101 Fun Christmas Gifts for Adults

Snowshoes are a great gift for any adult that enjoys the outdoors, and Christmas is the perfect time of year to gift a pair! Exploring a wilderness covered by a fresh snow is always a special experience – a pair of snowshoes grants one admission into the otherwise inaccessible winter wonderland!
This is a great quality set from MSR that is a solid choice for both beginners and for those adults who already have some snowshoeing experience. There’s a ton of cheap options on the market, but very few of them actually perform well when conditions are intense and it really comes down to it. This is one of the best value pairs out there that are built to both perform and to last.
At only about 1.75 pounds each, the plastic base material used to design these snowshoes makes them quite lightweight. The plastic’s flexibility furthermore allows these shoes to shed snow very effectively. MSR rates these for users up to 180 pounds, so be mindful of who you’re buying them for!
This snowshoe model has been designed with unibody traction – it’s a system that employs steel traction rails and brake bars molded directly into the snowshoe decks. This style shoe feels particularly solid underfoot even when trekking over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings are also a nice touch considering how easy they are to operate and that they fit men’s boot sizes five to fifteen!
Encourage some outdoor fun this season with a wintery gift like this!
-
Here’s a unique gift for adults that could be a Christmas hit! Cobra’s RAD 450 Laser Radar Detector will help the person you’re shopping for keep their speed in check if they’re known to be an inherent race car driver.
This is a great value radar detection system from a trusted brand that features a roughly 2-mile range in open conditions. For a dashcam and radar detector hybrid system, check out the Road Scout also by Cobra.
Set up of this device is easy and the sensor accuracy is impressive for the cost. This unit comes included with a power cord and windshield mount, as well as a hook and loop fastener. There’s even a 1-year warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.
-
This is a Christmas gift that will absolutely be remembered for years to come! The Ice Cream Ball by YayLabs is a fun gift idea that will likely become an installation in whoever’s life your shopping for.
These things are seriously awesome, my family used to bring one to the beach all the time during the heat of the summer. Yea, it’s an ice cream maker….that you can bring to the beach (or anywhere for that matter!)
You simply add natural ingredients like cream, sugar, and vanilla into one end of the device and then put some ice and rock salt into the other end. By rolling, tossing, shaking and agitating the Ice Cream Ball, it makes a quart or a pint of delicious ice cream in around just 30 minutes!
You can add anything you’d like to your recipe to create some seriously tasty creations – toss in some sliced strawberries and/or chocolate chips and you’re in business! There is even a recipe booklet included so whoever you’re shopping for can draw some inspiration from there!
-
The Bounty Hunter TK4 Tracker IV Metal Detector could be a great gift idea for your curious and inquisitive friends and family!
This high quality metal detector has several modes to narrow your below-ground search and a preset ground balance in order to eliminate responses to mineral content in the earth. It’s a fairly fancy unit without entering the truly expensive price tier, so this will make a great metal detector for both beginners and advanced treasure hunters.
The Bounty Hunter TK4 Tracker IV is offered either alone, or with a kit that includes headphones, a carry bag, pinpointer and more. No doubt a fun gift for adults that will bring out some adventurous spirit!
-
An HD monitor for use as an extra screen or as an upgrade from a current screen could make for a great gift idea for some of the adults on your shopping list.
Acer’s 21.5 Inch IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor is an awesome value, super low profile option that looks great and takes up virtually no desk space while still providing a greatly enhanced screen display.
This will make a great gift for people who work from their laptop or tablet and would, therefore, benefit from some added screen space, or for people who own an outdated computer monitor.
The picture quality and monitor aesthetic are excellent, and the price is right – a great go-to gift option from Acer.
-
Owning a projector can be a lot of fun for movie night and game day, and their versatility is awesome! They make a fun gift for anyone who appreciates a big screen, or for those that might like the ability to project their favorite entertainment outside, or virtually anywhere!
The VANKYO Leisure 3 Mini Projector can be adjusted to display a 32 to 170 inch picture, supporting projection distances between 4.9 and 16.4 feet. It’s compatible with gaming devices, smartphones, HDMI, and any device you can connect to an HDMI cable!
A great gift for sport lovers, movie enthusiasts, gamers and television junkies, the Leisure 3 Mini Projector is a go-anywhere, BIG screen device!
-
Here’s an adorable little amp for the guitar player in your life. The Frontman 10G Electric Guitar Amplifier is perfect for practicing at home, busking in the street or even for playing gigs at smaller, intimate venues.
It’s a versatile, excellent value amp for the cost that is very highly reviewed for sound quality and portability.
This is a one channel, 10 Watt amp with a 1-6 inch Fender Special Design Speaker. There’s an 1/8 inch auxiliary input for playing along with music from a media player or CD and a headphone jack for silent practicing. This is a particularly great Christmas gift for any musician who enjoys practicing at home.
A highly affordable amplifier that any level of guitarist will enjoy noodling around with or using professionally!
-
Here’s a great gift idea for a musically minded person that’s awesome for jam sessions, campfire sing-alongs or percussion practice. Cajon style box drums are a blast to fool around on, sound great and are remarkably affordable – it’s not uncommon to see them professionally played either!
This is a mid-quality option from Meinl Percussion that comes exceptionally highly reviewed by musicians of all levels. The Headliner Series Hardwood String Cajon is 11.75 by 12 by 18 inches, so it’s a highly portable jam device!
The playing surface on the front of the instrument results in deep bass when played in the center and a crisp tone towards the rim meant to sound like a snare. It’s essentially a full drum kit packed into a single unit!
-
A pocket knife is a classic gift come the holiday season. Victorinox’s Swiss Army Evolution Pocket Knife is a particularly great option for gifting due to its tremendous selection of models, practical array of tools and sharp aesthetic.
There is a wide selection of multi-tools within this line, ranging all the way up to 31 functions so you can either select something minimalist, or a full pocket-workshop for the handyman or woman you have in mind.
-
These Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights could make a charming addition to a back yard, gazebo, or outdoor patio space.
This commercial-grade light strand is 48 feet long, with dimmable 2W vintage Edison bulbs hanging three feet apart from each other. You can attach up to 40 of these light strands end to end, so there’s room for a lot of creativity with this set! Even just one 40-foot strand provides quite a lot of lighting to play with!
There are two different light colors to choose from (warm and soft), both of which are suitable for year-round use. A durable and attractive outdoor lighting set that can be utilized in a number of creative ways, Brightech’s Outdoor String Lights are no doubt a fun gift for adults that will see some consistent regular use!
-
How about a bar stool set for the kitchen, patio or mancave of whoever it is that you’re shopping for? This Adjustable Swivel Bar Stool Set by COSTWAY is a highly affordable yet quality option that’s both easy to install and compatible with all sorts of spaces!
These stools have a side pneumatic handle that adjusts the height from 25.2 to 33.1 inches. There is a footrest present, as well as a circular chrome base. These stools somehow have both a classic and a modern aesthetic depending on where you install them, so they’re a great fit for most projects.
These stools are built with PU leather and chrome steel, so they should hold up for quite a while as long as they’re not abused too hard.
COSTWAY offers this stool in either white or black, and gives you the option to purchase one, or two at a lower rate!
-
If you know some family or friends who love a good picnic, here’s a unique gift idea that will no doubt be a hit!
This specialized picnic backpack is a must-have for anyone who enjoys wining and dining! Hap Tim has created a super cool picnic system here that comes well reviewed in terms of quality and comes at quite the reasonable cost!
Built from high-quality nylon, this backpack is built tough as well as being pretty darn waterproof. This is not a cheap, gimmicky backpack – it’s a real-deal piece of gear that should last for years with the proper care.
The oversized main storage compartment is built with premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink hot or cold while a detachable wine bottle holder is built into the side of the pack. Hap Tim even includes all the dishes, cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured here! Even the included picnic blanket gets a big thumbs up!
Considering all the included items, this picnic backpack is truly an incredible value that will be remembered as one of the coolest gifts of Christmas!
-
Here is the ultimate cooler system and Christmas gift for those that appreciate a cold beer.
Yeti is renowned for their superior insulating technology and design some of the best coolers available! Their products are certainly expensive, but considering there is no equivalent to this level of insulation it’s still a fairly solid value brand. No doubt a fun-inducing Christmas gift that will see some heavy use for many years!
The internal dimensions of the Hopper Backflip Pack measure 12.5 by 6.5 by 15 inches. There is room for 20 cans with a 2-1 ice to can ratio. Better yet, there’s a ton of external loops to secure other equipment and food items that don’t require insulation.
The high-density fabric of this backpack is resistant to mold, UV rays and abrasion and is of course waterproof. The hydrolok zipper also is built heavy duty and is completely waterproof. This bad boy will be around for years and years of sessions so you can buy in confidence knowing it will see a ton of use!
If you like the idea of gifting an insulated backpack but just don’t have the funds to spring for a Yeti, then make sure to check out our top list, there are some more affordable options there!
-
The YETI Hopper M30 Portable Soft Cooler is another awesome choice of cooler system that will make a fun gift for adults who appreciate nothing but the finest when it comes to insulating their food and beverages.
This soft cooler option is built with closed-cell foam for maximum insulating ability and RF welded seams for a fully leakproof and waterproof design. The Hopper M30 is furthermore designed with Hydroshield Closure – a magnetic system that eliminates the need for a zipper at all!
This cooler can load up to about 20 cans, or 28 pounds of ice – and you’ll never be able to put enough weight in there to max it out!
This is an ultra-durable design that’s built to last for years of use – hence the high price tag. If you like the idea of purchasing a cooler of this style for the adult you’re shopping for but don’t have the funds to spring for a YETI, then check out our top list of soft sided coolers for some more affordable, yet still totally capable options!
-
Here’s a cool piece of luggage that could make a fun gift for adults with a passion for traveling. The Splitpack by Fjallraven is a 35-liter travel backpack that opens up more like a suitcase than it does a traditional backpack.
The brand sent me a Splitpack to field test a while back, and I can say this bag is not only cool looking, but also quite practical. The interior organization schematic allows for awesome packing configurations of all your clothing and gear, while the fabrics used are weatherproof and tough as nails. This is a great pack for business trips to weekend getaways to even more intensive extended vacations.
The G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco Fabric used in the design is waxable to be made even more water-resistant and is furthermore built from recycled organic materials. The Splitpack is offered in an array of colors, so you can choose the one most suitable for the person you have in mind.
-
The Solo New York All-Star Hybrid Backpack is an awesome stand-out backpack for both men and women that’s killer for travel, work, the gym, and everyday use.
The brand recently sent me out this pack and I’ve been using it for overnights, business trips, and even a few campouts. It’s a highly versatile backpack/duffel/suitcase hybrid that can be utilized for an endless amount of contexts and scenarios.
This backpack can be worn normally or carried like a duffel – the straps even hide away when you don’t want them present.
The interior and exterior organization of this pack is impressive for its size and price point, to say the least. You can effectively pack clothes, a laptop with accessories and all sorts of additional travel gear for a weekend or longer depending on where you’re heading. For use as an everyday pack, the person you’re shopping for will LOVE the organization potential.
What adult couldn’t use a shiny new backpack that’s up for anything? You can’t go wrong with this one!
-
How about the gift of a high capacity beverage bottle? The 64 Ounce Beer Growler by Hydro Flask is not only awesome for keeping beer cold and carbonated, it’s a great thermos for hot and cold beverages alike!
Hydro Flask recently sent me one of their big growlers, and so far I’ve used it for hot camp coffee, ice-cold beach margaritas and of course, boring old water! It’s frustrating when your thermos or vacuum bottle is just too small, the person you’re shopping for will never have that issue again with this big boy!
The high-quality 18/8 stainless steel employed in the construction of this bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to 6. It cleans up easily, doesn’t sweat and has a great feel in your hand. You can even cover this party jug/hydration station with stickers if you choose to!
No doubt a stellar container to own for all sorts of applications that will make for a thoughtful and practical gift!
-
A Stainless Steel Bottle Insulator by BottleKeeper could make a fun gift for adults who enjoy a cold beer while tailgating, boating, beaching or kicking back by the pool.
This device is awesome at keeping glass bottled beverages ice cold while preventing any potential shatters in spaces that ought to be glass free like pool areas and boat decks. It insulates better than any coozi, and is offered in an array of colors for personalization.
There’s a cap to enclose the bottle if you choose, a built-in opener and a padded, impact-resistant bottom. Perhaps the ultimate beer bottle insulator, BottleKeeper has you covered on a fun and unique gift.
-
Brewing beer has become quite popular in recent years! Homebrew kits have become widely accessible and have made brewing your own beer simple and easy. It’s a solid gift idea for beer fanatics or for anyone who enjoys a good science experiment.
You can choose between four different beers with this kit by Northern Brewer so make sure you know what whoever you’re shopping for likes to drink most. For each brew, there are walk-through instructions and curated ingredients to walk you through the brewing process.
This is a kit for beginners, but that doesn’t mean that more experienced brewers won’t still learn something. The beer is pretty dam good too!
A unique and thoughtful gift for the ambitious booze scientist in your life that will more than likely earn you a home-brewed six-pack later down the road!
-
Shopping for a lover of Gin? The Real Homemade Gin Kit by DIY Gift Kits is a fun and easy way for lovers of the spirit to brew their own blend!
This kit includes all the herbs, flasks and bottles you need to transform ordinary vodka into your own one of a kind artisanal gin. There are refill booster packs available through the same link, so the gin-guzzling mad scientist you’re shopping for can re-stock and attempt different batches with varying ingedient amounts.
There is furthermore some great included literature regarding the mixology of gin that will likely expand the knowledge and skillset of working with the spirit for even the most already die-hard enthusiasts. A bit of an outrageous, but none the less fun gift for adults that involves both a project and a reward!
-
This one speaks for itself. A nice quality silicone ice cube tray set for making the perfect cocktails will be a welcome addition to any freezer. If you’re shopping for someone who’s known to host cocktail parties or who simply enjoys a cold glass of bourbon at the day’s end, this is a righteous gift choice.
There’s both a spherical and cubical tray here so you can choose between ice balls or cubes! Nirohee has built these trays with 100% BPA free, FDA approved, food-grade silicone that is non-toxic and environmentally friendly.
These trays are built to last so they will be around for many years of cold libations – likely starting with some holiday drinks this Christmas!
-
Portable hammocks are becoming super popular – and for good reason! They pack down super compact and can be set up in moments just about anywhere! If you have friends or family that love to lay out and lounge, this could be a great gift for them!
This hammock by Winner Outfitters is built from 210T nylon parachute fabric – it’s exceptionally lightweight and strong, supporting up to 500 pounds! This is a double hammock, so there is space for two people or one sprawling napper. The strapping, ropes and carabiners all come included – this hammock is ready to go anywhere – and the price is right!
Days at the beach, camping, and lounging in the backyard are on a whole other level with a unit like this. It’s a go-anywhere, nap-anywhere type of gift that’s perfect for all sorts of people!
-
You’re never too old for a slumber party! The Intex Comfort Plush Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed will make a great gift for adults who either enjoy luxury camping in the outdoors or who often host visitors and lack a guest bed.
This is a queen-sized air mattress with a 600-pound weight capacity that’s covered in soft flocking for some serious comfort. The sides are indented in order to keep sleepers from rolling off the bed, and the air pump is integrated into the design.
Intex’s larger air beds have come a long way in recent years and make for a pretty comfy crash space for even sensitive sleepers. This is no doubt a great gift for outdoorsmen and entertainers alike that will see a lot of use in its lifetime.
-
Here’s a cozy Christmas gift that would be great for a couple who loves to camp! This queen sized sleeping bag from Teton Sports allows two (or more) people to share their sleeping accommodations on camping trips!
This is an enormous sleeping bag at 94 by 62 inches and weighs a whopping 16.5 pounds! It’s rated down to zero degrees F and built with a soft poly flannel lining.
There are zippers on both sides as well as the bottom so sleeping with a partner is made easy. The ideal sleeping bag for getting intimate while camping or for ridiculously luxurious solo sleeps!
Make sure to check out our list of the best double sleeping bags for some additional options!
-
Sierra Design’s Dridown Booties are a fun gift for adults in the sense that anyone you gift these to will never suffer from cold toes again.
These 800 fill power down boots are built just like an ultra toasty down jacket – except for your feet. If you’re shopping for someone who’s always cold during the winter months, or who just prefers to keep their heating bill low, this will make both a thoughtful and practical gift.
These are designed for use cold-weather camping, so the DriDown insulation, Shadow Rip Polyester shell and rubber printed soles are outdoors approved. The ultimate winter slipper suitable for even sub-zero temps, Sierra Designs has you covered with this one!
-
Here’s a super neat gift idea for anyone who enjoys photography. The Original Lensball is a photography accessory that allows one to create breathtaking, unique photos using a polished crystal ball.
The Lensball is crafted from K9 crystal that has been hardened and polished to create a perfect and scratch-free surface. By holding up the ball in front of virtually any scene, it pulls the entire frame into a remarkable, spherical image that can then be photographed by any style camera (including smart phones).
No doubt a fun and different gift that whoever you’re shopping for will have a blast experimenting with!
-
If you’re shopping for any avid golfers, they’ll lose their minds unwrapping a spankin’ new driver! Whether you’re shopping for an up and coming golfer or for a longtime lover of the sport, this is a great quality and value club for all skill levels.
The RBZ driver is well reviewed for its flex, weight, and overall feel. The ultralight titanium core is designed to position the club mass for higher launch and trajectory control. People love crushing balls with this slammer, and it furthermore has a badass aesthetic that any golfer can get behind.
It’s not quite a top of the line club, but it’s still an excellent driver that will likely make a great upgrade for whoever you’re shopping for. If you want to really blow away your favorite golfer this Christmas, consider the M4 Draw Type Driver, also from TaylorMade.
-
Here’s a fun gift for music lovers that’s an easy affordable option! The Boombot REX Bluetooth Speaker from Boombotix is an absolute workhorse of a portable speaker that sounds great while somehow still boasting borderline indestructibility!
This weatherproof speaker has impressive sound quality for its size and cost – and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s nearly indestructible. I purchased one of these speakers almost three years ago and it has come all over the globe with me, playing countless hours of music on full blast! Rainy days, sandy beaches, and a million knocks and bangs later, she’s still going strong!
The powerful clip on the backside of the speaker makes it easy to bring along anywhere, and its furthermore super lightweight! On a full charge, my Boombotix plays music for around eight hours – pretty impressive.
If who you’re shopping for prefers to use an aux cord rather than a Bluetooth connection, fear not, there’s an included auxiliary port. This little speaker can even be “daisy-chained” to other Boombotix REX’s for enhanced volume output.
All in all, this is one tough, dependable and LOUD speaker by Boombotix that should be around for many years!
-
Here’s a killer sound system for the person on your shopping list that loves to rock out!
The DemerBox DB2 is the brand’s new and improved, fully waterproof, Bluetooth speaker/dry box that now features a volume control on the speaker face.
I own the prior model DemerBox, and man oh man does this unit thump! The sound quality is downright impressive, putting out crisp, clear highs and some seriously chunky bass tones – not to mention it’s loud…like really loud.
The DB2 is furthermore essentially bomb-proof. Once you insert the scupper plug, you can go ahead and toss this powerhouse speaker right into the water – it won’t mind. It’s furthermore super impact resistant and is even built into a Pelican case housing that provides some dry storage for your electronics and essential personal belongings.
This speaker’s waterproof design and impact resistance make it a particularly great option for outdoorsmen who need a speaker for camping, fishing, beaching or boating, but the 40+ hour battery life and awesome sound quality make the DB2 a great speaker option for virtually any in-house or on-the-go application!
-
Popsky’s Vintage Turntable with Built-in Speakers will make a fun Christmas gift for adults who have a passion for collecting and listening to vinyl records.
This authentic wood-built, three-speed record player is compatible with 7, 10 and 12-inch vinyl records. This neat device is also capable of connecting to your other music devices via Bluetooth and has its own built-in, full-range stereo speakers.
It’s a unique music playing device that both looks and sounds great that will make a charming gift for the right type of hobbyist. If you’re shopping for a true record buff, consider gifting them this record player/converter by SeeYing that can translate the music on vinyl records into MP3 files – pretty cool huh?
-
Here’s a fun gift for adults who own a home theatre or that have a passion for gaming or music. The T50 150 Watt Floor Standing Tower Speaker by Polk Audio will make a righteous addition or upgrade for in-home entertainment systems of any kind.
This absolute powerhouse tower speaker features a 1-inch tweeter, a 6.5 inch driver and two 6.5 inch bass radiators – giving it some impressive sound output, clarity and overall tone. The two bass radiators augment the main woofer to project a well-balanced warm sound that reaches every corner of the room.
This unit is three feet tall, so you’ll need some space to set it up. Consider purchasing a pair of T50s for a truly immersive audio experience.
-
Who doesn’t love the classic glow in the dark star and moon wall stickers!? These make a great addition to any bedroom – perfect as either a romantic gift idea for an intimate partner or as a fun decoration for friends!
The included adhesive strips are quality made and the luminosity of the stickers won’t dissipate over time. This is a bedroom decoration that lasts as long as whoever you’re shopping for wants it to.
A fun and easy gift that shouldn’t be overlooked!
-
You can’t go wrong with a jar of some killer hot sauce depending on who you’re shopping for. A bottle of Dirty Dick’s is furthermore bound to create an uproar while unwrapping presents this year.
It’s cheap, delicious, and hilarious – a great gift option to buy in bulk for anyone and everyone who loves spicy cuisine.
This award-winning hot sauce is pretty dam hot, yet it has some sweet, fruity overtones. People go crazy over this one, it’s a staple in kitchens all over! The perfect gift for the hot sauce fanatics in your life!
-
Shopping for a hot sauce enthusiast? This do it yourself kit by DIY Gift Kits makes creating your own hot sauce easy, and there are seven different gourmet flavors included!
This simple DIY kit has everything you need to make some killer hot sauce, including squeeze bottles and caps, ingredients, recipe cards, and bottle labels. There is even a refill kit available through this same link!
A fun project that anyone can complete, this DIY gift idea is bound to be a hit!
-
If you’re shopping for someone with a passion for art, this radical creativity set from US Art Supply will make for a personal and thoughtful gift.
Those who enjoy painting, sketching or any artistic expression as a hobby always need supplies – this 82 piece set will stock up whoever you’re thinking of with a ton of essential supplies!
24 oil pastels, 24 colored pencils, and 24 watercolor cakes as well as some paintbrushes, mixing trays, a sharpener, sanding block and eraser are all included here! This set includes quite a bit of materials and supplies for the cost and even comes stocked in a sharp looking wooden box.
US Art Supply has even included a 90lb 30-sheet sketch pad with this set – a pretty killer gift in itself that any artist will be thrilled to start filling up! Maybe you’ll even be gifted back a piece of art down the road!
-
Who says modeling clay is for kids? Shuttle Art’s 50 Color Modeling Clay Kit with included tools will make a totally fun gift for adults who have a passion for artistic expression.
This is a very inclusive kit for the cost, consisting of 50 different colored clay blocks, 19 tools, and 10 other accessories. There are some components to the kit for making earrings and jewelry, as well as key chains and other knick-knacks out of your creations.
The clay can be baked for permanence and is non-toxic and eco-friendly. A silly gift idea yes, but none the less a great kit for encouraging and inspiring some adult creativity, and who couldn’t use that!?
-
Shopping for an adult who’s known to be a procrastinator or who just loves being a prankster in the workplace? Support their childish antics with The New World Champion Paper Airplane Book – a how-to manual covering 22 different paper airplane designs.
The book is written by the world record paper airplane distance thrower – so it’s rooted in some big shot knowledge regarding the world of paper-aviation. This hilarious and fun gift idea will be passionately studied depending on who you gift it to, so plan on seeing some planes fly in the near future.
-
Here’s another fun gift for adults who enjoy expressing themselves artistically, or that just like to fidget. aBrilliantLife’s 216 Piece Magnetic Building Ball Set is a great toy/brain game for adults that will make an awesome companion at work, home or even traveling.
This unique magnet set is capable of being manipulated into all sorts of interesting shapes, patterns, fractals and deigns. It’s a great way to relieve stress or to just get lost in thought (or lack of thought).
There are several different colored sets available, so you can personalize this gift idea a bit. Fun, affordable, and likely to be actually used on a regular basis, aBrilliantLife has you covered on this one!
-
Summer might be a long way out, but it’s never the wrong time of year to gift an inflatable lounge chair!
This inflatable recliner from Intex is great for the lake, pool or beach and it’s very reasonably priced. If there’s anyone on your shopping list who loves a nice nap or float on the water, this is the gift for them!
- Intex has built this throne with 18 gauge vinyl – this isn’t a cheapo pool toy that will deflate after a few hours of use – it’s built with long-term durability in mind. A few built-in cupholders ensure whoever you’re shopping for won’t be without an adult beverage out on the water – a crucial detail of course.
-
Inflatable stand up paddleboards are taking the paddlesports world by storm – and for good reason! These radical personal vessels allow you to pack down what would otherwise be a cumbersome and heavy paddleboard into a backpack carry system for storage and transport virtually anywhere!
The 11 foot long Mariner by Body Glove is a top option when it comes quality versus price point. There are a lot of more affordable inflatable SUP options on the market, but this unit is built with an array of killer features and furthermore is constructed super durably.
I was recently sent out a Mariner to test in the field and I LOVE how easy it is to toss in my trunk and quickly deploy down at the water. I’ve paddled it in both the ocean and my local lakes and ponds, and it’s handled beautifully in every context so far! My favorite detail about the Mariner is that when it’s time to pack up the carry bag is built extra-large with some added room so you don’t have to perfectly roll everything up.
There’s a paddle mount, tie-down points to attach a cooler for seating, an anchor line system and even some bow-mounts for attaching some fishing rod holders. This particular model is designed with fishing in mind, but the array of features are practical for essentially any on the water adventure.
A paddle, air pump, and leash are all included within the backpack roller bag, so everything you need to get on the water comes included!
Whether the person you’re shopping for has a passion for yoga, fishing or just lounging, this is one seriously awesome gift idea that’s bound to be a hit!
-
Here’s a fun gift idea for lovers of the water and watersports. The Excursion Inflatable Pro Kayak by Intex is an innovative tandem kayak design that’s suitable for all sorts of on the water activities.
This kayak is over 12.5 feet inflated and features a 400-pound weight capacity. It handles well in calm water conditions and is exceptionally portable due to its inflatable design. This will make a great addition to the lake house, beach companion or tandem fishing vessel – the applications are endless.
This boat is built from tough laminate PVC material with a polyester core and is no pool toy. The Excursion is called the Excursion for a reason – this deployable kayak is up for adventure.
There is a nice array of storage between the bow and stern, as well as lots of external D-rings and attachment points for securing additional gear. Two fishing rod holders, floor-mounted footrests, accessory mounting brackets and dual skegs are furthermore all included here.
Intex even includes two paddles, a high-pressure pump, pressure gauge and carry bag with this purchase, making it a truly awesome value for the cost!
Make sure to check out our top list of inflatable kayaks for some alternative options, including some budget-friendly and solo-paddler choices.
-
Every fly fisherman loves getting new equipment no matter how much they already own. The gift of top-notch fishing gear is one that will not be forgotten – you’ll be a Christmas hero with a gift like this if you’re shopping for an avid angler.
The Domain Reel from Sage is an excellent choice of reel that any fisherman or woman would LOVE owning. I recently had the opportunity to fish with this unit and was very much impressed with its performance. It features a remarkably powerful sealed carbon drag system with an easy adjustment knob, a large arbor for rapid line pick up and a seriously attractive aesthetic.
In other words, this is a top of the line, totally killer fly fishing reel that will be around for many years of fishing.
The model listed here is a 5/6 weight meaning it’s suited for fishing for more or less, average-sized fish. If the angler you’re shopping for does some saltwater fishing or targets larger freshwater species like Salmon or Pike, go with the larger 7/8 weight.
Fly fishermen take pride in their gear – if you purchase a unit like this for a friend or family member it will likely be the best Christmas gift they unwrap this year!
-
United By Blue’s 12 Ounce Enamel Steel Mugs have a super cool aesthetic and are conveniently campfire, stovetop, and dishwasher safe making them a versatile piece of drinking and cooking ware for use in the home or in the great outdoors!
If you’re shopping for an outdoorsmen or women, they’ll love the functionality and fun designs of these hip camping mugs. If you just like the awesome graphics (lots to choose from through this link) then that’s cool too – they make for a fun and unique gift idea!
United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways for every product sold, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving. Check out the whole selection and pick out all the raddest designs for the people left on your shopping list!
-
Here’s a fun gift for those who like to take a few bottles of wine on the go.
This leather wine case from AmeriLeather allows you to safely carry along two wine bottles for making a classy appearance to a picnic, party or casual date night! A vintage look with some modern technology, this is a killer gift idea for the right person.
This attractive case is 7.5 inches high and 13.5 inches wide so it’s pretty compact despite being able to stash two bottles. It’s built with top grain cow leather and is equipped with some heavy-duty foam padding for added bottle protection. The interior of the case is furthermore lined with a velvet synthetic suede for a truly sharp look.
There’s even a leather name tag for imprinting initials or a full name so consider customizing this gift for somebody special!
-
This interesting and oddly cool 64 Ounce Stainless Steel Wine Gourd will make a totally fun gift idea for adults with a passion for wine drinking!
This large capacity container is built with stainless steel single-walled insulation, so it’s suitable as a vessel for any beverage really, but this bad boy screams “put wine in me” if you ask us. It comes nestled in a leather carry case, so it’s easy to take on the go and has a distinctly unique look.
The cap is a screw cap, so it’s effectively leak-proof and up for any adventure (or lack of adventure).
-
So this gift isn’t exactly fun on its own, but it’s a gift idea that will support the hobbies of whoever you’re shopping for! A car top Thule makes life easy. Loading up skis or snowboards, fishing equipment, camping gear or a couple of beach chairs are just a few of the applications a Thule is great for!
This is one of the more affordable units available from Thule. There is adequate storage, a smooth and easy latch system, and simple installation. The interior dimensions are 48 by 23 by 13.5 inches, so there’s plenty of room to load up all sorts of stuff!
A sleek, aerodynamically designed storage pod that keeps your vehicle clean and organized…sounds fun to me!
-
Shopping for a beach bum? Here’s the ultimate solo shade set-up for kicking back with a book and a cold drink! This canopy system by Texsport is an awesome little pop-up tent that comes at a super reasonable price!
Built with heavy duty polyurethane/silver-coated material, this three-sided shelter protects from both the wind and sun. There’s also a floor for those that want to stay off the sand. Three mesh windows with zippered storm flaps allow for a breeze or can be dropped to hide away from the sun’s glare for a righteous beach nap.
The three-pole pin and ring frame system utilizes fiberglass poles for an overall dam tough design that can handle a good bit of wind. Both stakes and sandbags keep it secured, so it’s not going anywhere until it’s stuffed back into the convenient carry bag.
Privacy, shade, and protection from the wind and sand all in a highly portable package – this is one killer Christmas gift for the beach lover(s) in your life!
If you like this gift idea, check out our list of the best pop up beach tents for some awesome alternative options!
-
Here’s a fun Christmas gift idea for the cyclist in your life. These bicycle spoke lights are downright psychedelic, and they make for a safer ride when pedaling after dark.
There are eight different color options available through this link, all of which put out some powerhouse color. Installation is super simple and doesn’t require any tools, and they pop off just as easy when you’re ready to switch them out. Batteries are included and have an average duration of about 48 hours per light.
You’ll see whoever you’re gifting these to coming from a mile away – a totally cool gift idea that they’ll love showing off!
-
A clown horn is a hysterical gift idea for the right type of hooligan that will look and sound great on a golf cart, bicycle, scooter or even a canoe or kayak! It’s a hilarious way to help a loved one really customize their favorite ride, whatever it might be!
This stainless steel retro horn installs with ease using a hex wrench and has a totally signature honk that you’ll learn to recognize from a long ways out! Fair warning, you might regret this gift idea!
-
If you’re shopping for someone with a love for retro-culture, this will make for a seriously groovy gift! Lava lamps might be a wildly dangerous fire risk if operated irresponsibly, but man are they hypnotizing!
This unit from Schylling will look hip as heck once the wax starts to move and shake. The perfect accessory for a hip bachelor pad or smoking room, or a mesmerizing night light for the bedroom.
There are six different color options with various base and wax patterns to choose from but we think you’re crazy if you don’t go with the Zebra option pictured!
-
How about a borderline inappropriate ugly Christmas sweater for one or some of the adults in your life? This horrific piece of holiday apparel will bring Christmas cheer to anyone who sees it!
There’s plenty of available sizing and four different color options available so you can select just the right one for whoever it is that you’re shopping for. Reviews furthermore claim that this is actually a fairly nice 50% cotton, 50% polyester sweater despite its comical appearance. Who would’ve thought!
-
Here’s a hysterical selection of awful, tacky Christmas beanies, all of which are LED lighted for a truly horrendous display! If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys ugly Christmas apparel, you’ve found a goldmine of ammunition.
These hats run on two included lithium batteries which can be replaced in order to enjoy the hilarity of this hat for many Christmas seasons to come. Make sure to take a close look at all the available patterns and designs, there are a few particularly outrageous options hidden in there!
-
Ok, we know you’ve seen plenty of infomercials and advertisements for cozy blankets, robes, and hoodies, but The Comfy is worth your attention if you’re shopping for an adult that loves to take comfort to the next level.
This is an oversized sweatshirt/Sherpa blanket with a lot of weight that makes you essentially impervious to the cold, and dangerously susceptible to a nap. It’s super soft on both sides and features a large hood for really snuggling up in there.
Use it as a blanket, a just out of the shower garment, or even as a sleeping bag for Christ’s sake – the cozy applications are endless!
There’s a nice array of colors and patterns through this link, some of which are even Christmas themed, so you can select just the right one for the person you have in mind.
-
How about a pair of onesie pajamas? These adult-sized silly parrot and flamingo themed synthetic jammies from Just Love will make both a hysterical and cozy gift!
These onesies are machine washable, and even feature a hood for a truly comfy fit. Some other hilarious onesie options include this Kangaroo or Devil also by Just Love, or maybe this silly selection of animal-themed onesies from Yameng.
-
A coffee press is indeed a fun gift if the person you’re shopping for is a caffeine fanatic – especially considering the striking color selection offered by Coffee Gator for this press and coffee bean jar set.
This professional grade, 34-ounce stainless steel press is great for use at home, traveling, or out in the outdoors, so it’s just as versatile as it is aesthetically pleasing.
The stainless steel construction employed here is thicker and heavier than the competition, so this is a unit that both insulates and holds flavor exceptionally well. You gotta love the larger 34-ounce size too!
The included coffee bean jar may or may not be practical depending on who you’re shopping for, but it’s a nice touch none the less!
-
Here’s a great adult gift idea for an aspiring mixologist, a new homeowner or simply a lover of well crafted alcoholic beverages. The NÄUZone Professional Bartender Kit is a stellar array of tools for creating the finest of cocktails!
There are 14 restaurant-grade, stainless steel bar accessories included here, the centerpiece being the 28-ounce Boston Shaker. The total weight of all the included tools here is 3.4 pounds, so this is not your average, cheapo bar kit built with lightweight, poor-quality accessories.
There are ice tongs, openers, strainers, bottle pourers, muddlers, jiggers, cocktail spoons and more all included with this set making it an excellent value for the cost. No doubt a fun gift for adults with a can-do attitude!
-
The Instant Pot Ultra is an 8 Quart, 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker that’s highly comparable to a Crock-Pot, but even more versatile in its array of applications!
This handy cooker can complete tons of culinary tasks, able to be utilized as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, cake maker, steamer, sterilizer, yogurt maker and more! There is furthermore a well thought out array of safety features to ensure this device is safe for the home.
There are 8, 6 and 3-quart options available, so consider going with a smaller option if the person you’re shopping for lives alone, or with just a partner.
-
This highly portable, powerful and reliable grill by Coleman is an excellent gift for any grill master that loves to flip burgers before the big game, at the beach or in the backyard!
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is an ideal size and strength grill for easy transport in almost any style vehicle and grilling on the go. It’s an awesome stay-at-home grill as well, but the high portability of the RoadTrip LXE is what makes it so radical!
This unit folds down exceptionally compact and can be wheeled around similar to how you would a suitcase! Despite its ability to pack down to nearly nothing, the RoadTrip LXE can put out 20,000 BTUs of heat across its 285 square inches of grill surface – that’s some heat!
There are also “swaptop” interchangeable cooking tops available through Coleman that are compatible with this grill so you can even switch out your grill grate for a griddle or stove grate!
An instastart ignitor is furthermore built into this unit so there is no need to manually light it. Coleman hasn’t cut any corners except the price tag with this one, no doubt a killer Christmas gift for the hamburger hero in your life!
-
The Ooni 3 Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven is a seriously fun gift idea for adults who love a good pizza party!
This stainless steel pizza oven is powered by hardwood pellets, and makes one mean pizza pie! The brand recently sent me out this model oven to try cooking with, and the pizza it makes it downright delicious. While using a ceramic pizza stone in standard household ovens greatly enhances the flavor and crispiness of homemade pizza, the Ooni Oven takes your at home pizza-creations to the next level and really makes them taste wood-fired!
Once you get this oven going, it takes only about one minute to fully cook a pizza pie! There’s not a very large stone in there, so the largest pizza you can make is around 12 inches. I’ve found it’s more effective (and much easier) to make personal-sized pizzas one at a time than it is to cook the largest pizza possible.
This oven is perfect for inviting over friends and having a “build-your-own pizza-party” as well as for personal use. It’s fun and easy to operate and maintenance once you get the hang of it and is actually quite fuel-efficient! This is without a doubt one of the most fun and unique Christmas gifts to expect under the tree this season!
-
Shopping for tail-gate hero? If there’s someone in your life who is known to love manning the grill, they’ll love this hamburger patty press from kangbaobei.
This is an aluminum non-stick patty maker that’s perfect for big cookouts with high hamburger demand. You can stamp out burgers rapidly while keeping your hands clean for other culinary tasks! Interior ridges built into the press design furthermore give the patty a classic ribbed surface for a better searing effect while cooking. It looks pretty dam appetizing too!
The handle is removable for easier storage and the entire press cleans up in moments with soap and water. Easy, affordable and bound to see some use, no doubt a solid gift idea from kangbaobei!
-
The Hexa Power High Speed Blender by Hurom is a seriously powerhouse, essentially restaurant-grade blender that will make a righteous Christmas gift for anyone lacking, or needing a new blender.
This unit can do it all – smoothies, sauces, soups and more are easily blended with the Hexa Power’s razor-sharp blades and impressive motor. The brand recently sent me this kitchen companion to try for myself, and it’s ease of use and flawless performance are downright impressive.
The coolest part of this blender is the fully adjustable dial that allows you to set the motor to exactly the strength you want (16,000 to 30,000 RPM). You can find just the right setting for all your go-to meals, drinks, and meal prep endeavors, effectively changing your culinary-game. The 2-liter BPA-Free container of the Hexa Power is furthermore nice and large for some added capacity compared to most home-use blenders.
It’s worth noting that this blender crushes ice remarkably well – making it a particularly fun gift for adults when you’re whipping up ice-cold Christmas margaritas. Just saying…
-
If you’re shopping for a beer enthusiast of any kind, TrailKeg’s Half Gallon Stainless Steel Growler should be at the top of your radar!
This is a seriously fun gift for adults that is brilliantly designed and awesome for endless occasions that call for cold, carbonated beer!
Unlike many mini-keg systems on the market, the Half Gallon Trail keg is built with double-walled insulation in order to keep beer ice cold for a full 24 hours, or hot beverages piping hot for 12. The dual stage CO2 regulator is well-rated for smooth, consistent pressure and works well even when the keg is close to empty.
It’s a great device for homebrewed beers, nitro coffee, kombucha, and even cocktails. Operation is more or less as simple as filling the keg with your beverage, attaching the tap and regulator, and pouring!
The tap handle can even be replaced with something more personal, so you have the option to customize your TrailKeg a bit. Consider pairing this gift with some extra food-grade CO2 cartridges – something tells us the person you’d buy this gift idea for will likely go through the two included cartridges quickly!
-
A Fanfoobi Wooden Chalkboard Kegerator Tap Handle could make a great add-on gift to the TrailKeg previously listed, or a fun and creative gift on its own. If you’re shopping for a lover of beer who often has a draft on tap at home or enjoys hosting a good kegger, these custom tap handles are the gift you’ve been looking for!
Built from various woods, and available in several different sizes and shapes, these attractive handles are a fit for kegerator taps, bars, restaurants, and homebrew systems. The erasable chalkboard front to these tap handles allows you to change the name of the beer when you move on to something new, and can of course also be used for writing messages and doodling.
-
This Owl Shaped Metal Coin Bank by Tooarts is both a useful and fun gift idea for adults that will encourage the person you have in mind to start saving their pocket change and then actually do something with it!
Those of us that don’t have a designated container for loose change are missing out on some easy cash. Having a coin bank like this creates a habit of saving the change from your hard-earned purchases and will eventually add up to a substantial amount.
This handmade, mesh coin bank is a great functional decorative piece that will one day give back to the person you’re shopping for! A unique and thoughtful gift that’s suitable for almost anyone!
-
Shopping for an avid runner or cyclist? The ExtremeMist 2-in-1 Misting & Drinking Pack is a neat innovation in on-the-go hydration that not only provides a reservoir for drinking water but also a nozzle for misting yourself with cool water!
The idea of this product is to cool you during exceptionally hot athletic endeavors. The device creates a continuous cooling cloud of mist in front of you while exerting yourself that brings the air temperature to about 30°F. Pretty cool right?
The battery life is impressive at up to 16 hours, and there’s a wireless remote included. The vest furthermore creates mist at a level that does not rapidly deplete your drinking water.
The brand recently sent me out a vest to test in the field and while I find it to be a bit heavy, it’s still an effective and interesting product that certain athletes will love using.
-
The LightHound Reflective LED Dog Harness by noxgear is an awesome gift idea for dog owners that like to play outside before or after dark with their canine companion(s).
This is a fun gift idea for adults who often romp around their neighborhood or the great outdoors with their dogs, and perhaps have a hard time locating them in the dark. Lighting for your dog is important for a lot of reasons, the most notable being it’s a huge safety precaution against traffic accidents.
The LightHound LED Harness is visible from over a half-mile away and comes in an array of sizing in order to fit all dog breeds. It utilizes a rechargeable battery with about a 12-hour runtime and displays eight different bright solid colors. There are also multicolor flashing and slow fading color modes like Disco Dog, Rainbow, Cool Comet, Rescue and more.
From keeping an eye on your dog on low light, off-leash walks to ensuring your canine companion is visible anywhere there’s a road nearby, the LightHound LED Dog Harness is a thoughtful gift idea that will no doubt see some regular use.
-
A dog leash might not seem like a terribly fun gift for adults, but the Flat Out Leash by Ruffwear allows dogs and their owners to enjoy the great outdoors together – at any pace.
This is a neat dog leash design with an integrated collar on one end (you can also use this leash with your own collar), and a Talon hook on the other in order to attach the leash to your dog, and yourself. It’s great for hand-free running, jogging or cycling with your canine companion, and is furthermore built from Tubelok webbing for an exceptionally durable design!
Multiple colors and patterns available!
-
Giving the gift of memorable moments through photos is in our opinion, a hugely underrated gift idea. While the vibe during the holidays these days is often “buy, buy, buy”, it’s nice to gift items that are more personal, and that truly come from the heart.
This Picture Frame Set from SONGMICS includes 10 frames total, ranging from 8 by 10, 5 by 7 and 4 by 6 inches in size. The frames are easy to get in and out of, and have a real glass front as to not scratch or fade!
The Environmental MDF molded material used to build the frames is stronger than plastic and should last a lifetime. Pair this frame set with some thoughtful photos, and you’ve got yourself a GREAT gift!
-
Shelving might not seem like the most exciting gift idea, but Greenco’s 5 Tier Wall Mounted Corner Shelve is a pretty hip gift for adults who have an appreciation for organization and/or enjoy putting art or collections on display!
This simple shelving set is actually just one piece built from durable MDF laminate. It’s just over four feet tall, and easily installs into any wall corner with all the necessary hardware included. There is even a selection of different colors including the natural wood grain pictured, as well as other wood grains and solid colors.
In summary, this is a bit of a boring gift idea at a glance, but in reality, it could make a neat little display shelf or help to de-clutter a messy space in need of organization!
-
Alright, this Butt Printed Shower Curtain by ChicSoleil speaks for itself. It’s a 72 by 72 inch, machine washable polyester fabric shower curtain set with 12 hooks and tons of butts. Your welcome.
Some other hilarious and fun shower curtain prints for gifting could include this sea monster print, map of the world, or fruit mosaic. We still vote for the butts.
-
The new Pelican Vault Equipment Case is an absolute fortress for gear, gadgets, toys and sensitive items that will make a great gift for adults with a wide range of lifestyles and hobbies.
This storage system is available in two different colors and sizes, the larger of the two almost 16 inches in length. The Vault Case is watertight, super impact-resistant and lockable, so this is a truly safe storage system for someone who needs it.
Great for at home or on the go use, this storage system is impervious to the elements and to intruders when proper;y secured.
There are even a few layers of customizable foam inserts included so the adult you’re shopping for can cut out slots and compartments to perfectly fit their camera gear, fishing equipment, firearms accessories and more!
-
The Verilux HappyLight VT32 Adjustable Therapy Lamp is a fun gift for adults in the sense that it effectively combats seasonal depression and fatigue.
This is kind of a dark gift idea if you think too far into it, but the reality of living in seasonal parts of the world is that the low light winter months can be hard on your psyche and biology overall. Christmas is the perfect time of year for a gift like this considering the days are at their shortest and strong sunlight is still months away!
The UV-free, full spectrum bright light (up to 10,000 lux) is designed to provide signals to the body to help one to feel energized, focused, and revitalized during the months of the year that the sun’s potent rays are lacking. There are three different light modes and several different light intensities, so you can select just the right setting to be comfortable with your eyes and/or mood.
Light therapy in general has been gaining popularity lately, and for good reason, this form of treatment really works! Verilux recently sent me the Happylight Vt32 and after using it for only a week I began to feel most notably, more energized and alert while working at my desk. It’s also a BRIGHT light for area lighting when I need it!
Without a doubt a unique gift that just may change the quality of life of someone dear to you this winter!
-
The WindRider Snow Tube is a particularly fun gift for adults who often bring their children sledding during the winter months. This is a heavy-duty, all-out snow tube that’s great for full-sized adults, so it’s safe to say there’s going to be a new king of the hill this year.
Alright, kids or no kids, this is still a great gift for adults who just enjoy winter fun in general. There is a solid polyethylene bottom with the WindRider Snow Tube, so this bad boy won’t puncture on you. The top is furthermore built from 500D cordura, so this is truly a durably built snow tube. There’s even a three year warranty!
This option absolutely flies, and it’s also towable which adds a lot to its winter fun potential! No doubt a fun and rowdy gift idea that will be behind many laughs and memories!
-
A mask and snorkel are really great items to bring along on tropical vacations where sealife is bountiful and possible to view! If this holiday or winter season has an upcoming vacation to somewhere warm on the books, the Cressi Snorkeling Kit will make a particularly awesome gift!
Whether or not the adult you’re shopping for travels to tropical destinations rich with coral and wildlife, this will still make for a fun gift. Exploring your local coastline, lakes and rivers can be a blast, especially if you think you know them (trust me, you don’t unless you actually go down there!).
This set is great for recreational snorkelers, and also for more serious scuba divers. It’s a frameless mask built with a tempered glass lens, so the field of view is panoramic and clear. The mask has a low profile design in order to be streamlined, while still providing the wearer with wide views and a comfortable fit.
-
The TiMi Tree Water Balloon Launcher will make a hysterically fun Christmas gift for adults who love mischief.
This simple elastic band with balloon pouch can launch water balloons up to a whopping 500 yards – so don’t say we didn’t warn you! TiMi Tree even includes 500 water balloons with this purchase, so there will be no shortage of ammo right out of the box. Don’t rule out snowballs for ammunition either, it is Christmas after all!
A fun toy for starting trouble at cookouts, family events, tailgates, beach days and more, this rowdy gift idea is loaded with laughs.
-
A PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console will make a knock-out gift for anyone who enjoys gaming and at-home entertainment. This could be the perfect gift for new homeowners, or for someone you’ve been dying to play with online!
This “Pro” model of the PlayStation 4 is built with HDR TV technology, meaning HDR-compatible PS4 games display even more vibrantly and lifelike! This system is furthermore compatible with 4K televisions for a truly astounding gaming experience.
1 terabyte is a lot of storage, so there should be no shortage of space for music, game, and movie downloads.
Whether the person you’re thinking of will use this system for competitive online gaming, or simply use it as a home entertainment system, the PS4 Pro is a righteous gift idea that will effectively win Christmas!
-
The GoPro HERO8 Black is a remarkable innovation in pocket-sized, HD photography that will make an awesome gift for any adult that enjoys taking action or adventure photos, or just photography in general.
This action sports camera takes stunning 4k video and up to 12-megapixel photos, so it looks GOOD. GoPro has included Hyper Smooth 2. 0 auto-stabilization with this model camera in order to ensure your footage doesn’t come out shaky, no matter what you’re up to. There are also modes for stabilized timelapse, photo bursts and live streaming.
You can, of course, use this camera underwater (without any necessary housing) to shoot awesome diving, fishing, surfing and boating clips!
The HERO8 Black is furthermore compatible with a wide array of GoPro accessories so you can really do a lot with this camera with some creativity. It’s no surprise that professional videographers and photographers around the world utilize this model camera for all sorts of shoots!
No doubt an awesome gift idea for adults that will result in some exciting and unique footage and photos!
-
An accessory kit that effectively turns your smartphone into an all-out camera with various shooting modes is a pretty radical gift idea. This remarkably affordable Phone Camera Lens Kit by CoPedvic includes a 22X telephoto lens, a 205° fisheye lens, a 4K HD 0.67X super wide-angle lens and a 25X macro lens!
There is furthermore a flexible clamp and phone holder, eyecup, metal tripod, and microfiber cloth all within a zippered case included with this purchase. This is a seriously cool gift for anyone with a passion for photo taking – especially if they don’t own a fancy camera!
CoPedvic builds this kit to be compatible with both Apple and Android devices, so there should not be any compatibility issues with the device of the person you’re shopping for. All things considered, this is a killer gift for the price that will forever change the photographic eye of the person you’re shopping for.
-
Here’s a unique gift idea for anyone who enjoys photography. The AxisGO from AquaTech is a radical new innovation in underwater housing for iPhones 7 and 8 that can shoot photo and video down to 33 feet.
AquaTech sent me out an AxisGO to try a few months back, and I’ve really been impressed with the photo quality (it looks just like your regular iPhone photo quality) and function. I take underwater photos of wildlife while snorkeling my local lakes and have also shot some righteous release footage while fishing.
If you know anyone with a passion for surfing, sailing, diving or anything watersports related, they will love the capabilities and photo opportunity of a device like this!
This could also be a great gift for anyone who has younger kids! The AxisGO is great for shooting memorable underwater photos of the family! Don’t forget to consider grabbing some of the accessories depending on who you’re shopping for and what their hobbies are.
-
The Powermatic 2 PLUS Electric Cigarette Injector Machine could be a fun gift for adults who prefer to roll their own cigarettes.
This simple machine makes both king-sized and standard sized cigarettes. It weighs just 2 pounds and is easy enough to transport. Simply add your tobacco into the hopper, insert your cigarette tube, and the machine does the rest! It’s easier to operate than crank cigarette machines and creates a nice even-burning smoke every time!
-
This Keepsake Hands Casting Kit by Luna Bean could make a super thoughtful and charming gift for the right person on your Christmas shopping list! Creating a perfect cast statue of up to two adults, or four children’s hands is made easy with this straightforward kit.
Simply mix the mold, insert the hand(s) of whoever it is you want to cast, wiggle hand(s) free and then pour the cast and break it free from the rubbery mold. It’s really that easy! The bucket is nice and big in order to give you plenty of room to be creative, and the detail the mold creates is remarkable. Every little detail, crease, and wrinkle is captured, and the finished piece can easily be glazed, painted or mounted!
This could be a lovely gift for newlyweds, new parents, or parents who already have a troop of kiddos. You could also get creative with this kit and use it for all sorts of artistic expression!
-
Shopping for an adult who’s intrigued by their own heritage, or history in general? A DNA Ancestry Test from 23andMe could be a fun and fascinating gift that will reveal a precise breakdown of your ancestry, and even reveal some interesting genetic traits!
These kits don’t only tell the user where their ancestors hailed from, but also gives a breakdown of lots of specific genes, and what it is that they “do” – or “result in”. Users can literally discover what makes them physically unique with reports having to do the genes responsible for freckles and hair color, as well as even more specific details like smell and taste preferences.
For most people, the most fun part of these DNA tests is seeing where you really come from. 23andMe goes back up to eight generations, so the person you’re shopping for will never have to make an educated guess again! To get your results, you simply spit into a test tube and mail it in! It’s that simple!
A unique and interesting gift idea that will likely be the talk of Christmas this year!
-
If you’re shopping for an avid traveler, or for an adult that loves the idea of traveling but never really has before, a Lonely Planet Travel Guide to somewhere new and exciting could make for a wonderful gift!
This gift idea will inspire adventure, and likely help to plan and organize a trip. Lonely Planet’s guides are excellent tools for both planning travel to new places, as well as actively exploring and experiencing the culture, landscape, and attractions once there.
Whenever I buy a flight to a country I haven’t explored I always order myself the Lonely Planet guide for the region. It’s a stellar resource for pinning down a bunch of places to visit and activities to do, and is just as helpful when I reach my destination. Finding well reviewed accomodations, the easiest travel routes and flipping through the cultural “dos and don’ts” when in a new place has helped me immensely on my trips – particularly when I travel to places that lack reliable wifi and cell service.
The brand has travel guides for tons of nations, regions, and even continents – so chances are there’s a guide for wherever it is the person you have in mind has been talking about traveling to! Pair this gift idea with a plane ticket for a truly killer Christmas gift…just a thought!
-
Gorilla Mat’s 6 by 4 Foot Premium Large Yoga Mat will make a practical and fun gift for adults who have a personal yoga practice, stretching space or regular workout routine.
This extra-large yoga mat is built with 8-millimeter high-density, double thick padding in order to be suitable for use on any surface – concrete and tile included. This monster pad is great for yoga, but also makes a suitable pad for stretching and workouts of all kinds.
There is even a micro towel included for cleaning up excess moisture and debris after sessions with the mat. Keep it rolled up and deploy it when you want to, or use it more permanently in a workout room, garage or basement space. There are even larger 7 by 5 foot, and 9 by 6 foot options available which would work great for home installations or group yoga sessions!
-
The Classic Balance Ball Chair by Gaiam is a posture-enhancing device for the home or office that is both good for your core and chiropractic health, as well as fun to sit on.
This is simply an exercise ball that forces you to engage your core muscles in order to effectively sit up rather than slouch like traditional seating allows for. This would make a thoughtful, and potentially life-changing gift for somebody who works sitting down for most of the work week. You can furthermore remove the ball component for various exercise uses.
It’s available in several colors, all of which have a 300-pound weight limit.
-
Here’s a fun gift for adults who own a man cave, home theatre, or rad hangout space of any kind! Chill Sack’s Giant 5 Foot Bean Bag Chair is a crazy-comfy memory foam stuffed bean bag lounge with a removable machine washable cover!
This monstrous bean bag chair comes in a ton of different color options, so you can select one to match the aesthetic of the space you have in mind or the color preference of the person you’re shopping for!
There are also even bigger bean bag options by Chill Sack available, as well as some slightly smaller, more affordable options. Good luck wrapping this gift idea no matter what size you get!
-
Majestic Pure’s Sore Muscle Arnica Massage Oil is a lovely blend of essential oils that’s great for at-home (or professional) massages!
This relaxing blend consists of Arnica extract, as well as Lavender and Chamomile essential oils, so it’s a soothing rather than invigorating massage option. It’s furthermore 100% natural and leaves your skin soft and hydrated, so even those who are picky about what they rub into their skin will love using it!
Wonderful for couples who enjoy trading off massages and for alleviating your own aches and soreness, this 8-ounce bottle won’t last long!
-
The COMFIER Heated Car Seat Cushion is a great Christmas gift for adults given the timing of the season. This is a fun gift idea for anyone that runs cold that is both easy and efficient to use.
Simply plug this seat cushion into the cigarette lighter (home plug adapter also included for at-home use) and fire it up – there are three separate panels that warm up to 131℉ in just a few minutes. This is perfect for everyday commuters without seat heaters, or even for use in the home during the most brutally cold time of year!
There are elastic straps for attachment to virtually any seat, as well as a non-slip bottom, so this cushion is compatible with cars, trucks, dining room chairs and couches. Go ahead and tell the person you’re shopping for to pump the heat and say goodbye to the chills this winter!
-
Celestron’s PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope will make a fun gift for adults who enjoy astronomy, or who have a fascination with the night sky in general.
This is an easy to use, beginner’s level telescope, but is still a highly capable astronomy tool. It’s a Newtonian Reflector telescope with a German Equatorial mount that is essentially as easy to use as pointing and looking through it!
Adults who have never owned a telescope might be sucked into the hobby with a unit like this – home astronomy can be addicting once you get the hang of operating your telescope and get a good look at some interesting celestial objects. The night sky is furthermore always changing through the year, so there’s always something new to locate and observe!
This is a particularly great telescope to bring camping and traveling due to its impressive portability and simple setup. It furthermore should not be overlooked as an excellent spotting scope for nature viewing.
There is an included lens kit, as well as some helpful instructions within the manual so this telescope is ready to go right out of the box. Celestron also offers a two-year warranty and great access to technical support!
Check out our list of the best home telescopes for some awesome alternative options!
-
Tesla Coil Lighters’ USB Rechargeable Windproof Arc Lighter is a neat gadget for igniting cigarettes, candles or even campfires that’s one of our top picks from our list of the best windproof lighters.
This is a great gift for smokers, outdoorsmen, travelers, and simple lovers of cool tech! It utilizes an electric arc for igniting that is rechargeable via micro USB so you’ll never run out of fuel! It furthermore has an awesome, classy aesthetic available in an assortment of colors, and feels great in your hand!
No more losing plastic lighters, this is a device the person you’re shopping for will actually hang on to!
-
Here’s a classy and charming gift idea for lovers of woodcraft, camping, and fire-making of any kind. The Tarnaby 15 Inch Hatchet by Hulks Bruk is also a great dad gift.
This multi-purpose hatchet is great for completing tasks out in the yard or garden, and is, of course, an excellent kindling splitter. It has great balance and a nice, solid weight giving the Tarnaby an awesome feel in your hand.
The handle is American Hickory while 1.25-pound axe head is hand-forged and crafted from Swedish axe steel in a foundry that has been operating since 1697 – this is not your average hatchet but rather an heirloom piece to be used and passed down.
-
Bocce is a simple yet exciting game best played with a group of competitive friends and a drink in hand. This game set will make a great Christmas gift for anyone who loves yard, camp or beach games!
The objective is to throw your team’s balls closest to the target or “jack” ball. That’s about it – it’s a game of who can get closest to the target, and it’s quite addicting! Perfect for beach days, barbeques and get togethers of any kind!
This is a nice quality, heavy set from Harvil that comes at a reasonable cost, and it even includes a measuring tape for those close calls. The balls are made out of tough poly-resin so they’ll endure many a game of getting smacked around. Best of all, they make that signature “knock” sound when they connect with each other – it wouldn’t be bocce if they didn’t!
-
If you’re shopping for adults that are in reality, still children, here’s a gift idea that should be on your radar. Spikeball is a fast-paced, competitive yard or beach game that is a total blast to play.
This somewhat recent game has become an instant classic, you’ll be hailed as a Christmas hero as soon as this set comes out of the box!
The gameplay is very comparable to volleyball, with two people on each team. The game is super high energy and often gets rowdy fast – perfect for some friendly competition with friends. The game conveniently breaks down into a carry bag that can be worn as a backpack making it highly versatile in terms of where you can play.
If you’re looking for a truly exciting, competitive game for the outdoors that doesn’t include the hassle of lugging anything too cumbersome, then you’ve found it!
-
Similar to a model train set, 1:24 scale analog track system race car sets are a classic and fun toy for kids or adults come the holiday season. The Carrera Evolution Most Wanted Slot Car Race Set will look awesome set up around the Christmas Tree, and is even more fun to play with.
This simple track set is easy to set up and includes the two slot cars pictured. It’s a simple track, but it’s 17 feet long in total making it more than big enough to gain speed on the straight-ways and then strategically plan your turns.
Everything you need to get started is included, and if the adult you’re shopping for really loves the set they can always purchase additional track pieces and cars! Remember that two players can race at a time, so expect some rowdy competition!
-
Here is perhaps they classic gift for under the Christmas tree play! It doesn’t get any more old school than model trains, and the Lionel Santa Fe Diesel Battery-Powered Model Train Set is an awesome affordable option.
This set includes a battery-powered diesel locomotive, coach passenger car, observation passenger car, 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces, and a remote control. The locomotive has a working horn and whistle, as well as a headlight – requiring six C cell batteries (not included).
It’s an easy set for anyone to learn to use, so if the person you have in mind is not a train buff, that’s ok.
The total set length is 50 by 73 inches, so its fairly compact as far as train sets go. No doubt a great conversation piece for the holidays and fun gift for adults who love the Christmas spirit!
-
This mini-shuffleboard game by Carrom is one fun Christmas gift idea that will become a staple in the household of whoever you’re shopping for. Perfect for dinner parties, wild rounds of gambling amongst friends or for stay at home date nights, this shuffleboard set is a totally underrated game!
This is a nicely constructed wooden game board printed with wear-resistant, lead free ink. The set comes with eight roller-bearing pucks so it’s ready to play. Everything is of nice quality and built to last – I’ve owned this game for over a decade now and it still plays like new.
This is a gift that will be seeing some use on Christmas day right out of the wrapping! Careful who you buy this for… friendly tournaments can quickly turn cutthroat!
-
Yard Game’s Giant Tumbling Timbers is one of our favorite picks from our list of the best camping games that makes for an awesome group game for indoor, or outdoor play.
This is essentially just an outdoors approved, scaled-up version of Jenga that can grow up to over four feet tall. The 56 wooden blocks are sustainably sourced and quality-built for a long lifespan. The whole set furthermore comes with a nylon carry bag for easy transport.
Tumbling Timbers makes for a hysterical and suspenseful drinking game, and is also a great option for family fun at the beach, in the backyard or at the campground! A versatile gift idea for both adults and children that’s bound to see some heavy use in its lifetime.
-
This gift idea speaks for itself. STIGA’s Advantage Competition-Ready Indoor Table Tennis Table is a top-notch option for ping-pong players who have a real passion for the game.
This table is built with a 5/8 inch thick top with a multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping. It both looks and feels like a top-quality table, and conveniently sets up and breaks down in moments for easy storage in spaces it can’t be left out.
STIGA has built this table with their 10-minute QuickPlay design, meaning it comes almost entirely pre-assembled and can be built in as quickly as 10 minutes. You know what that means….clear the Christmas tree and place your bets.
-
Here’s an interesting and oddly practical fun gift for adults who live together and love to cycle. Kulana’s Lua Single Speed Tandem Bicycle will make a lovely gift idea for couples, or a downright hilarious gift idea for friends, siblings or roommates.
This is a well-built bike with a great aesthetic, so don’t mistake it for a toy. It’s hand-assembled from a Hi Ten steel Kulana tandem frame with an oversized front fork and built to last for many years of riding.
This is a single-speed bicycle geared more towards comfortable cruising than actively cycling, so it’s most practically ridden on more or less flat road conditions. Check out the 21-Speed Schwinn Twinn Tandem Bicycle for a sportier tandem option capable of climbing hills and tearing up the pavement!
-
Shopping for a karaoke legend? The Singsation All-In-One Karaoke System and Party Machine will make for an earth-shattering gift when the wrapping paper flies this Christmas.
This hilarious device consists of a speaker system, party lighting array, and microphone with various sound and voice effects. You can connect your smartphone or other devices to the Party Machine via Bluetooth, and then sing along using your own voice, or distort/change it using one of the voice effects!
Those that love a good karaoke bar can now bring the rowdy (and sometimes cringy) fun anywhere they’d like!
16 different light modes fill up any room with fun colors and patterns, and the volume output is impressive! For those that love karaoke, this is one loud machine in every sense of the word!
-
A portable secret stash spot could make for a fun gift for adults who enjoy being sneaky. This Hairbrush with a hidden compartment from Stash-it is both a silly and practical gift idea that can be used for all sorts of applications and scenarios.
This incognito hairbrush is great for stashing cash, jewelry, medication, sensitive documents or anything really! It’s also a functioning hairbrush, so it can be taken traveling without feeling like it’s a waste of space
The hidden compartment is 4 inches deep, and 1.25 inches wide so you can fir a fair amount in there (holds up to 30 rolled bills). Stash-it even includes a bonus smell-proof bag, how thoughtful!