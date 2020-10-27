101 Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

What do you get for the man who has everything? We’ve rounded up some of the most unique and best gifts for him that will please even the most discerning man.
If you’re looking for budget-friendly gifts, don’t miss our mega list of the 101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25.
Not only does this champagne saber make an upscale gift choice to instantly boost any occasion, it also allows him to cleanly open one champagne bottle after the next. This sabrage sword comes in a variety of colors in case electric blue isn’t quite his style. The blade itself is cut from a single piece of steel then polished by hand. Each sword comes in a stylish and practical pinewood box for easy gift giving.
In Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, author James Nestor how learning to breathe properly can lead to improved athletic performances, reduced snoring, improvements in asthma and much more. Nestor explores a wide range of sources, from information in medical texts to the latest studies in pulmonology, biochemistry, human physiology and more.
Fulfill his lifelong dream of owning land overseas by giving him a piece of England. This fun gift for men who have everything provides him with a deed of ownership of 100 square inches of land along with access to the property. Other locations are available, including Bavaria, Costa Rica, Germany and the U.S.
The future of a clean home is possible with the iRobot Braava Jet M6. Unlike most hybrid robot vacuum and mop combinations, this iRobot focuses exclusively on mopping floors. Its precision jet spray system allows the mop to target tough messes, including kitchen grease. Innovative navigation technology enables the robot to learn its surroundings and build smart maps for flawless navigation. This iRobot is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control.
You might recognize Bose from its dominance in the music space, complete with an array of popular home audio speakers and equipment. The manufacturer has ventured into new territory with its innovative Bose Frames Soprano sunglasses, which feature open ear technology for an innovative listening experience on the go. Polarized lenses cut back on glare, especially on the water, while Bluetooth technology makes it easy to take calls, summon Siri or Alexa or listen to music.
A non-polarized (and less expensive) version is available. If you’re interested, check out the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses with Open Ear Headphones.
Marvel fans can explore their creative side with this LEGO set for adults. With over 3,000 pieces to build with, this set will keep his mind occupied for quite a while. When he’s done, he can display the finished product on a shelf or wall.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are Bluetooth earbuds that come with a wireless charging case. These headphones get up to six hours of battery life per charge plus an additional seven hours with the charging case. Ambient aware technology allows him to tune in to his surroundings as needed. These earbuds are water-resistant and come in three sizes for a secure and comfortable fit.
If he’s into monitoring the weather, this smart weather station gives him all the necessary tools to keep up with the latest forecasts. Highlights include a user-friendly LCD display, two levels of wireless connectivity, and the ability to stream live data. The station measures wind speed and direction, humidity, outdoor temperatures, rainfall, solar radiation and more. Imperial and metric measurements are supported.
Even a self-proclaimed BBQ king might not have these unique rubs. This set from Thoughtfully Gifts contains five different flavors to sprinkle on meats and veggies. Options include Mexican, Memphis, Cajun, Southwest and Caribbean blends. If you’re pressed for time, the set comes wrapped for easy gift-giving.
Nexx Garage NXG-200 allows him to open and close his garage door from anywhere via the accompanying app. Friends and family members can also have secure access to the app. He’ll even be notified if someone forgets to close the door. This garage door opener is Bluetooth-enabled and works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
This handy 2-in-1 product doubles as shaving cream and face wash. Ingredients such as coconut oil extract and glycerin keep skin hydrated and properly moisturized, which reduces irritation and razor burn. The creamy foam formula deep cleans skin and washes away impurities for smoother skin. This product is ideal for oil, sensitive, dry and normal skin types.
This gun-cleaning kit is designed for shotguns, rifles and handguns, and comes with an assortment of cleaning tools. All contents are stored in a handy aluminum case that’s even shaped like a bullet. The kit is designed for compact workspaces and is highly portable.
Even the guy who seems to have everything probably doesn’t have this fun family game. The ring toss short board is easy to use and can be played indoors and outside. It also sets up in just minutes and is a fun choice for kids, teens and adults.
He can’t take his smartphone underwater, which is where the Tough TG-6 comes into play. This rugged Olympus camera is waterproof up to 50 feet and can go swimming. He can also drop the camera (and even step on it) without worrying about crushing the device. It’s also freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, and won’t fog when it’s time to get that great shot. Highlights include five underwater shooting modes along with the ability to record 4K and full HD high-speed movies up to 20 seconds.
The GrowlerWerks uKeg GO is a portable solution for packing up to 64 ounces of his favorite carbonated beverages. Not only does the personal beverage container keep drinks cold up to nine hours, it also features an integrated carbonation cap to retain carbonation. Features such as a durable powder-coated finish and a rubber bottom make this highly portable beverage solution a top choice for just about any occasion.
This handy dual-action clock is a functioning clock and modern piece of office decor in one. Whether he’s looking for a stylish work from home piece of office decor or an interesting conversation piece, this word clock is it. The clock tracks time in five-minute intervals, and the LED display shows time in minutes past the hour.
Boxxle holds up to three liters of wine and keeps contents fresh up to six weeks after the first glass is poured. This handy appliance allows him to sip his favorite wine in the comfort of his own home. To ensure optimal results, the wine is raised above the glass to ensure no liquid goes to waste.
This gift set is for guys who appreciate a real kick. Not only does each sauce have its own unique flavor, he’ll get to try four levels of spice, with options ranging from garlic to jalapeno, habanero and red pepper. A zombie gifts book is included to keep him entertained as he’s testing out the set.
A green thumb isn’t required to successfully grow mushrooms at home. In fact, this user-friendly kit doesn’t require any prior experience. All he needs to do is add water and watch the mushrooms grow in just 10 days. A spray bottle is included to make sure the mushrooms get the appropriate amount of water.
Even if he already has an extra blanket or two lying around, this falsa blanket is a unique find. Each blanket is made with 100 percent recycled materials and is durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. From yoga to outdoor concerts to the beach and general use around the house, these Mexican blankets are equally versatile and stylish. Cleaning is also a breeze as the blankets can be washed by hand or machine in hot or cold water.
Even if he already owns a backpack, it probably can’t be customized like this one. The Pix Backpack lights up once it’s plugged into the included power bank, and works with any USB Type-A bank. Pairing the backpack with his smartphone allows him to display widgets, animations, games and images to show off his unique personality. This laptop backpack is equally functional and boasts a spacious interior that can hold a 15-inch laptop along with keys, tablets, headphones, water bottles and more. A zippered closure keeps contents secure.
While this glow in the dark flying disc makes nighttime games much more fun, it’s just as enjoyable during the day. LED technology lights up the disc from every angle, making it easier to see at all times. A push-button on/off switch quickly turns the lights on and off.
Taco vs. Burrito is generally played between two and four players, making it a fun card game for a family or group of friends. Each round takes between 10 and 15 minutes to play. The game itself is quick and easy to master but the included Action Cards escalate it to a whole new level. This fun game was dreamed up by seven-year-old Alex Butler.
Give him the gift of monthly grooming essentials and fashion accessories with this Gentleman’s subscription gift box. The box contains four to six accessories at a time along with a gentleman’s booklet, product info, fashion tips and more. For a more upscale gift, consider giving him the Premium box.
This comfy massage chair will work the kinks out of his back and neck. All he needs to do is sit down, relax, and the chair will fully massage his upper body. He’ll enjoy functions such as optional heat, rolling and spot massages to ease aches and pains.
Leaving your furry friend at home can be stressful, which is why PetChatz HDX stands out for its two-way audio and video along with a pet treat camera, motion and sound detection and more. If Fido is especially anxious, the built-in calming aromatherapy should is designed to calm anxious dogs and cats. Along with smart video recording, the pet cam also streams to DOGTV.
Tile Pro (2020) is a powerful Bluetooth tracker with a range of up to 400 feet. Instead of spending countless hours searching for his lost phone, he simply needs to push the Tile button and wait for the phone to ring, even if it’s on silent mode. A community find feature recruits the whole Tile community to assist with finding a lost item if necessary. The replaceable battery lasts up to a year.
BedJet 3 Climate Comfort provides on-demand warming and cooling as desired. The device works on any bed size and type of mattress. For those who sleep warm, the device provides ventilated cooling and moisture-wicking along with a sauna-like warm mode. Automated smart temperature control technology allows him to program various temperatures for every hour of the night.
The Elby e-bike has a top speed at up to 20mph with full electric assist, and it can run for up to 80 miles on a single charge.
It also has Tektro hydraulic brakes that allow for effective and safe stopping. As far as its physical design, it uses a premium aluminum-molded frame that sports an almost retro-like design.
The bike is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, orange, silver, and white.
GoPro MAX works just as well for documenting adventures on the go as it does for vlogging. He can use this GoPro to shoot 6K footage. This GoPro also stands out for its image stabilization technology, which helps him clearly capture his most exciting moments. A choice of four lenses ensures every video will look great.
Beard care is made easier with this kit, which includes a heated brush for beard straightening along with organic beard oil to make his beard soft and shiny, not to mention tamer. The brush heats up in just 30 seconds and is powered at 110 or 220 volts. An included e-book discloses how to best grow and maintain a beard.
If he’s into fitness but wants a smartwatch that looks good enough to wear around for the rest of the day, he’ll appreciate the Fitbit Versa. As far as fitness tracking is concerned, features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring and all-day tracking have him covered. Battery life varies by use, but it’s possible to get up to four days per charge. If he just can’t go without his favorite songs, he can store over 300 of his favorites. When it’s time for a workout, there are over 15 different modes, including running, swimming and more. This Fitbit is water resistant.
Beatles fans will adore this box set, which includes 40 of the band’s most famous tracks. The music is spread out over three CDs along with one Blu-ray disc. The discs are set inside a 100-page book with a foreword by McCartney, along with multiple rare and previously unpublished photos of the band.
Despite its small size, Sphero Mini has a lot to offer. If he’s into robotics, you’ll want to consider giving the gift of Sphero Mini, which can be used to learn to code, play games and more. The app-enabled ball delivers nearly an hour of play time, and comes with fun features such as LED lights and an accelerometer.
The only thing that the man who has everything can’t buy? Youth. Help him look great with this collection of anti-aging skincare products from Jack Black. This set includes a skin serum, resurfacing skin pads, and a concentrated eye rescue formula. Want to give him an even more lavish gift? We also recommend the award-winning Jan Marini Skin Research Skin Care Management System for men.
Shopping for the guys who is always talking about losing weight, but can never find the time to hit the gym? With this desk elliptical, he can burn calories all day long, without getting up from his chair.
If he’s always wanted to learn piano, but never seems to have the time to take lessons, the One smart piano can help him learn on his own, from the comfort of his own home. The keys contain LED lights. As the song begins, you can play along by pressing the keys as they light up. Even if he can’t read music, he can follow the lights and start to develop an understanding of the basics.
Over 100 video tutorials and 4,000 sheet music options are available within the free ONE apps. Weighted keys give him a better sense of what playing a real piano is like, as opposed to the cheap, unweighted keys you often see on keyboards.
Whether he used to skate in his younger days, or always wanted to learn, this cool skateboard is a decidedly upmarket creation that’s perfect for the man who has everything.
With a top speed of 20 MPH, a range of 14 miles, and a battery that takes less than two hours to recharge, he can be assured of fun, speedy commute. Whether he’s using this electric skateboard to travel to work, or just tool around on the weekends, he’ll think of you every time he hops up on the “deep dish” composite deck.
If he has everything he’s ever wanted, except for clear skin, this face scrub for men will help transform the appearance of his skin. This formula features natural and organic ingredients which are designed to exfoliate and clear clogged pores. Brickell’s face scrub is great for clearing congested skin, but it’s also ideal as a pre-shave skin treatment to prevent/treat ingrown hairs.
Between the fact that it incorporates voice control to outlets around the home and helps control compatible smart devices, the Amazon Smart Plug is a practical gift choice. All routines are set up and scheduled through the accompanying app, which means that he won’t need a separate smart home hub. The setup process, done via WiFi, takes just a few minutes to complete.
If the back of his car could use a bit of help, he’ll appreciate this handy car trunk organizer. This convenient solution is available with two or three compartments, and will fit in virtually any vehicle. It’s also highly versatile and can be used for everything from grocery hauls to carrying tools, equipment, cleaning supplies and more.
Some craft stations look a bit drab, but this station stands out for its sleek and modern design as well as its large blue tempered safety glass surface. Four casters at the base make it easy to move the table around as needed, despite its heavy-duty steel frame. Removable supply trays provide extra storage and work space.
This luxury skincare set has everything he needs to get through the day, from shave gel to moisturizer, aftershave balm and face wash. He’ll also find a face scrub to keep his skin looking its best. Each product is made with a blend of aloe, camelina and green tea and is made without artificial colors or fragrances.
Some of the biggest deterrents in cooking are complicated, robust recipes. This cookbook includes over 60 simple recipes, each of which requires five ingredients at the most. As an added bonus, all suggested ingredients are common and easy to find. The cookbook comes in paperback and Kindle versions.
If he’s into bourbon, this bourbon lip balm could be just the right gift idea. The balm doesn’t just stand out for its bourbon scent, though. Ingredients such as shea butter, aloe butter, hemp oil, beeswax and cocoa butter help moisturize lips. The zinc oxide in the balm acts as a natural sunblock.
Wet footware can really dampen a day of hiking or other outdoor activities. This portable dryer fits into most shoes and boots, and is compact enough to pack into a bag. Despite the fact that it reaches temperatures up to 99 degrees, the dryer won’t damage delicate materials. A combined forced air and convection system dries boots as quickly and effectively as possible.
Serious projects require the right tools. The DEWALT 5-Tool Combo Kit has everything he needs for at-home repairs, from a cordless hammer drill to a reciprocating saw, impact driver, circular saw and more. An LED work light illuminates dark spaces for a safer overall work environment.
A mini cutter might not be the most glamorous gift, but it’s certainly a practical one. The Slice cutter is strong enough to handle a variety of jobs, from boxes and packaging tape to various plastics and handles. It’s also designed to stay sharp despite repeated use.
If he loves grilled cheese, consider giving him the gift of the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster. This grilled cheese toaster features extra-wide slots, so he doesn’t have to limit his sandwich to just the bread and cheese. Removable toasting baskets keep contents secure while they bake and allow for easy retrieval when done. An adjustable toasting dial makes it easy to select his preferred level of doneness.
Now iPhone users don’t have to leave their phones in a waterproof bag. This housing case is compatible with a wide range of iPhones, from the 6 up to the XS Max. The touchscreen not only protects his iPhone as he’s diving, it also takes high-quality images and videos so he can share his experiences when he resurfaces. There’s also a built-in compass to keep him on track.
Built-up grime, including brake dust, can be tough to clean. Brush Hero has two sets of interchangeable brushes for lighter and heavier tasks. All that’s required is a secure connection to a garden hose, then the brush cleans using water pressure.
This multi-use cleansing sponge is suitable for all skin types. He can use it as a sponge and face mask, as well as a cleanser and exfoliator. Each sponge can be used up to five times. Featured ingredients include kaolin, a form of clay that excels in absorbing oils, and aloe, which is known for soothing skin.
Having an offline translator can be a lifesaver in a foreign country. This translator doesn’t require WiFi connectivity, which means it can be used virtually anywhere. The one-way device translates from English to Japanese, Chinese and Spanish. To ensure best results, the most commonly used phrases have been added to the translator.
Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go is a beer chiller that can keep beer cold for hours on end, thanks to a thick double-walled construction. This chiller even comes with a bottle opener so he can enjoy his beer wherever he goes.
It’s no secret that power cords can get messy, especially when they get tangled up with similar cords. This side winder is designed to wind up MacBook chargers in just seconds. Choose between the MagSafe or USB-C models, as they are not interchangeable.
This fun voting game is designed to keep party-goers entertained for hours. In addition to over 200 question cards, the game includes voting cards, player identity cards and more.
When he needs a boost, he can reach for a protein-packed bar such as this one. The Bonk Breaker comes in several different flavors. This bar contains a blend of real cherries and almonds, along with delicious organic dark chocolate.
American Crew Defining Paste holds hair in place without adding excess shine. A little bit of this product goes a long way when it comes to securing his favorite hair styles. This American Crew product works best with short to medium hair lengths.
The Huski wine cooler keeps his favorite bottle of wine or champagne cold up to six hours. Although it’s technically an ice bucket, the Huski’s stainless steel exterior gives it a much more stylish look. The height of the cooler is adjustable to fit a wider variety of bottles.
This beginner-friendly kit has everything a kombucha lover needs to get started. Some examples include pH test strips, a temperature gauge and a starter pouch. The kit is made by kombucha brewers who are eager to share their knowledge via the accompanying brewing instructions and post brewing guide. The first batch is guaranteed to ferment, but the company will send a free replacement if it doesn’t.
The second variation of the Ember temperature control smart mug features an improved design with a longer-lasting battery compared with the original. This smart mug warmer can be controlled by using the accompanying app, letting users customize presets, set desired temperatures and more. The warmer will keep drinks hot up to 1.5 hours per charge.
If he’s looking for a more eco-friendly lighting solution, consider these solar-powered lights. The lights have three modes, including a sensor mode. They’re also designed for the elements and are both heatproof and waterproof for use outdoors. A built-in rechargeable battery provides an extra boost when necessary.
Vector is an AI companion with his own personality, making him a fun addition to any home. The robot is engaged by touch, sight and sound and is voice-activated. This handy robot completes a variety of tasks, whether it’s taking a picture, setting reminders, controlling smart home devices and more.
This indoor herb garden works just as well for beginner gardeners as it does for guys who simply want the convenience of having their own herb garden. The kit contains all the essentials, including herb seeds, soil, bamboo pots, plant markers and trays. Instructions are included, along with a detailed PDF guide.
Fiber heating elements around the front and instep of the sock help to keep feet warm and toasty, even on the chilliest days. There are three temperature settings. Rechargeable batteries provide up to 10 hours of heat and can be recharged in roughly three to four hours. These socks work just as well for hiking as they do for outdoor work and cold weather adventures.
A pet heating pad is sure to delight his furry friends. This heating pad is suitable for cats and dogs and comes in three sizes. He can set the timer for one to 12 hours. An auto-off function automatically turns the heating pad off after a certain period of time. A built-in temperature sensor keeps pets from getting overheated, while a seven-layer design provides plenty of protection. The cover is removable and the cord is made with chew-resistant material.
The baKblade 2.0 PLUS is a body shaver and a back hair remover that works on wet or dry skin. An ergonomic handle makes it easier to reach into tricky areas for a comfortable and smooth shave. The shaver doesn’t require any batteries and doesn’t contain any moving parts. A lifetime warranty provides extra peace of mind.
This gourmet sea salt sampler is a fun gift for the chef in your life. He’ll find an assortment of flavors, including Ghost Pepper, Spicy Garlic Pepper, Cajun and more. If spicy isn’t quite his style you can find many other options, including vegan, smoked and French salt sets. Each blend contains pure ingredients without preservatives.
This camera lens kit is compatible with Samsung, iPhone, Pixel and other devices. In fact, it’s compatible with every single and dual-camera phone. The kit includes macro and wide-angle lenses. A clip-on LED light instantly illuminates his surroundings, allowing him to get that perfect shot in any lighting condition. A travel case is included, along with a quick-release lanyard.
He can spruce up his ride by injecting a bit of color with these colorful car interior lights. Not only does the DIY LED lighting add some personality to his ride, the lighting syncs with his music. A total of two lines connect four strip lights to help keep the interior tidy.
If he’s looking for an alternative to traditional hot sauce, consider this white truffle TRUFF hot sauce. The sauce is made with chili peppers, organic agave nectar and coriander for a flavorful and rewarding dining experience. Even better, it comes in a sophisticated bottle for effortless gift-giving.
He can easily create and preserve memorable moments with this handy printer. The Bluetooth-enabled printer easily prints videos and photos directly from his smartphone. It also generates prints in seconds, so he won’t have to wait around. He can manage each photo and take control over the printing process with the accompanying app.
Sensitive skin can cause limitations when it comes to facial products, including exfoliators. This natural and gentle scrub is specifically designed for those with sensitive skin, and is made for all skin types. The vegan formula is also fragrance- and paraben-free.
Guys on the go can enjoy that fresh and clean feeling, even if they don’t have access to a shower, thanks to the DUDE Shower Body Wipes. These body wipes are hypoallergenic and unscented, making them suitable for sensitive skin. The formula also features aloe to help soothe skin. Despite their compact size, these wipes unfold to a generous size and are large enough to work quickly and effectively all over the body.
The Zermätte Deep Tissue Massage Gun delivers targeted yet gentle pain relief, whether he uses it after a workout or simply for general pain relief. The speed and frequency can be adjusted in several ways for a more personalized experience. There are also interchangeable tips to accommodate certain parts of the body, including the legs, shoulders, hips, neck, back and more.
Dodow is a sleep aid device that contains a metronome and a light system to help train the body to fall asleep naturally. THere are two exercise modes, one of which is eight minutes while the other is 20 minutes. He’ll be guided through a serious of inhalation and exhalation exercises to prepare the body for a full night of sleep.
The PEGASI 2 smart therapy glasses can improve the body’s biological clock, which can in turn boost sleep quality and moods. He just needs to wear the glasses for 30 minutes a day for seven days to see the effects. The glasses are lightweight and portable, making them an ideal gift for the frequent traveler in your life.
If you’re shopping around for tools for men who have everything, consider the multi-purpose Wallet Ninja tool. It may be just as small as a credit card but the tool works as a screwdriver, peeler, cell phone stand, box opener, can opener and more. Its heat-treated steel construction gives the multi-tool an extra element of durability.
If he’s into camping, surprise him with the gift of a camping survival kit such as this one. The kit comes with everything he needs to be prepared for a night of camping, including a flint stone scraper, survival knife, emergency blanket, flashlight, a tactical pen and more. Despite its contents, the kit is lightweight and easily portable, ensuring he’s ready for a variety of scenarios.
This magnetic wristband is a must for any handyman. The band is strong enough to hold nails, screws, drill bits and more. It’s also a convenient storage solution when he’s deep into a project. This wristband is one size fits most, and it comes with an adjustable strap. Multiple magnets are dispersed throughout the wristband to keep the wristband securely in place.
The GhostBed mattress features a gel memory foam layer on top of a high-density support core to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep. Cooling gel keeps the skin comfortable throughout the night. The mattress comes with a removable cover that’s easy to wash.
The LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine makes a fun and affordable addition to any home gym. If he’s looking to mix up his workout routine, consider giving him the gift of this whole-body vibration platform. As the machine vibrates, it stimulates the muscles for contraction and activation that’s similar to a workout. Highlights include a user-friendly display, multiple speed settings and an included ebook for getting started.
This compact and lightweight scope is small enough to fit into a pocket or bag. Aside from high-definition optical glass, the scope is equipped with multi-coated optics for bright and clear viewing. A carrying pouch is included along with a neck strap and cleaning cloth. The scope comes in handy for his favorite activities, from hiking to birding to camping, boating and more.
Instant Vortex stems from the makes of the popular Instant Pot pressure cooker. Vortex is a multi-function machine that air fries, roasts, bakes and reheats his favorite foods. A user-friendly control panel makes it easy to prepare and cook snacks and meals. The air fryer basket holds up to two pounds of fries, and up to a four-pound chicken.
This cordless tire compressor fills everything from bike tires to cars, with the exception of larger truck tires. He can preset the desired valve, and the compressor will automatically shut off once it reaches the pressure. A car power adapter is included for added convenience.
The Blue Yeti is designed for streaming and recording on PC and Mac devices. A three-capsule array makes the mic a particularly noteworthy choice for streaming games, broadcasting sound for YouTube and podcasting, music and more. Onboard audio controls give him the flexibility to control the headphone volume, instantly mute the sound and more.
He can add the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity to his living space with the 1Mii B06 Plus Bluetooth Receiver. This Bluetooth receiver has a range up to 164 feet outdoors and up to 70 feet indoors.
The receiver automatically powers on when it’s plugged into a power outlet and will reconnect with a previously paired Bluetooth device for convenience. A USB power adapter is included.
‘On a Scale of One to T-Rex’ is a hilarious option for adults, teens and kids who aren’t the best at charades. In the game, each group is given three cards to act out, and each player also receives a secret intensity level card to act out. Players must then find other players who are acting out at the same intensity level. The game takes just minutes to learn and is suitable for two to eight players.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a two-in-one laptop with some impressive specs. Aside from 8GB memory and a 128GB solid-state drive, this version of the Surface Pro comes with a 12.3-inch touch screen display.
There’s a choice between an Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor, as well as models with a bit more storage space. This combination tablet and laptop covers just about all of his work and entertainment needs.
Help him fulfill his dream of learning to play the electric guitar with the LyxPro Electric Guitar & Starter Kit. This kit is designed for left-handed players, but there’s a separate version for right-handed guitarists. Aside from a full-size guitar, the kit contains a 20-watt amplifier, clip-on digital tuner, six steel strings and other accessories. This guitar kit is designed for beginner to intermediate musicians.
The Billion Dollar Art Gallery is a unique gift for men who have everything. Whether he’s hosting a party or simply wants to appreciate some of the most stunning paintings in history, this is a cool gift for him. An included USB stick easily slides into large screen TVs and attached devices to get started.
Surprise him with a sturdy pocket knife complete with his initials. You can also include a personalized message with up to two lines of available text. Whichever method you choose, the text is engraved deep into the wood to keep it from fading away over time. The travel-sized knife has all the essentials, including a rope cutter, glass breaker and a can opener, along with a sturdy stainless steel blade.
If he’s into hosting frequent parties (or he simply enjoys cooking delicious snacks), then this cookbook is for him. On the inside, he’ll find over 50 delicious snack boards to create for just about any occasion. This cookbook comes in hardcover and Kindle formats.
While its nostalgic design takes users back in time, this jukebox comes with several modern conveniences. For example, Bluetooth connectivity lets him stream his favorite music. Color-changing lights add to the visual appeal, while the 10-watt speakers let him clearly hear his favorite songs. Other highlights include an FM radio tuner along with a programmable CD player. A built-in 3.5mm aux-in jack supports devices without Bluetooth.
If he’s a fan of beer and hot sauce, this combination pack is a practical gift choice. This pack includes Garlic Serrano, Roasty Chipotle and Asian Sriracha sauces. The sriracha is mild, followed by the medium-spiced serrano and the spicy chipotle sauce. He can use the sauces for BBQing, grilling, or simply to drizzle on top of his favorite foods.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook is a must for any Star Wars fan. He’ll find plenty of recipes to experiment with, whether he’s into Spicy Mandalorian Stew, Mustafarian Lava Buns, Braised Shaak Roast or something else. The book contains over 70 recipes, including sides, soups, main courses, drinks and desserts.
If the cookbook sounds intriguing but he’s not really into Star Wars, check out more other-worldly cookbooks by author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel.
In addition to waffles, this waffle bowl maker is a handy all-around appliance for taco bowls, ice cream sundaes, tortillas and more. A nonstick surface makes cleaning up much simpler. The user-friendly operation includes filling the bowl then closing it and baking for the specified amount of time.
Amazon’s Smart Oven tackles many tasks at once and can be used to air fry, microwave, convection cook and warm up food. An Echo Dot is included, so he can enjoy the convenience of simply using his voice to give commands. There are over 30 built-in presets to simplify snack and meal time.
This model comes with the Echo Dot. However, it’s out of stock until January. If you’re looking for something sooner, consider the AmazonBasics Microwave. This microwave works with Alexa but doesn’t include the Echo Dot smart speaker.
This snarky t-shirt is a fun gift for men who have everything. You can find the shirt in several different colors. The shirt is machine washable and features a comfortable lightweight cotton blend.
He’ll feel warm and cozy with this ultra-plush weighted blanket. The blanket is made with soft minky material and is machine washable for added convenience. Each blanket features several small weight pockets to help evenly distribute the weight. Choose between several colors and weights to find what works best for him.
The Godinger Cigar Whiskey Glass is a whiskey glass tumbler and a cigar rest combined into one convenient package. The glass is made with lead-free crystal and holds up to 12 ounces. An indented cigar rest provides a practical storage solution for his favorite cigars.