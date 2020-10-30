55 Best Outdoor Gifts For Women: The Ultimate List

Shopping for a gal with a passion for the outdoors and want to score the perfect gift? Our list of the best outdoor gifts for women will help you track down just the right prize for whoever it is that you’re shopping for!
With a wide variety of options for campers, hikers, boaters, picnickers, paddlers, and more, there’s bound to be something here that’s right up the alley of each and every nature-loving lady in your life!
Hydro Flask’s Lightweight Insulated Lunch Box will make for both a charming and a super practical gift for virtually any woman with outdoor hobbies.
Two layers of insulation keep the lunchbox’s contents nice and chilled (or warm) for hours, while a flexible handle makes it easy to bring along anywhere. The interior of the lunchbox furthermore cleans up nicely in the event of a spill and even features a storage sleeve integrated into the lid for stashing some utensils or thin profile snacks.
With a few different upbeat color choices to choose from, selecting just the right style for your favorite outdoorswoman is made easy! This option has a 3.5 liter capacity, but there is also a 5-liter option available!
Let us introduce you to the ultimate outdoor blanket for keeping supremely cozy anywhere and everywhere. The Sherpa Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is a synthetic down insulated outdoor approved blanket that will change the game when it comes to comfort and warmth on the beach, around the campfire, out on the boat, or on the couch at home.
This 50 by 70 inch blanket is built with an exceptionally soft moleskin fleece on one side, and a matte ripstop nylon on the other. The synthetic insulation is comparable to what’s used in sleeping bags and down jackets, so believe us when we say this blanket sports some serious insulation ability!
The 20D Ripstop nylon shell with DWR shield keeps the blanket from wetting out in the event of a spill or some rain, and the Sherpa Puffy is furthermore machine washable! When it’s time to pack it up, simply roll the blanket and secure it with the integrated hideaway straps.
Rumpl also offers regular down blankets without the fleece lining that pack down far more compact – like an ultralight down garment. The Puffy Down Blanket utilizes natural down, while The Original Puffy Blanket is built with a synthetic filling. You can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s offerings, so go with the Sherpa Blanket if you like the idea of gifting a heavier, ultra-cozy blanket, or consider one of the non-lined options for a super packable and almost equally warm option!
Our list of the best camping blankets features some awesome additional brands, so be sure to check it out if you like this gift idea!
The Mr. Heater Little Buddy 3800-BTU Tent Safe Propane Heater is a brilliant tool for conquering the winter cold that will ensure no forecast is too frigid.
This easy to operate portable heater simply connects to a regular 1-pound camping propane canister, so you can truly utilize it anywhere! The woman you’re shopping for can bring it out on the boat, use it to heat their camping tent, take it hunting, ice fishing, or bird watching to name just a few potential applications! Point this bad boy right into your sleeping bag when it’s time to turn in for the night on cold campouts and your jaw will drop…this thing is a lifesaver.
There is furthermore an oxygen sensor and a tip-over sensor, so it’s been engineered with maximum safety in mind.
One propane canister will provide you with about five and a half hours of heat, so you can get quite a bit of warmth off of one tank – especially if you use the device intermittently.
The brand also offers a slightly larger and more powerful heater, the Original Buddy Heater for an equally awesome price point, so if you like the idea of gifting something with the ability to effectively warm larger tents, ice shanties, and even cabins, be sure to check it out!
The righteous portability of the UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit will allow your favorite outdoorswoman to bring a safe and effective bonfire and/or cook system on their outdoor adventures that’s easily packed!
There are two sizes available, the regular measuring 10 by 13 inches, and the mini measuring 9 by 6.75 inches (area of the rectangular fire pit opening). We recommend the regular size – the mini is awesomely compact, but both fire pits fold equally flat (1.5 inches thick), so you might as well spring for the model that offers a bit more heat output. Fortunately, the price point is very comparable between the two sizes, making your decision solely a matter of preference.
Built from stainless steel and able to set up in just 30 seconds, you can literally slip this grill/fire pit right into a backpack like you would a laptop. It throws an impressive amount of heat, and is totally suitable for grilling for smaller groups.
Perfect for campgrounds that don’t offer fire rings, beach parties, backyard bonfires and more, the UCO Flatpack Grill and Firepit can bring the heat wherever you need it!
Spending time in the outdoors isn’t about staying squeaky clean by any means, but that doesn’t mean it’s not nice to score a proper shower during extended campouts and stays in the wilderness away from utilities! The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is a brilliant innovation in portable shower technology that makes it easy to clean up anywhere, anytime!
Rather than having to hang this shower overhead like typical camping gravity showers, the Helio Shower features a pressurized 2.9-gallon tank with a foot pump that provides you with superior water pressure by simply pumping the device occasionally. The shower will remain fully pressurized for 5 to 7 minutes of strong, continuous spray and cannot be overinflated.
The integrated 7-foot neoprene hose is long enough to hang overhead for showering, as well as perfect for a versatile array of additional tasks such as washing down muddy gear, cleaning dishes, rinsing salty wetsuits, hosing off the dog, and more!
With the Helio Shower, the women you’re shopping for will have the ability to stay crisp and clean wherever their adventures take them, as well as a tool for providing freshwater in any context! With a lifetime warranty included, you can furthermore buy in complete confidence!
It can be a challenge to find some privacy in the great outdoors in order to shower, change, or use the lady’s room. A pop-up privacy tent is an invaluable tool for creating some personal space out of sight that will make a great gift for virtually any outdoorswoman.
The WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent is one of our favorite options from our top list of the best privacy tents that’s particularly well constructed, feature-rich, and versatile in its design.
Featuring a 4 by 4 foot base area and a 6.2 foot tall center-height, this is a fairly spacious privacy tent that won’t make you feel cramped for elbow room. The 190T water-repellent polyester construction is equipped with taped seams and is furthermore silver-lined to provide 50 UPF protection. When you’re done using the tent, this pop-up simply collapses into a circular carry bag measuring just 23.2 by 23.2 by 1.4 inches.
The roof is removable, so you can easily hang a shower from above if it doesn’t fit inside the tent itself (or if you’re tall and need the extra headroom!). The removable roof is also great for allowing more light into the tent and adding ventilation. Two zippered windows are integrated and further boost ventilation – so using this privacy tent as a portable toilet room is certainly made more pleasant.
There is even a removable floor mat for showering as well as an integrated clothesline and organizer pocket for bringing all of your shower essentials into the tent with you! This makes this privacy tent a great space for changing gears from the outdoors to wherever you’re headed next, providing you with a proper space to get ready and pull together a look.
WolfWise has also integrated corner loops and included a set of stakes to ensure the tent stays planted in high winds, so it’s equipped to stand up to blustery beach days and thunderstorms at the campground!
Here’s a charming gift idea that’s equally as awesome as a decorative piece as it is a functional piece of outdoor gear. United By Blue’s 22 Ounce Enamel Steel Camp Mugs are aesthetically gorgeous, highly practical for outdoor pursuits, and available in a stunning array of different graphics.
Built campfire, stovetop, and dishwasher safe, these mugs are the perfect camping companion when you need a vessel for coffee, cocktails, and everything in between. The rim and handle are even double-dipped to withstand extra wear, so the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for will own and love this mug for many years to come.
Perhaps best of all, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways for every product sold, so this is a sustainable gift you can feel good about giving!
The Snow Peak Titanium French Press will make for both a thoughtful and highly practical gift for any outdoorswoman who enjoys a hot cup of joe out in the wilderness.
Built from titanium, this is an ultralight coffee press (6.3 ounces) that’s suitable for backpacking and other pack-light applications. Titanium has no effect on taste whatsoever, and furthermore does not corrode, making this press a lifelong piece of gear with the proper care. Snow Peak builds these coffee presses in Niigata, Japan using intricate welds and techniques passed down over multiple generations – so this is far from your average camp coffee maker.
The size of this press is perfect for a generous single serving, or for brewing for two. The single titanium wall can even be placed directly over a campfire or stove, adding quite a bit of versatility to this piece of gear.
With a lifetime guarantee included, it’s hard to go wrong gifting a top-notch piece of camp gear like this!
Shopping for an avid wine enthusiast? If you answered yes, then CamelBak’s Horizon 12 Ounce Wine Tumblers will make for the perfect outdoor gift.
Double-wall vacuum insulated to maintain temperature and built with a Tri-mode lid for flow control and spill-resistance, this is a far superior alternative to your average stainless steel tumbler. A wide, bowl-shaped interior furthermore allows for full flavor and aroma, so no good wine will go underappreciated no matter where you pop the cork!
Best of all, a non-slip silicone base keeps the Horizon Tumber nice and planted wherever you set it down. It’s a massively underrated feature that any gear-geek will instantly be impressed with.
With a Powdercoat finish and three available colors to choose from, you can even select a personalized aesthetic for the wine lover you have in mind!
The CamelBak Horizon 25 Ounce Stainless Steel Wine Bottle is the perfect affordable gift idea to pair with the Horizon Tumbler previously listed.
This handy wine bottle is great for ditching breakable glass bottles on outdoor adventures and can be brought along to destinations where glass is prohibited or advised against, such as on boats. Able to hold a full 750ml bottle of wine, this container is double-wall vacuum insulated as well as BPA, BPS, and BPF free in order to effectively maintain temperature and flavor.
Like the Horizon Tumbler, this bottle features an integrated non-slip silicone base, giving it a particularly solid and stable feel when you set it down. Designed with an easy pour wide opening, this innovative bottle is furthermore ergonomically built for enjoying alone or with friends.
Make a selection from one of the three sharp color options and you’ve got yourself a downright awesome outdoor gift for a more than reasonable price point!
The National Parks Series Notebooks by Field Notes will make for an awesome add-on gift or stocking stuffer for any woman that enjoys journaling during their outdoor adventures, or just loves our National Park system!
Each set includes three different 3.5 by 5.5 inch, 47-page memo books depicting three separate National Parks. The cover art is stunning, and the paper quality and inherent build of the notebooks are totally sound. No doubt a fun and cute gift idea that’s bound to see all sorts of use!
-
Here’s a highly capable outdoor gadget that will make a great gift for particularly active women who aren’t afraid to cover some miles and venture off-trail. The Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is an impressively equipped device that can be used to monitor your fitness as well as track and record your location.
With more than 15 preloaded sports apps for tracking your fitness stats and progress, this is both an insightful and valuable tool for those who are serious about their workouts. Yoga, running, swimming, strength training, and more are all integrated within the vívoactive 3, so no matter what the outdoorswoman you have in mind loves to do most, chances are there’s an app for precisely tracking their activity.
You can furthermore personalize this smartwatch with thousands of different watch faces, apps, and widgets, so both the aesthetics and the capabilities are endless. You can make contactless payments, stream music, receive smart notifications, and more with this advanced tool, so whoever you’re shopping for is bound to find all sorts of applications for it!
Most practical of all its features for lovers of the outdoors, the built-in GPS enables you to record the distance, pace, location, and more of all of your favorite activities. The integrated maps could furthermore save your life in the event of an emergency – the vívoactive 3 will run up to 7 hours on GPS mode.
Select a watch face and band that suits the woman you have in mind best and give the gift of both fitness monitoring, and enhanced safety out in the field!
The KNOG Bilby 400 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp is a fantastic lighting option for essentially any outdoor application that is a great go-to if you’re thinking of giving the gift of a headlamp.
Featuring five high-performance LEDs with a max output of 400 lumens, this is a very bright headlamp considering its exceptionally lightweight (90 grams) and low profile design. There are seven different light modes to choose from, and four brightness levels for each.
The Bilby will run for four hours on its brightest setting on one charge and will power up fully from a dead battery in about the same amount of time. Battery life can be greatly extended by operating the headlamp on lower light modes. The rechargeable USB battery furthermore pops right out of the headlamp housing and plugs directly into a USB-A port – no charging cable required!
Best of all for the ladies, the body and strap of the Bilby are moulded in matte finish medical grade silicone that doesn’t get tangled up in hair, so wearing the Bilby is comfortable and hassle-free. Adjustments are easily made on the go, and the inherent weight and profile of the headlamp is remarkably unobtrusive.
Featuring a shockproof and IPX6 waterproof design, the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for can furthermore adventure-on with confidence in the integrity of their headlamp.
Select from one of the four fun colors and you’ve got yourself a stellar outdoor gift for virtually anyone who plays outside after dark!
The Slowtide Turkish Towel is a super packable, comfy, and cute towel option for the beach and beyond that will make a great gift for any woman who appreciates a nice place to lay out and catch some rays.
Built with Turkish style chambray cotton fabric, this towel is soft to the touch and effectively absorbent for use drying off, while also sporting a thin profile that rolls up super compact for unparalleled packability. It’s the perfect towel for stuffing into an already full beach tote or backpack that won’t weigh you down or occupy too much precious packing space, yet still feels like a proper beach towel once laid out as opposed to thinner sarongs which offer no real substance for drying or lounging.
The Slowtide Turkish Towel is furthermore oversized at 69 inches by 38 inches, so there’s plenty of sprawl space here!
The Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair is a fantastic go-to outdoor gift idea for campers, beach lovers, picnickers, and more that will become an instant favorite in the gear locker of whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
Built with a particularly low base coming just 13.5 inches off the ground, the Low Loveseat offers a relaxed, slightly reclined design with room for two. Despite this chair’s large footprint and 500-pound weight capacity, Kelty has engineered it to fold up in seconds almost as compact as your standard camping chair – so it’s not a beast to pack or to carry. There is even a simple roll-up bag that fits over the seat once collapsed with an integrated shoulder strap for easy transport.
Built with a sturdy steel frame and abrasion (and dog) resistant fabric, the Low Loveseat furthermore has a long expected lifespan that you’ll really have to work hard at reducing.
A staple for group hangouts that call for comfy seating, the Kelty Low Loveseat will make an awesome addition to any outdoor lover’s essential gear!
The Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Camp Chair is a unique and ridiculously comfortable seating option for kicking back in the outdoors that will make for a knock-out gift no matter who you’re shopping for!
This camp chair is essentially an ultralight, deployable swing-seat that you can lean back into and set your eyes to the sky. It’s perfect for stargazing as the name implies and even better for lazy afternoon naps on the beach or at the campground.
The legs set up nicely on any terrain whether or not the ground is level, and an integrated auto-recline feature allows you to find the perfect seat position just moments after sitting. The ability to recline this deep is underrated when it comes to outdoor seating, so don’t overlook this gift idea!
Weighing just 7 pounds and able to pack down into a compact carry bag with an integrated shoulder strap measuring just 23.5 by 6.5 by 6.5 inches, the Stargazer is furthermore impressively portable for the level of luxury it provides.
With a lifetime warranty included, you can feel good that Nemo stands behind this top-notch camp seat knowing it will last!
The Women’s Apollo Rain Jacket by Outdoor Research is an excellent value, high-performance deployable rain jacket option that can be easily packed and broken out on any outdoor adventure where the forecast may call for wetness.
Weighing in at just 11 ounces and able to pack into its own left waist pocket, this is an ideal packable rain jacket for stowing in a backpack, kayak, beach bag or emergency kit. The 100% nylon construction is a complete stonewall to wetness and wind, yet also offers impressive breathability making it perfect for fast-paced outdoor pursuits.
The Apollo is furthermore impressively feature-rich for its price point, offering zippered hand pockets, cinch cords around the waist, pit zips, a key clip, carabiner loop, and a full hood. The garment is also of course machine washable, so cleaning and maintaining it is made easy.
With several colors to choose from and a form-flattering fit that’s designed to layer well, the Apollo Jacket even sports a hip aesthetic that’s in our opinion particularly cute when it comes to rainwear.
The Women’s Microlight Alpine Jacket by RAB is a no-nonsense, highly packable, and exceptionally warm down jacket option that offers top-tier performance at a reasonable price point, as well as a commitment to utilizing ethically-sourced down filling.
Constructed with 750 fill power ethically-sourced hydrophobic goose down developed in conjunction with Nikwax, this is one seriously capable jacket featuring a downright impressive insulating ability. Pertex Microlight outer fabric goes on to further trap your heat while remaining breathable, as well as effectively block wind, so whoever you’re shopping for can say goodbye to chilly, invasive drafts.
A moulded, down-filled polymer peaked hood fits nicely over hats and helmets while elasticated cuffs ensure you keep all your heat where it should be – within your jacket! RAB has engineered this garment to be an absolute stonewall to winter chill, making it a wonderful gift for any woman who struggles to stay warm outside, no matter what their passion is!
The brand describes the Microlight Alpine Jacket as the “perfect layering piece for alpine climbers, or an adaptable stand-alone jacket for day-to-day use”, so it’s both suitable for performance-demanding contexts, as well as for everyday wear. Able to stuff down to roughly the size of a can of soda, this is a fantastic companion for backpacking trips, international travel, hunting and fishing expeditions, and other scenarios where you need to pack light.
Built with a flattering cut and inherently attractive aesthetic, this jacket does not scream “technical outdoor garment” despite the fact that it is exactly that – so you won’t look like you’re preparing to summit Everest on your way to the grocery store. With a wide array of colors to choose from, selecting just the right look for the women you’re shopping for is furthermore made easy!
Here is an absolutely knock-out gift idea for a woman with a passion for fishing. The Orvis Women’s Pro Wading Jacket is a top-quality piece of outerwear designed to keep you dry, warm, and ignorant of the elements while enjoying a day on the water.
This is what the pros wear – Orvis has engineered a guide-class wading jacket here that will perform reliably for countless fishing seasons. Built from a highly durable custom woven three-layer shell with a DWR finish and further equipped with fully taped seams, this garment stops rain, splash and wind right in its tracks.
Despite the Pro Wading Jacket’s remarkable weatherproofing, this piece of outerwear remains effectively breathable, so you’re favorite angler won’t overheat if they need to row the boat, or cover some river miles on foot. Side zips for ventilation are also present, so you can dump heat more aggressively when you really break a sweat.
Orvis has also integrated a brushed microsuede chin guard and zippered handwarmer pockets for some additional comfort on the water.
Two large zippered water-resistant vertical storage pockets, an interior zippered security pocket and an internal power-mesh pocket all add up to some pretty righteous storage potential, so the woman you’re shopping for will have plenty of storage space for their essential fishing gear and gadgets. Rubberized tabs for securing tools like your forceps and nippers are also integrated onto the chest, and an integrated fly patch and a rear yoke D-ring for net attachment is also present. All the bases have been covered!
Perhaps the best feature of all, Orvis’s ‘Dolphin Skin’ cuff system employs some neoprene around the wrist in order to prevent water running down the arms when handling and releasing fish – a massively underrated feature once temperatures start to drop in the fall.
All things considered, this is an unbelievably versatile, feature-rich in all the right places jacket from Orvis that will prove itself to be the ultimate fishing companion on its first outing! A jaw-dropping outdoor gift idea that will undoubtedly be worn and cherished for countless seasons!
Here’s a cute and cozy fleece that’s perfect for chilly days playing outside, or for hunkering down in front of the fire with a book. The Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket is available in a tremendous color selection, and offered at a super reasonable price point for gifting.
Designed with an exceptionally soft 100% polyester MTR filament fleece construction, this is a fantastic layer for anyone who appreciates a comfy wardrobe. The Benton Springs Fleece offers a nice degree of warmth, but will likely not be insulating enough to wear on its own during truly cold temps. This makes it a perfect fall and spring fleece, as well as a mid-layer for deep winter.
The classic fit is complemented nicely by the full collared neck and zippered design, creating a form-flattering aesthetic that offers excellent freedom of motion as well as adequate layering capabilities. Elastic cuffs and an adjustable hemline furthermore enable you to really cinch this fleece down to your frame in order to most effectively block drafts and lock out the cold.
Two zippered side pockets are also integrated for stashing essential items, because what woman doesn’t love pockets!?
The Fjallraven Women’s Abisko Trail Tights are a fool-proof outdoor gift idea for the ladies that you just can’t go wrong with.
These are lightweight, flexible tights engineered for hiking in warm conditions of variable intensity. Built from stretch fabric with lighter fabric at the waist, crotch, and back of the thighs for enhanced ventilation, these bottoms are intended to keep you moving and grooving without overheating or restricting motion.
Reinforced with ceramic print on knees and rear, the Abisko Trail Tights feature a high waistband with an inside drawstring and a small pocket at the back. Two side pockets are also present – one zippered and on with an overlapping design. We don’t need to tell you how underrated pockets are in the world of women’s apparel – this feature alone might make these tights an instant wardrobe favorite!
Perfect for fast-paced treks and general activewear, the Abisko Tights feature both an attractive cut and aesthetic, as well as top-tier performance in the outdoors! No doubt a fun and versatile outdoor gift for women that’s bound to see some regular use!
The Eddie Bauer Women’s Guide Pro Pants will make an awesome outdoor gift for any woman who appreciates high-quality apparel for playing outside.
These pants are described by the brand as “our professional mountain guides’ choice for everything outside: from moving fast in the mountains to lounging at camp.”. The Guide Pro Pants feature a two-way stretch Flexion nylon/spandex fabric, as well as durable water repellent finish, so they offer both a sporty fit and feel, as well as a weatherproof design.
These pants won’t wet out in the event of some foul weather and are just as comfy to kick back and relax in as they are capable for high-energy pursuits. This makes them a brilliantly versatile garment that will help your favorite outdoorswoman cut some corners on their essential packing list when it comes backpacking trips, campouts, and other adventures.
These pants are furthermore equipped with a stellar array of pockets, so the woman you’re shopping for won’t have to go without some on-hand essential storage while they’re out in the field.
Form flattering, feature-rich, built to last, and available in a nice color selection, these high-performance outdoor pants will make for both a thoughtful and highly practical gift!
If the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for does not own a pair of down pants, then the Women’s Ghost Whisperer Down Pants from Mountain Hardwear will be the gift of the year!
These supremely toasty pants can be used in all sorts of cold weather contexts as both a mid-layer and shell. The Ghost Whisperers, just like a down jacket, offer ultra-packable insulation that you can stuff into an already full backpack, so this invaluable layer can go anywhere!
Built with 800-fill RDS-certified, lightweight, breathable down, Mountain Hardwear has equipped this garment with top-tier insulation. The pants loft super nicely once you pull them from their stuff sack, and weigh just 9.6 ounces – a sure sign of high-quality down filling.
These pants wear really nicely underneath snow pants while skiing and underneath waders while fishing to name a few potential applications. The Ghost Whisperers furthermore feature side pockets, so they’re great as an outer-layer for hanging around camp as well!
With plenty of available sizing and a sharp color selection to choose from, selecting the right pair for the outdoorswoman you have in mind is made easy!
The Grundéns Women’s Neptune Bib is a fantastic gift idea for women who struggle to stay dry while either working or playing outside.
A pair of bibs is the go-to garment when you can expect foul weather that covers your entire bottom half. Pair a set of bibs with a rain jacket, and you’ve got yourself a fully watertight system that even sideways rain won’t stand a chance at breaching. While your torso is certainly the most important zone on one’s body to keep from wetting out, long days in the rain and wetness call for a garment that keeps all of you dry.
The Neptune Bib is built from medium-weight PU-coated polyester, offering a bit of stretch and an excellent overall range of motion. This makes this option a great pair of bibs for long working days on commercial fishing vessels where you need to be light on your feet, but also remain bone-dry. Alternatively, if you’re recreationally fishing and simply want to ensure you stay dry and properly insulated, this is a great tool to own.
Loaded with strategically placed pockets for stashing all of your essential on-hand items and built with adjustable suspenders and cuffs, the woman you have in mind can easily personalize this pair of bibs to perfectly suit their needs.
If you haven’t heard of Blundstones, then you’ve been missing out on one of the best outdoor footwear brands in the business. The Women’s Chelsea Boot is one of the top women’s models offered by the brand that offers unparalleled performance, aesthetics, comfort, and lifespan.
While it’s recommended to size up, the fit and feel offered by these boots is just downright dreamy. Built from premium waterproof leather and featuring a durable TPU outsole and innovative SPS Max Comfort system for outstanding shock absorption, you can stomp around in these boots all day long in both comfort and style.
The shaft measures approximately 6 inches from the arch, but the boot retains a fairly dainty and feminine aesthetic despite its inherently robust build. Elastic gore side panels are integrated for easier on and off action, while iconic pull tabs at the front and rear of the boot opening add that classic Blundstone flair.
Not only are these chelseas outdoor approved, they also pair wonderfully with almost any outfit, so whoever you’re shopping for can (and will) wear them virtually anywhere!
If you don’t think the brown aesthetic pictured is right for the gal you have in mind, then go ahead and select from a variety of equally stunning color options!
Seeking a fun but functional outdoor gift for a nature-loving lady in your life that can be utilized for all sorts of applications? Let us introduce you to the Lucie Mid Waterproof Leather Sneaker Boots by Forsake.
These are a tough pair of shoes for a tough outdoorswoman that are up for almost anything. While the Lucie Mids are more of a versatile sneaker-boot and not recommended as a full-on pair of hiking boots, they are absolutely suitable for taking to the wilderness in most contexts. These shoes feature a brilliant hybrid design that makes them attractive on the streets, and capable in the field – pairing wonderfully with both cute outfits as well as dusty trails!
An internal booty construction keeps moisture out and also ensures breathability in order to keep your feet effectively dry and ventilated. Taped seams and a gusseted tongue furthermore go on to lock out snow, mud, and wetness, so the woman you’re shopping for can stomp around with little regard for their socks!
The brand’s Peak-to-Pavement outsole is designed to provide traction on wet and dry streets, making the Lucie Mids an awesome urban shoe as well – talk about versatility!
The footbed and breathable sweat-wicking linings even include anti-odor treatments, so your feet and your sneakers will stay crisp and fresh through even high-paced activities!
With a bold array of unique and tasteful shoe and lace colors to choose from, Forsake offers an awesome array of aesthetics with this piece of footwear perfect for the go-getter outdoorswoman!
If you like the idea of gifting a brand spankin’ new pair of hiking boots to the hiker in your life, the Danner Women’s Mountain 600 4.5-Inch Waterproof Hiking Boots should absolutely be on your radar.
This is a longtime crowd favorite amongst outdoorswoman everywhere praised for its weight, traction, comfort, and lifespan. These are rock-solid boots that offer top-tier performance in the field on month-long trekking expeditions, neighborhood dog walks, and everything in between.
Built with a Vibram SPE midsole and a Fuga outsole, this pair of boots offers exceptional grip on wet and dry terrain, as well as some super comfy cushioning and rebound that’s pivotal for covering longer distances.
Initially designed to endure the climate and terrain of the sopping wet Pacific Northwest, you can furthermore rest assured the build of these boots is capable in wet environments.
Not only has Danner successfully engineered an almost unstoppable hiking boot here, they’ve also designed it with a head-turning, charming aesthetic. The brand has more or less combined classic styling with modern innovation, creating a new boot category they refer to as “Performance Heritage”. With a wide array of equally stunning models to choose from, it might be harder than you think to pin down the right look for the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for!
Sport sandals are something every outdoorswoman should own for seizing the summer months to the fullest. The Teva Women’s Sirra Sandals are a streamlined, lightweight option for the ladies that are great for almost any warm-weather outdoor pursuit!
Built with a rubber sole and earth-friendly recycled polyester webbing, these sandals won’t mind going into the water one bit. This makes them suitable for summer treks that call for stream crossings, rafting trips, SUP excursions, and any other application where your feet might get wet.
Engineered with an EVA-foam midsole with a contoured footbed and a nylon shank for some added stability, the Sirras furthermore feel solid underfoot, as well as nicely cushioned for a sport sandal. The woman you’re shopping for can conquer the trail in these sandals if they choose to, making them quite a versatile piece of footwear.
Despite these sandal’s impressive outdoor capabilities, the aesthetic of the strapping is both delicate and flattering, so the Sirras can absolutely be worn in more casual contexts as well. With a wide color selection to choose from, personalizing the look of these sandals is made easy!
Here’s one of our top picks within our list of the best camp shoes that we wanted to include here for its comfort, style, and versatility in the outdoors. The Glerups Women’s Rubber Sole AR Slipper is a unique and highly functional hang-around shoe that’s perfect for kicking back at camp and other casual outdoor pursuits.
Designed to be remarkably comfy, these are essentially a pair of outdoor approved slippers that are engineered for moisture control and insulating ability. The 100% wool-felt construction is naturally anti-microbial and moisture-absorbent while also keeping you warm in the cold, and cool in the heat – so this is an all-season pair of kicks.
They don’t get stinky even after prolonged wear, and only feel better and better the more you wear them due to the footbed gaining further familiarity with your feet.
The aesthetic is certainly unique, but women all over are most definitely becoming fans of the all-natural, bulbous look and discovering that Glerups actually pair quite nicely with a wide range of outfits. With a vast color selection to choose from, it’s furthermore easy to personalize your desired look.
Comfy, cute, and highly functional, a new pair of all-wool Glerups will be both a knock-out outdoor gift, and a conversation piece!
Designed for safely navigating the slippery conditions brought on by winter, the Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Winter Traction Cleats are an invaluable tool for all sorts of outdoor applications.
This innovative device simply pops on right over your regular shoes or boots, providing you with instantly enhanced traction when you need it. The rubber sling design won’t get stiff in the cold, and is compatible with almost all footwear.
Yaktrax builds these traction cleats with Patented diamond beads made from case hardened steel alloy that’s then strung onto steel aircraft cable – so yea, they’re built tough, to say the least. Each bead can move independently from the next, which adds further ‘biting’ traction as well as eliminating the potential for snow or ice build-up, especially when transitioning over different terrains.
Perfect for ice fishing, winter woodland strolls, dog walks, and more, this will become an instant staple in the gear locker of whoever you’re shopping for!
If you like this gift idea and want to explore some other options, be sure to check out our post on the best ice cleats for some equally awesome alternatives!
New socks are a classicly boring gift idea – but not if you’re shopping for an athlete who knows the value of a high-quality pair of running socks. The Swiftwick VIBE ZERO Trail and Road Running Socks are designed to be exceptionally low-profile and streamlined for high-performance contexts while also providing a stellar amount of cushioning and support.
Built with Swiftwick’s signature Olefin fiber down the entirety of the footbed, these socks super effectively wick moisture and keep your feet dry and happy. A thin, flat knit upper is also integrated to improve ventilation and ensure you don’t overheat in there.
Moderate cushion slips into even the most ultralight running shoes nicely, while still providing you with a nice degree of rebound so the VIBE ZERO socks most definitely put a little pep in your step. A y-shaped heel and flex zone around the ankle go on to ensure a nice and snug fit without any bunching, so these socks stay put right where they’re supposed to through your entire workout.
Lastly, moderate compression throughout the arch gives these socks a nice degree of support without feeling too constrictive – the best of both worlds for runners who don’t require a particularly high degree of compression.
While this is certainly a lot of money to spend on one pair of socks, it’s easy to justify the price point as soon as you experience the performance of the VIBE ZEROs!
The Bison Trail Sock by United By Blue is a super capable and comfy outdoor approved sock option that’s just as great for the trail as it is for a seat in front of the woodstove.
This all-season sock is built from recycled polyester, nylon, wool, re-purposed bison down, and spandex. The sock is naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, as well as built with a reinforced heel, sole, and toe. A bit of ribbed compression on the cuffs and ankle also go on to add a bit more of a performance feel to these socks despite their casual aesthetic and comfy fit.
The sustainability story and choice of sourced materials used to build the Bison Trail Sock is most definitely its coolest aspect in our opinion. Bison fiber (or bison down), a largely discarded byproduct of the meat industry, has been adopted by United By Blue for building all sorts of apparel due to its natural host of benefits. It insulates when wet, and features impressive flexibility and low packed weight for its warmth – making it a stellar sock material, to say the least!
No bison are harmed in order to gain access to the fiber which the brand claims to be “grossly underutilized” in the industry, so you can feel good about that too! United By Blue furthermore removes one pound of trash from our world’s oceans and waterways for every product sold, so this is a sustainable gift on multiple fronts that’s in perfect alignment with the sentiments of nature lovers!
You can never have enough Buffs – especially considering the current state of the world! Buff’s Original Multifunctional Headwear is a super versatile tool for the outdoors, and can also be used as a face covering when leaving the house to run errands.
Built from 100% recycled REPREVE Performance Microfiber, these buffs feature 4-way stretch, and UPF 50 protection. They can be worn as a gaitor, a bandana, a face covering, a cap, and more – wherever you need some sun, dust, or debris protection, this versatile piece of apparel has you covered! The brand claims there are upwards of 12 ways to wear, so the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for will no doubt find a way to apply this tool into their lifestyle or hobbies!
Whether they end up using it as sun protection over the face and nose while fishing in highly reflective environments, a dust-blocker on dirt roads while hiking, biking, or riding motocross, or a face mask for pulling up over the ears during winter activities, the woman you’re shopping for is going to get some serious use out of this gift!
These Waterproof Travel Canisters by Matador are a simple, but brilliant outdoor gift for women that offer wonderful versatility in countless potential contexts.
Built from ultralight aluminum and topped with food-grade silicone caps, these canisters are totally waterproof and easy to access. Ideal for backpacking, rafting, road trips, and other ultralight applications these little containers will come in handy for all sorts of things! They’re perfect for travel too, and are furthermore TSA approved.
The woman you’re shopping for can use these tins for stashing snacks, medications, jewelry, and more, the possibilities are endless! A highly functional and practical go-to gift idea that will no doubt find a place in your favorite outdoorswoman’s essential gear list, Matador has your back with this one!
The JBL Clip 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a simple and straightforward go-to gift for lovers of the outdoors that will enable your favorite outdoorswoman to comfortably bring their tunes into the wilderness without fear of damaging their speaker!
It’s easy to see why this speaker is such a crowd favorite amongst travelers and lovers of the outdoors once you get a chance to hold it in your hand and hear the sound quality. The JBL Clip 3 is under a half-pound in weight, and can almost fit in your pocket!
Featuring 10 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof construction you can even submerge underwater, it will take a lot of abuse to stop this speaker. An integrated carabiner goes on to provide you with a quick and easy way to mount this speaker on your person, or somewhere handy close by.
The volume and clarity of the sound is quite impressive for its size, so we promise whoever you’re shopping will not be underwhelmed – it is a JBL product after all! With a wide color selection to choose from, you can even personalize this speaker’s aesthetic to gal person you have in mind!
Here’s a radical gift idea for beach lovers, campers, tailgaters, picnickers, and nature viewers alike that’s built to last for many seasons of regular use. The Kelty Big Shady Shelter is an easy to erect, weatherproof canopy structure that holds its own in aggressive weather, accommodates large groups, and breaks down remarkably compact for easy transport and storage!
The brand recently sent me a Big Shady to test in the field, and it’s become an instant staple in my gear locker regardless of the weather forecast. It’s perfect for enduring the rain on group campouts, hiding from the sun on cloudless beach days, and setting up in the backyard for friendly get-togethers to name just a few applications!
The set up takes just a few minutes (even faster with a friend) and the entire tent breaks down into a carry bag that’s no more cumbersome than a camp chair! This makes the Big Shady a brilliant grab-and-go shelter for essentially any scenario, so if you like the idea of giving the gift of protection from the elements, this is an on-point option.
Constructed with 68 denier waterproof fabric and covering a remarkable 151 square feet of ground space, this canopy shelter can accommodate a table and 6 chairs. The center height is furthermore built tall enough for people over 6 feet to comfortably stand – so you won’t feel cramped for space in here whatsoever.
If you like this gift idea but want to consider some alternative options of varying design and price point, then be sure to check out our post on the best pop-up beach tents.
The ust Monarch Temperature Controlled Sleeping Bag is a unique and highly practical sleep system that’s perfect for campers who struggle to stay comfortable all night long in traditional sleeping bags.
This is a super toasty sleeping bag option that features two removable “wings” that can be folded over the main body of the bag to increase its temperature rating. With both wings secured, the Monach is warm down to 17 degrees F, with one wing secured, the sleeping bag sports a 24 degree rating. With both of the wings removed, the Monarch is more suitable for fall and spring campouts, featuring a 37 degree temperature rating – pretty cool right?
It’s a remarkably versatile design that essentially gives you three sleeping bag options in one, enabling you to find the sweet spot when it comes to the ideal insulation level.
Keep in mind that the ‘short’ size of the Monarch is still over 6-feet in length, so chances are it will be a fit for the woman you’re shopping for (it’s significantly cheaper too!) If the camper you have in mind appreciates an excess of sprawl space and hates feeling constricted in the slightest, the spring for the regular size.
Complete with a ventable oversized footbox, you can even stick your little piggies out of the sleeping bag when you want to get a little air down there – talk about temperature control! This is our personal favorite feature, being able to poke your feet out of your sleeping bag when you feel stuffy is MASSIVELY underrated.
The synthetic insulation of this sleeping bag makes it quite heavy and therefore not suitable for backpacking applications, but when it comes to base camp and car camping contexts the Monarch is without a doubt one of the ultimate options in comfort and warmth!
With a cool aesthetic and cotton carry bag to match, you can’t go wrong with this outdoor gift!
Shopping for a gal who embarks on ultralight backpacking expeditions into the backcountry? If you answered yes, then chances are the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Xlite Ultralight Backpacking Air Mattress will be a major upgrade when it comes to their sleep system!
This minimalist sleeping pad weighs just 12 ounces and packs down to an impressive 9 by 4 inches – about the size of a standard Nalgene. A pad of this size and design leaves more precious cargo-space in your backpack than less minimalist options, yet the NeoAir has not sacrificed comfort or warmth to achieve this level of packability.
Reflective ThermaCapture technology had been integrated in order to better trap radiant heat while the Triangular Core Matrix baffled construction ensures adequate stability and minimizes heat loss. This may be a minimalist pad, but it’s far from minimal when it comes to its comfort rating.
Another feature worth mentioning, a textured, no-slip fabric on the mattress face ensures that your sleeping bag stays planted while you toss and turn – because what’s worse than waking up only half-on your sleeping pad!?
Ultralight, ultra-cozy, and surprisingly affordable, the NeoAir Xlite Air Mattress from Therm-a-Rest is a rockstar piece of gear any outdoorswoman will be delighted to own regardless of their camping ort backpacking style!
If the woman you’re shopping for doesn’t already own a portable nylon hammock for camping and lounging in the outdoors, then this gift idea is a no brainer. The ENO SingleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a high-quality, crowd favorite option that’s built ultralight for go-anywhere packability.
Great for both use as sleep system while camping or backpacking as well as for simply creating a place to kick back and lounge, it’s awesome owning a hammock of this design for all sorts of applications. All you need is a pair of hammock straps and this unit is ready to hang!
Available in almost 20 different color options, you can furthermore select a personalized aesthetic that suits whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
The OneTigris Hideout Hammock Underquilt is a brilliant piece of gear to own if utilizing a camping hammock as a sleep system. While sleeping in your sleeping bag or with a quilt can be toasty enough, having some insulation underneath you while hammock-camping will make all the difference on those chillier nights in the wilderness!
This is essentially just an insulated liner for laying down within your hammock before you jump in. The 210T Terylene shell offers abrasion and water resistance while the 300T polyester pongee lining on the inside of the underquilt is cozy and soft to the touch. 700g polyester cotton filling goes on to provide the insulating power here – offering an impressive warm to weight ratio.
Coming in at about 2 pounds (890 grams), this is a fairly heavy item to take backpacking on longer treks – that is course unless you really need it! Taking this tool car camping is a no-brainer, but weight-conscious backpackers and hikers will have to consider whether or not the comfort this tool provides is worth packing it in. Either way – the OneTigris Hideout Underquilt is an awesome item for gifting that’s bound to improve a night’s sleep in the outdoors, wherever it’s deployed!
If you’re gift-shopping for a kayaker, then the Stohlquist Betsea Womens Kayak Life Jacket is a fool-proof idea that you can’t go wrong with. This ladies-specific PFD is unrestrictive, comfy to wear, highly outfitted with practical features, and form-flattering with a feminine fit.
Built-in contoured supportive inner cups are designed to wrap around the chest rather than compress it, so if the paddler you’re shopping for has never owned a mindfully engineered women’s PFD such as this, they won’t believe the difference in how it fits and feels. The Betsea Life Jacket is furthermore built with extra-wide armholes for enhanced mobility as well as adjustable ventilated shoulder and lumbar pads for maximum breathability. The brand has hit all the bases here when it comes to comfort.
A high waistline cut and cross-chest cinch harness effectively eliminate ride-up, so this PFD is not only super comfy – it also fits the way a life jacket should, because we’re talking about a piece of safety gear here!! 3M Reflective trim on the jacket front and back is also integrated in order to increase visibility – a simple, but pivotal feature in the event of a search and rescue scenario.
Two built-in pockets and four external accessory lash tabs for fixing gear are also present here, so the paddler you’re shopping for will be able to have all of their essential gear and gadgets close on hand.
Make sure to check out our list of the best kayak life jackets if you want to check out some more awesome PFDs specific to paddling!
The NRS Women’s Endurance Paddling Jacket will make for a thoughtful and special gift if you’re shopping for an avid paddler who would kayak all year long if the weather allowed them to.
This piece of outerwear is designed to keep your top half dry and shielded from the wind while paddling during cold, or rough on-the-water conditions. The 2.5-layer HyproTex fabric is furthermore engineered to remain breathable, so the paddler you’re shopping for won’t overheat and get damp with their own sweat while battling choppy conditions or aggressive current.
An adjustable polyurethane neck and wrists are integrated into the design in order to seal out any splash or foul weather, so you won’t cringe and squeal from ice-cold paddle drips or rain sneaking into your layering system. A bungee waist cinch is also present for really tightening the entire garment up and avoiding any splash potential.
With a built-in pocket on the left shoulder, the paddler you’re shopping for can comfortably and conveniently stash their essential emergency equipment such as a whistle, signal light, or phone.
NRS has truly engineered a wonderful piece of outerwear for enduring the elements here that will change the game when it comes to regulating temperature and wetness on the water.
No explanation needed here! Here’s an on-point gift idea for any dog-loving kayak gal’ that will be an instant hit! This fun and charming poster is built from high-quality resin-coated photo base paper, and will nicely complement any living space, bedroom, or gear locker!
Chances are the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for already owns a nice water bottle, but let’s be honest, you can never own too many depending on your hobbies. Healthy Human’s Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles are aesthetically gorgeous and highly functional, so if you think the gal you have in mind might appreciate a new water bottle, this is a particularly charming and head-turning option that they’ll love.
These double-walled, vacuum-insulated bottles keep beverages iced for an impressive 24 hours, hot for up to12, and piping hot for up to 6. Even the lid is lined with 18/8 stainless steel, so your drink will never contact any plastic.
With a carabiner included, securing this beverage bottle to your backpack or other gear is made easy. The hard part is choosing from the brand’s extensive color and pattern selection – we wish you good luck!
The Tuff Pupper PupFlask Portable Water Bottle will make for a fun and practical gift for any woman who spends a lot of time outside with their dog or dogs.
Bringing water for your pooch can be a pain when you consider the fact that you also have to pack a container for them to drink from. The PupFlask solves this problem by combining your dog’s water bottle and bowl into one easily packable device!
This simple water bottle is designed with a quick-flip silicone top that can be instantly deployed to act as a make-shift water bowl out in the field. It’s built with food-grade silicone and a BPA-free stainless steel bottle, and is dishwasher safe.
Available in 27 and 40-ounce sizing and offered in multiple colors, you can match this cool accessory to the size of the dog you’re thinking of, as well as the preferred aesthetic of the outdoorswoman you’re buying for!
The Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Can Cooler Cup is a far superior alternative to a regular foam coozie that keeps both bottles and cans nice and chilled after opening, while also doubling as a regular camp mug!
Built from BPA-free and phthalate-free 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, this is a super tough camping accessory you can really beat up on. Simply secure the top gasket over your bottle or can for a snug, fit, or pop the gasket off and drink directly from the cup! TempShield insulation keeps drinks cold or hot, so this is a versatile device for enjoying beverages of all kinds!
With a sharp color selection to choose from, you can grab one for all the outdoor-loving women on your gift list!
That’s right, it’s a can cooler, for skinny cans. The Swig Life 12 Ounce Triple Insulated Skinny Can Cooler is designed to perfectly fit beverages such as White Claws, Trulys, Red Bulls, and more, so if the woman you’re shopping for has a known passion for a certain drink served in a skinny can – this will make for a legendary gift!
Coper coated, double-walled, and vacuum sealed with 304 grade 18/8 stainless steel, the Swig Life Can Cooler will keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours. While we don’t recommend holding onto your spiked seltzer for that long, we can assure you that even if you’re a slow drinker, your beverage will stay frosty in here!
Perhaps best of all, a silicone base has been built-into the design in order to create a slip-free, scratch-resistant bottom that you can set down with confidence.
With around 30 different colors and patterns to choose from, there’s bound to be some options here that match the style of anyone and everyone on your gift list!
The Float’n Thang Luxury Floating Device will make for a fun and exciting outdoor gift for any woman who loves to swim, float, and frolic down at the lake, river, or sea!
This unique flotation device is built from a soft, yet firm foam that doesn’t absorb water and will remain buoyant and supportive with up to a 275-pound load. Two integrated cup holders are present for kicking back with a beverage making this floaty one serious relaxation station.
With seven different ways to float, the Float’n Thang is fun and interactive to swim with. Lean back and relax, ride it like a saddle, do the hammock-float or kick up your feet – the possibilities are endless!
Perfect for river floats, days on the lake and even for playing out in the surf, this is a totally fun gift idea that will be cherished for many years to come!
A power bank is a super handy gadget to own for the outdoors, but what good is it if the device malfunctions or fails in the event it gets wet? The Luxtude Waterproof Portable Charger provides exceptionally packable energy for your essential electronics and devices, and is furthermore effectively waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof!
The 20000mAh capacity of this device makes it quite capable as far as portable power banks go. You can charge an iPhone 8 seven times on one charge to give you an idea of what you’re working with. This makes the Luxtude Portable Charger ideal for multi-day excursions into the wilderness where you can expect to need a few phone charges, as well as some added juice to your headlamp, camera, or portable speaker.
There is even a powerful LED camping light integrated into the design so you can shed some light on whatever it is you’re up to after dark – an appreciated feature that will no doubt come in handy.
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is essentially a regular powerbank on steroids, able to charge multiple electronic devices for extended stays away from power. This makes this an invaluable tool for use on camping trips, in off-grid cabins, and for bringing power to places like the beach or park.
Able to provide stable power to a wide range of AC-reliant devices rated under 500 watts such as TVs, projectors, smokers, blenders, speakers and more, you can do a lot more with this power station than you can a regular power bank.
Featuring a standard 12V/10A carport and three USB ports in addition to a regular outlet port, all of your outdoor electronics and gadgets can be charged up here. To give you an idea of how much energy this power station can hold, you can charge a smartphone over 50 times on just one charge! Now that’s a lot of juice!
Simply plug the Explorer into a carport or regular outlet to recharge, or pair it with Jackery’s impressively efficient SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel. By using the compatible solar panel, you can maintain power off-grid as long as you have a bit of intermittent sunshine!
The Explorer is available in a wide array of different energy capacities, so check out the Explorer 240 for about half the charging power, or the Explorer 1000 for a truly powerhouse energy supply!
Running to the lady’s room can be a real pain in certain outdoor situations that don’t make it easy to find some personal space. The Sunany Portable Standing Urinal for Women is an effective solution to relieving yourself in the field that’s easily packable and discrete to use.
Built from high-quality silicone, this simple funnel is just as easy to clean as it is to fold and pack, making it a breeze to take along on any adventure. The funnel is even designed to fit water bottles, making it a great device for peeing on boats, in hunting blinds and tree stands, and on roadtrips where the next stop is still hours off!
No doubt a hilarious, yet totally practical outdoor gift for the right woman!
A trusty first aid kit is an essential item for anyone and everyone who enjoys outdoor activities, no matter how far off the beaten path one might get. The Triage Kit First Aid Kit by Uncharted Supply Co is a highly-inclusive, and ultra-packable medkit and gear-repair kit in-one that is watertight, super lightweight, and capable of patching you up in an emergency.
Whether the outdoorswoman you’re shopping for embarks on multi-day treks into the backcountry, packs up their raft for river floats with friends, or simply likes to day hike close to home, this is the perfect packable kit for administering basic first aid and patching up your essential gear.
In addition to the regular items you would expect to find in a first aid kit, the Triage First Aid Kit includes a length of metal wire, some duct tape, safety pins, zip ties, and some waterproof matches. A simple, but brilliant assemblage of tools for repairing busted tent poles, rain flys, backpack zippers, and more.
Best of all, the entire kit weighs just 150 grams and is assembled within a watertight 30D double ripstop parachute fabric carrying case, so this slim little medkit can truly go anywhere!
The Opinel Nomad Camping Utensil Kit is a brilliant gift idea for campers and picnickers alike that will bring organization, efficiency, and class to any outdoor meal or snack!
This compact little picnic kit includes Opinel’s No12 4.7-inch folding knife, a smaller folding knife with an integrated corkscrew, and a handy folding peeler. The kit also comes included with a small beechwood cutting board and a versatile microfiber cleaning cloth that can be used as a napkin or dishrag, while also being utilized to neatly wrap up the kit (integrated slots for the knives and peeler included).
Everything folds up right into the microfiber cloth when it’s time to pack up for a clean and sharp looking aesthetic that’s very easily packed on any outing.
This is a wonderful portable meal prep kit for camping applications, as well as a charming picnic set for enjoying some wine, sliced cheese, and fruit with a friend or date.
Highly functional, built to last, affordable, and unique, this is one heck of an outdoor gift that’s bound to become a cherished piece of gear as soon as the wrapping paper comes off!
The Watershed Ocoee Duffel Dry Bag will make a wonderful companion for any woman with a need for dry-storage during their on-the-water pursuits! Perfect for kayakers, rafters, fishermen, hunters, and more, this 10.5 liter dry-duffle will keep all of your water-sensitive gadgets and electronics safe and sound, no matter what.
The brand’s patented ZipDry seal presses shut like a freezer bag and will remain watertight down to 300 feet, so this storage system has most definitely been over-engineered for fail-safe performance. The UV and chemical resistant fabric is furthermore abrasion-resistant and remains flexible in cold weather, so the Ocoee won’t betray you in the event it takes a tumble.
Interestingly enough, radio-frequency welding is what bonds the seams into a single piece of material – eliminating any and all leaks.
Perhaps best of all, the top-loading cylinder shape and side compression straps enable you to adjust the bag’s height, so you can slim it down to slide it under a boat seat, or maximize its size for greater gear capacity. A nice array of external attachment points are also present for securing additional gear and tools.
Ideal for a camera, lunch, a cellphone, and maybe a few other items, the 10.5 liter capacity of this bag is the perfect balance of storage space and portability.
The Igloo Trailmate Journey is the go-to gift for the outdoorswoman with a reputation for bringing the party! This 70-quart beast can hold a whopping 112 12oz cans, and is equipped with Ultratherm Technology for superior insulation – now that’s a lot of cold beer!
With all-terrain wheels integrated into the design, the outdoor lover you’re shopping for will actually be able to transport this cooler once it’s loaded up – it’s even soft-sand approved! The extendable pull-handle is furthermore designed to receive the integrated tabletop fitting that nests underneath the lid, so you can even turn this mega-cooler into a mobile serving station!
Sporting removable fishing rod holders, and a nice assemblage of storage and organization features, the Trailmate Journey is outfitted to support the most legendary of beach days, campouts, house parties, and more!