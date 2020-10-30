55 Best Outdoor Gifts For Women: The Ultimate List

Let us introduce you to the ultimate outdoor blanket for keeping supremely cozy anywhere and everywhere. The Sherpa Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is a synthetic down insulated outdoor approved blanket that will change the game when it comes to comfort and warmth on the beach, around the campfire, out on the boat, or on the couch at home.

This 50 by 70 inch blanket is built with an exceptionally soft moleskin fleece on one side, and a matte ripstop nylon on the other. The synthetic insulation is comparable to what’s used in sleeping bags and down jackets, so believe us when we say this blanket sports some serious insulation ability!

The 20D Ripstop nylon shell with DWR shield keeps the blanket from wetting out in the event of a spill or some rain, and the Sherpa Puffy is furthermore machine washable! When it’s time to pack it up, simply roll the blanket and secure it with the integrated hideaway straps.

Rumpl also offers regular down blankets without the fleece lining that pack down far more compact – like an ultralight down garment. The Puffy Down Blanket utilizes natural down, while The Original Puffy Blanket is built with a synthetic filling. You can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s offerings, so go with the Sherpa Blanket if you like the idea of gifting a heavier, ultra-cozy blanket, or consider one of the non-lined options for a super packable and almost equally warm option!

