101 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

For the guy who loves star-gazing, we definitely recommend picking up a telescope. This model from Celestron comes with a tripod, three different eyepiece, and a copy of TheSkyX – First Light Edition astronomy software.

This isn’t the most powerful telescope on the market, but it’s a greater “starter scope” for those who are new to the hobby, and not sure how much money they want to invest in observing the skies.

This affordable option is perfect for amateurs who are just starting out, though more experienced home astronomers may want to seek out a more powerful telescope, such as the Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright XLT GPS Schmidt-Cassegrain 2800mm Telescope. For most homes, however, the less expensive Celestron PowerSeeker is a solid choice.