortis’

Trigger Mortis is a James Bond novel that takes place about two weeks after the events of Goldfinger. Written by New York Times bestselling author Anthony Horowitz, the novel incorporates never-before-published material from 007’s creator, Ian Fleming. If you’re shopping for a guy who is crazy about Bond movies, he may enjoy reading Bond’s adventures on the page. You can also get a box set of 14 original Bond novels here.

If he’s more into comics than novels, consider picking up a copy of the violent James Bond graphic novel VARGR by Warren Ellis instead. And if he likes Bond movies more than reading, you can scroll down the page to see the Bond box set we recommend later in this post.

Price: $19.28 (31 percent off MSRP)

61. Pixie (2-Pack)

Need a gift for the guy who’s constantly misplacing his belongings? These next-gen tracking tiles can help him stay organized. There are lots of similar products on the market today, but Pixie stands out for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Pixie doesn’t just rely on a chiming noise to help you find a lost item. It also offers the exact distance in feet and inches, so it’s easy to track down your lost item, even in super loud situations like concerts or nightclubs. We also like the fact that Pixie can be used to find a lost phone, even if the device is turned off or has no battery, making it superior to lost phone tracking apps. You can attach a Pixie device right to your iPhone (a variety of iPhone models are supported with unique cases that play nice with Pixie), or tuck Pixie in a bag or a piece of luggage. Pixie has an IP67 certification, so it will work even in wet or damp conditions.

Price: $39.99 (Other multipacks also available for a higher price)

62. Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster

This pop-up hot dog toaster is a great addition to any single guy’s man cave or kitchen. The toaster perfectly browns the buns, while also heating the hot dog to the perfect temperature. A pair of mini tongs are included to make things easier, while a handy drip tray makes cleanup a breeze. Want to see more gifts like this? Check out more retro-inspired home appliances from Nostalgia Electrics. We also like their hot dog roller and their old school microwave oven.

Price: $17.90

63. Vinturi Essential Wine Aerator

Wine always tastes better after you give it a chance to breathe, but sometimes you don’t want to wait around that long. A wine aerator speeds up the aeration process, opening up the subtleties of a new bottle. It’s easy to clean, and has the added bonus of reducing sediment in the glass, thanks to a mesh filter. You can also check out our guide to the best wine openers for suggestions on the best way to open your favorite bottle of vino.

Price: $19.49 (54 percent off MSRP)

64. Headphones T-Shirt

This cool shirt is the perfect gift for a guy that loves music. If you need to get him a casual shirt that’s perfect for the weekend, this is a nice option. It’s comfortable, and fits true to size.

Want to get him some fresh kicks instead? Check out our guide to the best dress sneakers for men.

Price: $11.25 – $25, depending on size selected

65. Billy Jealousy Tattoo Lotion

For the man who loves getting inked, this is a stellar gift. While some people swear by A&D or After Inked as their after-care product of choice, Billy Jealousy also makes a great product. Designed to keep new tattoos looking vibrant, this product can also be used on older tattoos to minimize fading over time. This product contains essential oils and shea butter to keep skin moisturized, along with select botanicals to combat free radical damage and protect against environmental stress that can fade a tattoo. For more ideas in this vein, check out our guide to the best tattoo aftercare products.

Price: $25

66. iRobot Roomba 650 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

The Roomba 650 is great for cleaning floors, and it is especially well-suited for homes where pet hair is a problem. This advanced robot uses proprietary “Dirt Detect technology,” which makes use of an acoustic sensor to identify dirtier areas in a home, and spend more time cleaning those parts of the floor. If your favorite man isn’t great at housekeeping, he can have this little robot clean the floors for him instead.

Want a Roomba with even more features? The 980 is the top of the line model, and it’s perfect for guys who want all the bells and whistles. Want a cheaper option? Check out our post comparing iRobot vs. Neato, and see how these different robot vac brands compare.

Shopping for a gift for a pet owner? Check out our guides to the best interactive dog toys and the best dog life jackets.

Price: $330.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

67. Garmin nüvi 42LM 4.3-Inch Portable Vehicle GPS With Lifetime Maps

If he’s getting ready for a big road trip, a Garmin is a clever gift. Sure, he could probably just use a GPS app on his phone, but there are times when trying to use multiple apps on your phone can distract you from the maps. This Garmin unit comes with lifetime maps for the US only.

Don’t think he’d appreciate a GPS? Maybe another Garmin product would suit his needs. Garmin makes a few nice fitness trackers that would make a nice gift. You can see how Garmin fitness trackers compare to Fitbit trackers in our guide to Fitbit vs. Garmin.

Price: $104.95 (19 percent off MSRP)

68. DYMO LabelWriter 4XL Thermal Label Printer

When your life is organized, you feel less stressed out. This robust labelmazer is a great gift idea for the guy who is obsessed with being organized, or the guy who could use a little help keeping things tidy. It’s also a killer gift for the guy who owns his own business. This device is perfect for creating shipping labels, warehouse labels, barcode and identification labels, and more. The companion software works with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, or Mac OS v10.4 and later.

Price: $159.95

69. Pioneer AppRadio 4 SPH-DA120 6.2-Inch Capacitive Touchscreen Smartphone Receiver Display

Shopping for a car guy who wants to upgrade his interior? This touchscreen display is ideal for enhancing his driving experience. It’s CarPlay compatible, and has built-in Bluetooth support. This will fit in any four inch dash opening. Not sure this is right for his car? Consider something from our guide to the best GPS trackers for cars instead.

Price: $419

70. CAP Barbell Vinyl Coated Cement Kettlebell

There isn’t a guy on the planet who doesn’t want to get ripped. Kettlebell training is a great way to build muscle, and these vinyl-coated kettlebells are both easy to grip and easy on his floors. Because of the number of muscles engaged while holding a bell, these weights make it easy to complete a full-body workout quite quickly.

Price: $5.10 – $59.95 , depending on size selected

71. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-Inch Display (32 GB Model)

This plus-sized iPad is ideal for business or gaming. With a gorgeous retina display, large screen size, and Dual-Core A9X Chip with Quad-Core Graphics, this is a powerful iPad that’s perfectly suited for work, play, or a little bit of both. If he needs a new tablet, it’s hard to top the iPad line, and the iPad Pro’s larger size and fast processor makes it the natural choice.

Price: $729.99 for option shown, price varies depending on options selected

72. Bond 50: The Complete 23 Film Collection

This is the ultimate gift for any fan of James Bond. This box set includes all 23 Bond films (including Skyfall), as well as a disc packed with bonus Bond featurettes like World of Bond, Being Bond, and Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style.

Not a Bond guy? Maybe he’d prefer a different movie box set. Perhaps a Marvel Cinematic Universe box set or a Die Hard box set that looks like Nakatomi Plaza?

Price: $203.49

73. The Great American Pin-Up

Shopping for a man who loves classic Americana? It doesn’t get more all-American than a pin-up. These symbols of freedom and a bygone era are sexy, but also sophisticated. This is a great book for dad, grandpa, or any father figure in your life.

Price: $16.67 (17 percent off MSRP)

74. Charcoal Companion 3 Piece Himalayan Salt Plate Set

Some guys have a sweet tooth. But other men have intense cravings for salty foods. These cool “salt plate” lets you cook or serve foods with a nice hit of satisfying salt. It also comes with a tray and a recipe book.

Want a cheaper gift idea? A 16-piece assorted gourmet salt sampler is a nice alternative.

Price: $57.58

75. THIRDMAN’s Profonde Eau de Parfum

Want a high-end scent that’s totally unique? Skip the played out colognes that every guy can get at the drugstore or department store, and get him a scent that he can call his own. This citrusy, sophisticated cologne has notes of neroli, bergamot, lime, orange, and deep woods. Want to see more ideas like this? Browse more upscale men’s colognes here.

Price: $75 for 1.7 fluid ounces

76. Rocky Mountain Barber Company Beard Comb

A full beard needs occasional grooming to maintain its shape and luster. This great beard comb helps him stay tidy, while also imparting a subtle smell of sandalwood from the wooden comb itself. Toss in a bottle of beard conditioning oil, and you’ve got the perfect gift for any full-bearded man.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? Check out more top-rated men’s grooming products in our guides to the best beard shampoos, beard conditioners, and beard butters.

Price: $15.76 (61 percent off MSRP)

77. Mars Auto Levitating Speaker with Subwoofer

We’ve featured a few other music and audio gifts in this guide, but this one really stands out from the crowd. This levitating speaker adds a sci-fi edge to his home or office. It’s available in black, gray, and white. This speaker offers 360 degree sound, so it can really fill a whole room. And since it has such a cool levitating feature, you’ll already want to put it in the center of the room so everyone can see it in action. When music is playing, the “UFO” speaker begins to float. It will automatically descend when battery gets low, and start charging with built-in wireless capabilities. This speaker is Bluetooth compatible, and features IPX7 dust and waterproofing. You can also use two Mars speakers together to provide stern sound for a home theater.

Want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for less? You can find more affordable alternatives to this cool speaker in our guide to the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Price: $329

78. History Chips ‘The Greenbacks’ Poker Chip Set

For the guy who loves US history almost as much as he loves his weekly poker game, these cool chips are a creative gift idea. They’re also a nice option for novice poker players who forget what color each chip is valued at in a more traditional poker set. Each chip features a figure from US history: the same figure that’s on real US currency.

Price: $15.99

79. ROBO 3D R1 Plus 3D Printer With 6 Spools of Filament

3D printers are a great hobby for guys who love DIY projects. With a printer, he can make toys or tools, or fabricate replacement parts for household items that have broken down. This 3D printer bundle comes with six spools of filament, so he can get started on his first project right away. This is a great gift for the guy who loves tech gadgets. Want to see more options? Browse more 3D printer models on sale here.

Price: $749.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

80. Fate Love Stainless Steel Cylinder Bullet Pendant

This bullet-shaped pendant is perfect for the guy who acts tough. The pendant is made from stainless steel. To keep it looking great, instruct your recipient to avoid wearing the pendant while showering or swimming. If you think he’d prefer a bracelet, check out our guide to cool men’s bracelets instead.

Price: $15 (67 percent off MSRP)

81. Daddy’s Project Diaper Tool Bag

Who says a diaper bag can’t be manly? This cool diaper bag takes a design cue from a suede tool belt or canvas bag. There are seven outside pouches, plus a zippered pocket and removable strap. This ensures there is plenty of room for diapers, bottles, toys, wipes, and more. Want another manly diaper bag option? We also like these sports-inspired diaper bags from Diaper Dude.

Price: $52.10 (26 percent off MSRP)

82. AlcoHAWK Slim Digital Breathalyzer

Want to keep him safe while he’s out with the guys? A personal breathalyzer can help him monitor his blood alcohol, and make sure he’s safe to drive after a few beers. This slender model from AlcoHAWK is lightweight, compact, and works with the press of a single button. An electronic airflow sensor ensures a deep lung sample for testing, meaning you get accurate results. Backed by a one-year warranty, this breathalyzer is a great gift for a college student, or for any adult man of legal drinking age.

Price: $48.44

83. Autonomous Teleport Virtual Reality 3D Camera

VR is finally a mature technology, and this is the year to dive into this tech trend head first. There are lots of headsets out there, but relatively few ways to make your own VR content. This VR camera captures 3D video that you can experience through VR headsets. You can purchase the camera alone, or pick up a bundle that includes both camera and headset. The Autonomous headset can fit any phone between three and six inches in size. However, this technology is currently Android-only, so this would not be a good gift for the men in your life who are iPhone users. That being said, this is an awesome gift for any guy who is crazy about VR, and wants to make his own VR-friendly movies to showcase travel, or even his own art projects. The camera plugs right into your smartphone, so you can get set up quickly and start filming almost immediately.

Want more VR gift ideas? We’ve put together a list of the top five best VR headsets on sale this holiday season.

Price: $99 for the camera, $170 for the “Basic Kit” with camera and cardboard headset

84. Fatboy Transloetje Table Lamp

If he has eclectic taste in interior design, this cool table lamp will freshen up his living room or bedroom. This small lamp can be used indoors or out, and features a touch-sensitive light switch in the foot. Want to see more cool gifts like this? Browse cool lamps on sale here.

Price: $99

85. Estes 1469 Tandem-X Launch Set

This is a great gift for dads who love science, or just having some fun in the backyard with the kids. The rocket kit comes with two rockets and a launch system. One rocket can fly up to 1150 feet, while the other will go up just 600 feet. Whether he’s passionate about science or space travel, this is a fun gift for any guy who is still in touch with his inner child.

Shopping for a younger guy, or someone who is just young at heart? Get cool toy recommendations in our guide to the best toys for boys.

Price: $24.30 (19 percent off MSRP)

86. Timberland Men’s 6 Inch Premium Boot

These boots are great for guys who work outdoors or in construction, or for any guy who just wants to take a fashion cue from artists like Tupac on Kanye. These boots feature anti-fatigue technology for all-day comfort, along with Primaloft insulation to keep his toes warm in the winter. Not sure if this style is right for him? Browse more Timberland items on sale here.

Price: $109.95 – $288.98, depending on size and color selected

87. Esquire Magazine Subscription

Every guy should read Esquire. Every issue is packed with cool interviews, style notes, advice, and news. The first print issue should arrive in 6-10 weeks. Want more gift ideas like this? If you’re shopping for a guy who is into fitness, he might appreciate subscriptions to Runner’s World or Men’s Health instead.

Price: $15 for a one-year print subscription

88. Lightning Reaction Reloaded

This goofy gift is a great choice for people who love unusual party games. This fast-paced game of reaction gives players a slight shock if they aren’t fast enough. Up to four players can enjoy this game.

Not sure this game is right for his crowd? Browse our favorite new board games here.

Price: $22.40 (25 percent off MSRP)

89. GERBER Bear Grylls Fire Starter

This cool fire starter is a must-have for any camper, backpacker, or hunter. It’s designed by Gerber, in cooperation with noted survival expert and TV star Bear Grylls. There’s a lanyard to keep everything tight and secure, with a built-in whistle and waterproof tinder compartment.

Price: $8.62 (54 percent off MSRP)

90. Singing Machine SMC HOME Home Karaoke System

Shopping for a man who loves to sing? Then a karaoke machine is a sweet gift. Unlike some of the clunky, colorful, childish karaoke machines out there, this unit is sleek and sophisticated. It will look polished next to his expensive audio equipment and flat screen TV. The Singing Machine comes with 8,000 HD karaoke videos. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse more karaoke machines on sale here.

Price: $199.99

91. Otis Elite Cleaning System With Optics Cleaning Gear

This epic kit contains 40 firearm-specific cleaning components, designed to remove copper particles or other fouling in your gun. If he loves target shooting or hunting big game, this is a thoughtful and practical gift. You can also browse more firearms cleaning equipment from Otis here.

If he’s more of a fisherman, then perhaps a new pair of waders is in order. Check out our guide to the best breathable waders. Outdoorsmen may also be interested in our picks for the best compressible, packable, lightweight rain jackets.

Price: $88.76 (41 percent off MSRP)

92. Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Need a gift for a gamer? Whether he’s looking to upgrade from a PS3 or a PS4, the new PS4 Pro is a nice step up in terms of graphics, frame rate, and 4K support. The 4 Pro will work with all of his existing PS4 games, so there’s no need to worry about his current stable of games becoming unplayable with a console upgrade. More of an Xbox guy? Get him an Xbox One S bundle instead.

Price: $399 for the 1TB version

93. Leica 10760 M Monochrom 18MP Mirrorless Digital Camera

Shopping for a hipster who loves retro photography? This cool camera from Leica is ideal for the guy who is serious about photography. It looks like a classic Leica M, but it has a special monochrome sensor with a native resolution of 18 million pixels. The sensor does not “see” color, meaning real brightness values are available for each individual pixel This creates stunning black and white images. Also included with the camera is a leather carrying strap made of high-grade cowhide. If he only takes B&W photos, this is gonna be his new favorite camera. However, the high price tag does mean it’s really only suitable as a gift for major milestones in his life. Still, the high price tag is worth it when you consider how much less space a mirrorless camera takes up compared to a traditional DSLR, and how nice the picture quality is.

Looking for a cheaper option? Browse less-expensive, top-rated cameras on sale here.

Price: $5,499 (31 percent off MSRP)

94. Medley Hills Farm Cereal Charms Marshmallows

Shopping for a guy with a sweet tooth? Hook him up with a bag of Lucky Charms-style marshmallows. He can eat them alone as a snack, or mix them into baked goods like Rice Krispies squares or brownies. An eight pound bag of bulk marshmallows is also available.

Not even close to the right ballpark for the man you’re shopping for? Consider a pair of jeans from our guide to the best jeans for men.

Price: $10.43 for a one pound bag

95. FunKo The Big Lebowski The Dude Talking Figure

Any guy who loves The Big Lewbowski will want this Dude figure to decorate their cube, nightstand, or man cave. Want more? There’s also a Walter figure you can buy, so the Dude can have a buddy. You can also get a Donny (we suggest keeping him in a coffee can when you’re not playing with him or keeping him on display).

Price: $14.19

96. Bushnell PowerView Super High-Powered Surveillance Binoculars

Perfect for men who like hunting or exploring the outdoors, these lightweight binoculars are a cool gift. The rubberized exterior absorbs shock, while the lenses offer a 170 feet field of view at 1000 yards. They are also covered by a limited lifetime warranty. If you want to see more options, browse more Bushnell optics here.

Price: $49.94 and up, depending on options selected

97. VIZIO SB3851-C0 38-Inch 5.1 Channel Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer & Satellite Speakers

Does he yearn for better sound while watching movies or playing video games? This wireless sound bar provides rich, full sound in an attractive package. This is the soundbar we use in our home, and it’s been easy to set up, position, and adjust. The sound quality is really impressive for such a compact audio system. The subwoofer is wireless, and the whole setup plays nice with Bluetooth. A remote is included. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse more VIZIO products on sale here.

Price: $248

98. Kinto Mugtail Mug

Shopping for a guy who loves animals? These cool mugs feature the animal’s tails as the handles. This cute fawn is just one of many options. Want to see more designs like this? Browse all the Kinto Mugtail cups on sale here, including mugs inspired by squirrels, cats, and other cuddly animals.

No mug is complete without something to go inside, so we recommend pairing this gift with some sort of tasty beverage. If you’re looking for something healthy, we recommend something like Four Sigma’s superfood coffee, or their spicy hot cocoa mix.

Price: $15.40

99. X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair

For any guy who loves gaming, this comfy chair ensures that he can sit comfortably through multiple levels and epic campaigns. The chair has two speakers and a subwoofer, which creates a total sound immersion experience. The X Rocker is a perfect chair for gaming or watching movies, but you can also enjoy it while reading.

Want a higher-end gaming chair? We also like the Ferrino chair by RapidX, which boasts a 155 degree recline and ergonomic design. Looking for a comfy chair that could work equally well for PC gaming and office work? Check out our guide to the best ergonomic office chairs.

Price: $189.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

100. ‘The Beatles Lyrics: The Stories Behind the Music, Including the Handwritten Drafts of More Than 100 Classic Beatles Songs’

The Beatles Lyrics: The Stories Behind the Music, Including the Handwritten Drafts of More Than 100 Classic Beatles Songs is the ultimate gift for any devoted Beatles fan. This book is packed with cool, handwritten drafts of their classic songs. Seeing the lyrics to these timeless songs in the actual handwriting of the men who wrote them is really cool.

If he’s not a Beatles fan, perhaps a similar book related to another band might suit. We recommend So What!: The Good, The Mad, and The Ugly for Metallica fans. For Stones fans, we like The Rolling Stones All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track.

Price: $24.68 (29 percent off MSRP)

101. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Velvet Blazer

This fancy blazer is perfect for dressier occasions or holiday parties. If blue is not his color, this blazer is also available in a maroon, as well as a darker navy blue. You can browse additional styles from this company here.

Still can’t find that perfect gift? Check out our other gift guides to get more ideas for that important man in your life. We recommend starting with our guides to the best gifts for dad and best gifts for boyfriends.

Price: $79.99

102. GLACR Stainless Steel Bottle Cooler

Nobody wants to drink warm beer. This cool cooler keeps his beer frosty fresh, and has the added benefit of concealing what he’s drinking from prying eyes. The lid has an attached carabiner, making it easy to attach the cooler bottle to a backpack. The carabiner itself has a little tab that’s designed to act as a bottle opener, which is a nice touch. This is a great gift for any man who loves drinking, the great outdoors, and drinking in the great outdoors.

Price: $19.96 (33 percent off MSRP)

103. Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Multi Compartment Trunk Organizer

This is a great gift for any car guy, hunter, outdoorsman, or any guy who just likes to keep things tidy. He can place this organizer in his trunk and use it to store hunting gear, fishing equipment, extra clothes, car accessories, emergency roadside kits, or anything else he needs to have in his car. The organizer is collapsible, which is great for putting it into storage or moving it in between cars. If you’re shopping for a guy who really appreciates practical gifts, this is a solid choice.

Price: $38.87 (51 percent off MSRP)

104. ‘Bring Me Tacos’ Sock Set

Just try and say the phrase “taco socks” without smiling. Impossible, right? So we know the recipient of these socks will smile whenever they see these sitting in their sock drawer. These cute socks are a funny, inexpensive gift idea for any occasion. When he’s got his feet up on a footstool, you’ll be able to read the message printed on the underside of the socks. This is a great gift for any guy who loves tacos. A similar sock design asking for cold beer is also available.

Price: $8.99-$15.99 depending on options selected

105. Xbox One S Vertical Stand With Game Storage & Dualshock Charger

Here’s a little “just because” gift for your favorite gamer. If his gaming corner is a mess of chargers and leaning towers of game discs, this organization system will help keep things under control. The stand helps to keep the console cool, while the built-in storage for gamers and a charger takes everything to the next level. With storage for up to 18 games, this is an inexpensive accessory that will help him corral all of his gaming stuff into a small, tidy area.

Price: $29.99

106. Men’s 10k White Gold Square Face Diamond Initial Ring

Looking for a personalized gift for his birthday, your anniversary, or a major holiday? This initial ring is great for guys who have a strong sense of identity. You can pick an initial to match his first name, his last name, or any letter that might have personal significance to him. The ring is made from 10k gold. While that’s not the purest gold out there, we actually like it a lot for men’s jewelry, since it’s harder to scratch or damage than 14k or 24k gold jewelry. Yellow gold and rose gold versions of this ring are also available.

Price: $344.99

107. Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Chambray Shirt

Here’s a shirt that’s great for practically any occasion. He can wear it to work, dress it up with a blazer for fancier events, or wear it with nice jeans for a casual date night. It’s a soft, comfortable shirt that feels like a well-worn “favorite shirt” from day one. This is a slim fit cut, so if he prefers a looser fit, you may want to order a size up, particularly if he’s broad-chested. This slim fit shirt is about two inches smaller in the chest and waist than a traditional cut men’s shirt. If you’re shopping for a guy who hates shopping, he’ll appreciate not having to brave the mall to personally update his wardrobe.

Price: $25

108. Creative Recreation Men’s Terni Sneaker

Shopping for a guy who needs new shoes? These sneakers are comfy enough for the gym, but detailed enough to work with his favorite streetwear, too. A breathable design, strong grip on the soles, and hidden lacing system combine to make a sneaker that’s as cool as it is comfy. They’re also available in black. Want more resources for finding great men’s shoes? You should also visit our guides to the best dress sneakers, the best white shoes for men, and the best driving shoes.

Price: $70

109. LOCTOTE Flak Sack

This anti-theft backpack is a great gift for students or travelers. Despite looking quite simple, this bag is packed with anti-theft features, including an internal RFID pocket, patent-pending locking strap and slash-resistant fabric. We also like this bag because it’s water-resistant. Made with pride in Ohio, this is a great gift idea for any Buckeye guy who needs a new bag. A lightweight “sport” version of this bag is also available, and it’s significantly cheaper than this version while still maintaining many of the same great features.

Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

110. Hardmill Leather Cast Iron Skillet Pan Handle Cover

This handmade leather skillet handle cover is an unusual gift idea, but one that would be very appreciated by any serious home cook. The leather handle lets you bring the skillet to the table without burning your hand. The cover is made from oil-tanned leather and Kevlar heat-resistant thread. Designed by the Seattle-based company Hardmill, this handmade item is designed to get better with use over time. The company advises buyers that “The leather will harden slightly over time as it comes in contact with heat, but this only enhances the form and function of the cover, letting it conform to the shape of your pan handles.” This would be a nice-but-inexpensive birthday gift, Yankee Swap gift, or stocking stuffer. If this gift idea is a little too niche for the guy you’re shopping for, you could consider some of Hardmill’s other handmade products, such as this waxed canvas lunch bag or this set of leather drink coasters.

Price: $20

111. Ski & Snowboard Storage Rack

This storage rack is great for organizing longboards, snowboards, skis, or other sporting accessories. We particularly like these kinds of storage racks for apartment living where storage space can be hard to come by. Mounting hardware is included with purchase, which means this rack can be unboxed and set up in his space in a matter of minutes. Three levels of storage mean you can store a snowboard, skateboard, and skis with poles all on the same rack. If you think something with a vertical orientation would be better in his space, you could also check out this vertical ski rack.

Price: $19.99

112. SIMPZIA 17-Piece Leather Tool Kit

Leather handcrafts are a fun hobby, and they can also turn into a lucrative side hustle. Using the tools in this kit, a guy could make fun leather goods like a wallet, leather coasters, or even try his hand at making custom leather sneakers. This 17-piece kit includes the following items: two pressure clothes, four awls, 3 types of thread, an adjustable groover, needle kit, thimble, beeswax, scissors, and protective finger cots. If the man you’re shopping for is new to the leather crafting hobby, consider bundling the leather tools set with some bulk scrap leather, or a copy of The Art of Hand Sewing Leather by Al Stohlman.

Price: $17.99

113. Picnic Time Portable Folding ‘Sports Chair’

Shopping for the tailgating grillmaster in your life? This comfy folding chair is great for tending the BBQ or hanging around a campfire with some friends. The chair collapses for easy transport and storage, and one side of the chair features a variety of pockets he can use to store beverages, snacks, and other sundry items he needs for camping or tailgating. Want to see more gifts like this? Check out our guide to the best tailgating tables and chairs, and find something for your favorite sports fan.

Price: $53.41 for select colors

114. Wallet Knife

Who says it’s impossible to find a cool gift for under $10? This wallet-sized knife is a great gift for hunters, fisherman, campers, backpackers, hikers, survivalists, or anyone who wants to be prepared for the challenges ahead. This inexpensive gift is backed by a lifetime money back guarantee, no questions asked, which is pretty impressive for such an affordable item. Made from stainless steel, this knife also comes with some free survival guide resources with purchase, which is the icing on the cake. Other colorways are also available, including sky blue and green. Consider these knives any time you need a Secret Santa gift or stocking stuffer for an adult man.

Price: $9.95 (74 percent off MSRP)

115. Conair Gel & Lather Heating System

Shaving can be a soothing way to start the day, and more men are starting to view their morning shave as a ritual, not a chore. To help your favorite man enjoy his daily shave, we recommend giving him this appliance for heating up his shave lather. A warm shave is so much nicer than a cold one, especially with winter just around the corner. It takes seconds to warm up lather, and the appliance is very easy to operate. This is a great gift for dads, boyfriends, husbands, brothers, or anyone who appreciates a close shave.

Want more gift ideas to pamper your favorite man? Check out our guide to the best spa gift baskets, which features some pampering gifts that are perfect for both men and women.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

116. Designs by Attila Mens Retro Bowling Shirt

This cool, retro-inspired bowling shirt is perfect for a bowling fan (or a Big Lebowski fan, for that matter). With sizes up to 3X available, this is a great gift idea for the Big and Tall guy who needs a wardrobe refresh. The shirt is comfy and breathable, with an extra-roomy fit that’s perfect for big and tall guys.

Price: $39.90 and up, depending on size selected

117. Plox Official Star Wars Levitating Death Star Bluetooth Speaker

This is the ultimate gift for a Star Wars fan. This levitating speaker is gonna get him a ton of compliments, and you get all the credit. The Death Star levitates when powered on, and rotates over its magnetic base. The speaker is an officially licensed collectible, and offers five hours of playback. There aren’t many gifts out there that are capable of levitating, so we recommend pouncing on this super cool gift if there is a Sith fan in your life.

Price: $179.99

118. Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stein

This awesome beer stein is a must-have for any Game of Thrones fan. This officially licensed tankard is embossed with House Targaryen’s dragon sigil and banner with their house words “Fire and Blood”. It holds 22 ounces of beer, mead, wine, or any other awesome beverage he enjoys. If this stein isn’t quite right for them, consider this stainless steel Game of Thrones beer growler instead.

Price: $59.99

119. Vi – Your Personal AI Trainer and Fitness Tracker

Need a gift for a guy who loves working out? This awesome AI coach, hidden inside a pair of performance sport headphones, will totally change the way he trains. Vi tracks heart rate, elevation, steps, cadence, motion, and location. You can get real-time coaching, pep talks, and heart rate information. The Vi app is free, so there’s no additional fee to get the headphones set up and start using them. Imagine being on a run, and getting real time praise and encouragement. This next-gen fitness system is ideal for runners, gym rats, or any guy who takes pride in living an active lifestyle.

Price: $249.99

120. Atomic Blonde on Blu-Ray

Does he love action movies and Charlize Theron? Then he needs to add this Blu-ray to his collection. Set in Cold War Berlin, this sexy action thriller also stars James McAvoy, and was directed by the same guys who directed John Wick. Theron plays MI6’s most lethal assassin, and the action sequences are amazing. Has he already purchased a copy of this flick? Consider picking up a copy of the awesome action film Baby Driver instead.

Price: $22.99(34 percent off MSRP)

121. Moroccan Tea Glasses (Set of 6)

These Moroccan tea glasses are great for tea, coffee, or cocktails. Some people also use them as notice candle holders. These hand-blown glasses are created by Moroccan artisans using techniques passed down through multiple generations. These are a great gift for any guy who loves to entertain, or any man who traveled to Morocco and can’t wait to go back someday. Multiple color options are available, but we like these gold-etched, clear glasses quite a bit more than some of the other options out there.

Price: $42

122. AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

Most Nintendo Switch owners agree: the console is great, but the controller is a little uncomfortable to hold, especially during extended gaming sessions. These third party controller grips make gaming a lot more fun, and we love that they come in fun colors to match Nintendo Switch controllers. Consider tossing in a fun Japanese Nintendo Switch tee to make your gift more impressive.

Price: $11.99

123. Men Doing Manly Things Personalized Wooden Sign

This personalized sign is a great custom gift idea for his birthday, or any major holiday. He can hang it in his man cave, his garage, or over his home bar. The sign comes with a twisted rope hanger, and the whole sign measures 5.9 inches by 11.8 inches. Custom gifts always feel more personal, though it does mean they take a little bit of extra time to create. Consider pairing this gift with this funny “man cave rules” poster.

Price: $19.99

124. Static Age on Vinyl

Need a gift for a guy who loves punk music? This Misfits album is an awesome option. It includes tracks like “Last Caress” and “Some Kinda Hate”, making perfect for those who like their punk with a side of horror. This album includes a few explicit tracks, as well as a handful of digital remastered tracks from the 90s that sound extra awesome. Pair this record with a matching band t-shirt, and you’re golden.

Price: $18.02 on vinyl

125. Men’s Stand Collar Knitted Slim Fit Cardigan

This cool cardigan is stylish and swanky. It’s available in four different colors, in sizes from XS to Large. This is a slim fit style, so you may want to order a size up if you’re shopping for someone who prefers a more relaxed fit. The weather might be cold, but when he’s wears this sweater, things will definitely start heating up.

Price: $17.99 – $29.99, depending on size and color selected

