101 Best Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

The best gifts for men this year appeal to guys who love cars, music, fashion, bacon, technology, beer, or sports. Rest assured, we’ve also included some unusual and creative gifts for those “hard to shop for” guys.
From gifts for your brother to your husband, uncle, boyfriend and other special guys in your life, including gifts for men who have everything, here are over 100 of the very best gifts for him in 2020:
Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld Nintendo system designed for handheld play. The system works with virtually any Nintendo Switch game that supports handheld mode. Features such as a built-in +Control pad and a slim, portable design mean he can play his favorite games anywhere. Despite its compact size, the 5.5-inch touchscreen display makes it easy to follow along.
The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 appliance is an indoor grill and much more. This particular Ninja grill has a four-quart capacity and heats up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Air circulation technology delivers that delicious crispy exterior without the extra oil and fat. If he’s grilling, the grill grate imparts characteristic grilled marks and a charred flavor. Even better, it’s as powerful as most indoor grills, so he won’t have to miss out when the weather’s bad.
This three-pack comes with everything he needs to tame his beer and keep it looking its best. Even the burliest beards will be brought back to life with this kit, which includes oils in three different fragrances. Each oil features a blend of organic argan and jojoba oils. Aside from making his beard more manageable, the set reduces frizz and makes each beard soft to touch.
Roku Ultra is a powerful streaming media player that makes his favorite content easily accessible. A powerful quad-core processor means his content searches won’t be interrupted by freezes or lags. Fast channel launch and personal shortcut buttons make his favorite shows, movies and more instantly accessible. JBL headphones are included for private listening.
If he’s into really spicy hot sauce, give him the gift of the Deluxe Hot Sauce Kit with Ghost Peppers. The kit features heirloom peppers that date back five generations, along with recipes and storage bottles. An included pouch of ghost peppers makes it easy to kick it up a notch.
He doesn’t have to leave his home to enjoy a delicious home brew with this at-home coffee making system. Adding nitrogen not only enhances the taste of the coffee, it also keeps it fresh for much longer. A unique gas blend and stout beer faucet creates that delicious smooth and creamy foam top. The kit comes with a food-grade stainless steel 64-ounce keg along with a quick start guide and a faucet combo wrench.
Anything can happen in the great outdoors, but this durable tactical knife from Smith & Wesson will better prepare him for those moments. The knife features a durable high carbon stainless steel blade and a liner lock to prevent the blade from slipping. He can access the pocket clip without delay, which is essential in situations when every second counts. A limited lifetime warranty provides extra peace of mind.
This is the first game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project, and it doesn’t disappoint with features such as new districts, re-imagined locations and deep back stories for his favorite characters. Customizable arsenal gives this PS4 game a whole new dimension. Available options include Standard and Deluxe versions.
This gaming chair with speakers provides a comfortable and immersive experience for players of all levels. Dual Bluetooth speakers provide a rich and rewarding surround sound to enhance his gaming experience, while the chair’s strong metal frame provides maximum support. Not only is this gaming chair fully padded, it also rocks, swivels and reclines. Both the headrest and lumbar cushion are removable for added comfort.
While Instant is known for its highly popular Instant Pot series, the Vortex Plus is geared towards air frying. Highlights include a generous six-quart capacity and multiple built-in smart programs that start the cooking process with the touch of a button. He can also use the appliance to roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat food and more.
Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concludes the Skywalker saga, complete with plenty of drama and legendary conflict that he’ll love as a Star Wars fan. The film is available in several forms, including Blu-Ray, DVD, 4K and Prime Video.
A wireless charging station such as this three-in-one set is ideal for guys on the go. The three-in-one charger is best for the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and 2 and iPhones 8 through 11. Versions with and without a QC 3.0 adapter are available.
Poor posture can wreak havoc on the body. This posture corrector improves alignment and stability and also improves muscle memory, so he’ll eventually continue to hold is back straight without the aid of the posture corrector. The unisex device fits chest sizes from 30 to 43 inches and is made with a soft, breathable and durable material.
Whether he’s whipping up a gourmet meal for the fam or could use a fresh new knife block set for his kitchen, consider this upscale set from Wüsthof. The 18-piece set comes with everything he needs for light to advanced meal prep, including a paring knife, trimming knife, peeling knife, utility knife, cook’s knife and more.
Despite all that it offers, including improving fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration, this retinol moisturizer won’t feel greasy or heavy thanks to its lightweight formula. The secret ingredient is retinal (Vitamin A), which leaves skin looking rejuvenated and brighter as it removes old, dull skin cells. Other ingredients include vitamins E and B5 along with jojoba oil and green tea.
Sansevieria, sometimes referred to as the snake plant, is a highly effective air purifying plant as identified by NASA. Once it’s settled into place, this handy air purifying plant gets to work removing over 100 known air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, benzene, xylene and more. It also releases oxygen at night to help improve indoor and outdoor air quality. Don’t worry if he’s not exactly known for his green thumb, as the snake plant requires very little maintenance to stay alive.
If the guy in your life could use a little bit of help in the kitchen, this beginner-friendly cookbook could be just the right gift for him. On the inside, he’ll find over 60 recipes, including delicious options such as jalapeno chicken, a roasted red pepper dip, cheddar quiche muffins and more. This book is inspired by the popular You Suck at Cooking YouTube channel.
Instead of having to type in a key code in the pouring rain or fumble around in the dark to find the garage door handle, he can quickly and easily open the doors with this WiFi-enabled garage hub. The smart hub can be controlled via a smartphone via the accompanying app. A guest feature lets him invite up to three guests to use the hub.
Few people actually enjoy mowing the lawn. A robotic lawn mower makes yard maintenance that much simpler and less stressful. This robotic lawn mower can mow up to .25 acres at a time. It’s fully automated and not only learns the lawn, but also offers a suggested schedule for optimal maintenance. The mower is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via the accompanying app or remote.
The Apple AirPods stand out for their sheer convenience. These headphones recharge quickly in the case, allowing him to talk, listen to his favorite music and more for hours on end. Built-in Siri can simplify his life by allowing him to ask questions and give commands simply by asking Siri. These headphones are rechargeable with the Lightning connector and are easy to set up with his favorite Apple devices.
If he’s looking for a book that’s equally entertaining and full of wild ideas, this how-to book could be just the right gift for him. Inside, he’ll find everything from advice on predicting the weather forecast using Facebook photo pixels and tips for taking a selfie with a telescope. This book comes in hardcover, audiobook and Kindle formats.
The Philips Norelco 6880 has a skin-protecting system that’s designed to reduce friction while gently cutting hair using fewer passes. The head contours in multiple directions to easily shave places that are harder to reach, including your neck and jawline. He can opt for a wet or dry shave depending on what’s most convenient. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers 50 minutes of shave time per charge.
Garmin Venu is a GPS smartwatch designed for the active guy. Highlights include over 20 preloaded sports apps along with animated workouts directly on the watch. There’s also stress tracking and the ability to monitor the body’s energy levels on a daily basis. Wrist-based heart rate monitoring during workouts and at rest can give him a better overall idea of his current health.
It’s no secret that he turns into someone else when he goes for too long without eating. If the special man in your life is prone to hanger attacks, help him out with this fully-loaded care package. He’ll find an assortment of sweet, savory and crunchy snacks to tide him over until the next meal.
If he’s looking for the ultimate noise-cancelling headphone, consider giving him the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Not only do the headphones have three levels of noise cancellation, they also have built-in Alexa for voice control. Balanced sound ensures a rewarding listening experience at all times. The accompanying app works with iOS and Android devices. In terms of battery life, the headphones can last up to 20 hours per charge.
The Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame is a gift for the whole family, as it’s easy to share images and videos to loved one’s frames via smartphone or email. The accompanying app is compatible with iOS and Android users. A 10-inch HD display clearly shows each and every photo. This frame also works with Alexa for voice control.
Whether he’s an aspiring chef or simply wants a decent set of knives for the kitchen, give him the gift of this six-piece kitchen knife set. The set includes a premium chef knife, four steak knives and a digital thermometer. Each knife features a full tang design for added durability. A copycat recipe cookbook is included with user-friendly step-by-step instructions.
Not only does this water bottle purify water, it also uses the same LED technology to clean its surfaces by getting rid of bacteria and viruses that tend to cause odors. The bottle purifies water in just 60 seconds with the simple touch of a button. Beverages will stay cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.
The Weishi Butterfly Open Safety Razor is a stylish and practical gift for any guy. The razor features a long handle and comes with five stainless steel blades. Replacing the blades is a fast and simple process. This razor is designed to do all the work with a minimal amount of pressure.
Getting the party started is easier with a kit such as the Thoughtfully Gifts Mule Party Cocktail Mixers. This set includes seven distinct drink mixers, with a variety of flavors ranging from tropical to Mexican to pineapple, Moscow and more.
Everyone will be howling with laughter as they play this fun party game. The only requirements are being able to draw a stick figure and having a great group to share memories with. This versatile game can be toned down for an enjoyable family night with kids or turned into a rowdy drinking game with adults. The game can accommodate four to 20 players.
With hundreds of sounds and rhythms to choose from, along with 40 demo songs, this electric keyboard piano is an especially good choice for beginners. He can also record his own songs. This keyboard comes with three months of online music lessons to help him improve. Other contents include a power adapter, music rest and microphone.
His entire snack or meal will be ready at once with this impressive pop-up toaster. Separate slots warm up dogs and buns separately and can hold up to four hot dugs and buns at once. He can control the level of doneness by working with the adjustable toasting timer. There’s also a stop toasting button. The toaster comes with a hot dog cage along with mini tongs.
The Atomic Bear Tactical Pen is designed for self-defense, and can even break windows. It’s made of durable military-grade aluminum for added durability. When it’s not coming to the rescue, the pen writes well and comes with an extra supply of black ink.
Whether he’s already a fan of Beats headphones or you’re waiting to introduce him to the popular brand, it’s hard to go wrong with the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones. These headphones add the benefit of noise cancellation, making them ideal for commuting to work, traveling and more. However, they’re also transparent enough for users to remain aware of their surroundings. These headphones yield up to 22 hours of listening time and come in several different colors.
He’ll never want to spend money on a specialty cup of coffee again once he has the De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine. There’s a beverage for every coffee lover, including cold brew, fresh hot coffee and specialty drinks. Five strength settings let him customize each drink. A built-in frother delivers rich and creamy results from milk and non-dairy milk. An adjustable steel grinder gives him full control over the grind and drink strength.
Need a gift for a guy who can never get enough tacos? This excellent cookbook is packed with recipes that feature the real flavor of LA street tacos. Recipes run the game from safe and traditional to exotic and gourmet.
Wes Avila is the author of the cookbook, and also the owner of Guerrilla Tacos, which was named Best Taco Truck by LA Weekly. Whether you need a gift for a passionate home cook, a LA native, or someone who just loves tacos, this book is a great gift for any occasion. Consider pairing this book with a salsa sampler from Salsa God, to take your gift to the next level.
Recording and sharing his greatest adventures is easier than ever with the GoPro Hero8. This GoPro is chock-full of features, including an optional mountable Media Mod for vloggers, professional filmmakers and more. The GoPro has three levels of stabilization and a built-in directional mic to capture speech at any moment. Other highlights include 12MP photos, 4K60 videos and much more.
If reliable WiFi is hard to come by, give him the gift of Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router/Extender. On its own, the mesh router delivers up to 1,500 square feet of fast and dependable WiFi to any living space. It’s also easily expandable for more robust coverage. He can connect eero to an existing modem to boost internet coverage throughout the home. Automatic updates ensure the router only gets better with time.
Pretty much every guy on the planet likes beer. Whether his tastes run more towards craft brew or national brands, most guys will enjoy the experiment of making their own homebrew. This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give him everything he needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. He’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If he’s more of a cider guy, Brooklyn Brew Shop also makes a DIY cider kit that’s equally user-friendly.
Whether he’s a huge burrito fan or you’re simply looking for a silly gift idea that’s sure to make him smile, this giant flour tortilla blanket is a fun choice. He can wrap himself up or lay the blanket on the floor or couch. However he chooses to use it, this lightweight and warm fleece blanket will keep him warm and comfortable. If this 71-inch burrito isn’t quite his style, there are several other options.
He’ll be prepared for a hard day of work with this Carhartt cooler bag. Along with an insulated main compartment, the bag also has a separate insulated top compartment and a zippered front pocket for utensils. There’s enough room in the main compartment for a six-pack. A handy ID tag lets everyone know this bag is his.
Truff’s Hotter Sauce is hotter and not as sweet as the original version, but it’s still infused with the same iconic flavors. A delicate balance between chili peppers, organic agave nectar and black truffle makes this hot sauce a top choice for the spice-loving foodie in your life. To get an idea of just how much heat he’ll actually feel, this hot sauce measures 5,000 to 7,000 Scoville Heat Units.
For the guy who loves star-gazing, we definitely recommend picking up a telescope. This model from Celestron comes with a tripod, three different eyepiece, and a copy of TheSkyX – First Light Edition astronomy software.
This isn’t the most powerful telescope on the market, but it’s a greater “starter scope” for those who are new to the hobby, and not sure how much money they want to invest in observing the skies.
This affordable option is perfect for amateurs who are just starting out, though more experienced home astronomers may want to seek out a more powerful telescope, such as the Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright XLT GPS Schmidt-Cassegrain 2800mm Telescope. For most homes, however, the less expensive Celestron PowerSeeker is a solid choice.
Every man needs a pocket knife he can rely on. This multi-tool from Gerber has a couple of different blades, along with pliers and many other tools.
You’ll get a wire cutter, two blades (one straight, one serrated), a Phillips-head, two flatheads, scissors, a bottle opener, a mini-saw, an awl, and a lanyard ring. This tool is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. You can also shop Gerber’s whole collection here, and find a knife or tool that’s perfectly suited to his needs.
When your life is organized, you feel less stressed out. This robust labelmazer is a great gift idea for the guy who is obsessed with being organized, or the guy who could use a little help keeping things tidy. It’s also a killer gift for the guy who owns his own business. This device is perfect for creating shipping labels, warehouse labels, barcode and identification labels, and more. The companion software works with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, or Mac OS v10.4 and later.
This is a great gift for any car guy, hunter, outdoorsman, or any guy who just likes to keep things tidy. He can place this organizer in his trunk and use it to store hunting gear, fishing equipment, extra clothes, car accessories, emergency roadside kits, or anything else he needs to have in his car. The organizer is collapsible, which is great for putting it into storage or moving it in between cars. If you’re shopping for a guy who really appreciates practical gifts, this is a solid choice.
Not only does this smart water monitor track water usage, it also detects leaks as soon as they occur. Whether he’s home or away, he can keep close tabs on his house. The water monitor is easy to install, as it simply connects to an existing water meter. It’s also compatible with Alexa and will send alerts and other notifications to his smartphone.
Whether he prefers to work out early in the morning or later at night, this reflective running vest will make him more visible to others. This vest caters to runners and cyclists but it can also be worn for walking the dog and other activities. The adjustable vest fits men and women and is adjustable for a more secure fit. This vest is lightweight and waterproof, making it a suitable choice for workouts in any type of weather.
This epic kit contains 40 firearm-specific cleaning components, designed to remove copper particles or other fouling in your gun. If he loves target shooting or hunting big game, this is a thoughtful and practical gift. You can also browse more firearms cleaning equipment from Otis here.
If he’s more of a fisherman, then perhaps a new pair of waders is in order. Check out our guide to the best breathable waders. Outdoorsmen may also be interested in our picks for the best compressible, packable, lightweight rain jackets.
Commuting to work and running local errands just got easier with the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter. This high-performance scooter reaches speeds up to 18.6 miles per hour and can travel up to 25 miles carrying 220 pounds. Even better, it’s easy to fold and carry once he reaches his destination. Perks include an LED display, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, a built-in charger and mobile app connectivity for enhanced security.
These boots are great for guys who work outdoors or in construction, or for any guy who just wants to take a fashion cue from artists like Tupac or Kanye. These boots feature anti-fatigue technology for all-day comfort, along with Primaloft insulation to keep his toes warm in the winter.
These Moroccan tea glasses are great for tea, coffee, or cocktails. Some people also use them as notice candle holders. These hand-blown glasses are created by Moroccan artisans using techniques passed down through multiple generations. These are a great gift for any guy who loves to entertain, or any man who traveled to Morocco and can’t wait to go back someday. Multiple color options are available, but we like these gold-etched, clear glasses quite a bit more than some of the other options out there.
This cool cardigan is stylish and swanky. It’s available in four different colors, in sizes from XS to Large. This is a slim fit style, so you may want to order a size up if you’re shopping for someone who prefers a more relaxed fit. The weather might be cold, but when he wears this sweater, things will definitely start heating up.
Shopping for a bookworm? This high-end Kindle model has a great display, and it’s also waterproof. If you’re looking to get a top-rated e-reader for the bibliophile on your gift list, this is one of the best e-readers on the market. If you need to stick to a smaller budget, you can browse all of Amazon’s available Kindle models here.
Does he prefer paper books to digital copies? Consider this elegantly bound set of Ernest Hemingway books from Juniper Books instead.
Whether he’s running errands or heading out for a meal with friends, he’ll feel stylish with these K-Swiss sneakers. The sneakers are made with a comfortable knit upper along with a supportive three-piece toe construction. The shoes are available in black and white.
Not only is this backpack rugged enough for his favorite outdoor adventures, it’s also practical for daily use. He can use it to commute to work then hit his favorite trails at the end of the day. The backpack has a large main compartment with a dedicated laptop sleeve and a hydration port. There’s also a large front mesh pocket to store the essentials. The North Face backpack comes in a wide range of colors, ensuring you’ll find the right match for his personal style.
He won’t have to worry about finding a place to stash his phone in the car with this dash and windshield mount. Additional mounts are also available for the CD slot and air vent. The mount stands out for its strong suction and multi-way adjustable cradle. A one-touch lock and release mechanism lets him quickly and easily mount and release his phone. There’s enough room for most smartphones, as well as phones with cases up to 3.5 inches.
This smart video conferencing camera is outfitted with a 360-degree lens to fully capture every meeting. Aside from a camera, it also has a built-in speaker and microphone. Setting up the camera is fast and easy thanks to USB connectivity.
This game camera features infrared LED technology along with motion-activated sensors for stealthy nighttime images with alerting nearby game. Beginners will appreciate the camera’s user-friendly features and navigation. The camera is also waterproof and has full 1080p full HD resolution.
It’s easier to get through a power outage, or a night spent outdoors, with the right type of light. This Blazin’ Bison light yields 600 Lumens and features six lighting modes. There’s also full 360-degree coverage and enough light to brighten up an entire room. The expected run time is a respectable 500 hours. Not only does the lantern double as a USB power bank with enough juice to charge phones, tablets and more, it also has a built-in indicator level to show just how much power is left.
Whether he’s into cooking and could use some help around the kitchen or he’s expressed an interested in making more meals at home, this compact Instant Pot pressure cooker makes a practical gift. If three quarts isn’t enough, larger versions are available. This Instant Pot offers 10 built-in programs, and will do everything from pressure cook to slow cook, make yogurt, bake a cake, steam veggies and more. An embedded microprocessor monitors food as it cooks and makes any necessary adjustments to ensure delicious results.
Sensitive skin requires the right products to avoid irritation. This set contains a gentle cleansing lotion, a softening and soothing treatment with thermal spring water and recovery cream for hypersensitive skin. Each product is specifically designed to reduce irritation while creating a protective barrier.
Surprise him on his special day with a smart birthday gift for him. Not only do these bulbs work with Alexa, they can also be controlled from anywhere via voice commands or the accompanying app. The set contains two smart bulbs, each of which can change colors instantly to match the ambience in each room. He can adjust the lights according to personal preference, whether he’s using them in an office space, a kitchen or anywhere else around the house.
This 12-inch chainsaw is recommended for pruning and chopping up fallen down limbs. A full wrap handle makes the chainsaw comfortable to use in various positions. He’ll also appreciate the tool-free chain tensioning.
These cushioned and comfortable memory foam slippers could be just what he needs to relax after a long day at work, or simply spending a prolonged amount of time on his feet. A blend of cotton and spandex material makes these slippers as cozy as they are functional. He’ll also appreciate the durable rubber sole, which is sturdy enough to enable him to take care of some chores outside the house.
The Zenbook 13 is a stylish and highly versatile laptop that can go just about anywhere. Highlights include a speedy Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop also has a wide-view full HD display with an extensive screen-to-body ratio, which is especially handy when it comes to watching his favorite movies, shows and more.
This pegboard organizer has plenty of space for all of his tools and accessories. There’s over 10 square feet of storage space. The board is durable and has a rust-resistant finish. He can also install it in just minutes.
He can record and save his greatest work, and even share it with others with this streaming and podcasting pack. Enhanced sound isolation technology ensures optimal voice pickup. The microphone is also easy to install and simple to adjust. This set includes studio quality ATH-M20X headphones along with an AT2020 mic.
He’ll have just as much fun assembling this light-up robot puzzle toy on his own as he will with the kids. In addition to lights, the robot also rocks a hand-cranked music box and moving gears. The arms and legs move as well, making the finished product that much more fun and realistic. The laser-cut wood pieces give the finished product a more polished appearance.
Professional and amateur boxers alike can use this 100-pound punching bag. The bag is made of durable powerhide and works just as well in a home gym as it does a commercial setting. While it’s great for a general workout, the bag is ideal for MMA, Muay Thai and boxing.
Parties are simply better with chocolate. This chocolate fountain has a two-pound capacity, which is plenty to feed a crowd. A heated bowl keeps the chocolate flowing down cascading tiers. The fountain can also be used with cheese, liqueurs and even barbecue sauce.
He’ll find plenty of room to store the essentials and more inside this large duffel bag, which as a 50-liter capacity. The bag is made with cotton canvas and features a large main compartment with enough space to hold up to a 15-inch laptop. Multiple smaller zippered compartments keep the essentials safe. The bag has an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. An extra-large version is available if he needs more space.
The car DVD player is a solid value for guys who are looking to add a bit of entertainment to their car’s dash. This media player offers several functions in one convenient place, from Bluetooth technology for hands-free calls to built-in apps such as Spotify and Pandora so that he can play his favorite songs on the go. The unit also functions as an AM/FM radio receiver. Various inputs and outputs make connectivity easier than ever.
He can enjoy the advantages of a high-performance grill, even if he doesn’t have space for a full-size model, thanks to this compact grill from Cuisinart. Despite its small size, there’s enough room to cook up to 10 chicken breasts, eight hamburgers and eight steaks, which is enough for an entire family or a group of hungry friends. Not only does the grill heat up nice and fast, it also uses less gas than a full-size grill. Folding legs, a comfortable carrying handle and ga grill lid latch add to this grill’s portable nature.
He’ll feel more stylish during his commute to work with this vegan leather briefcase. The bag is large enough to hold up to 14-inch laptops along with iPads, tablets and other devices. Despite its slim profile, the bag is expandable to hold all of his work essentials in one convenient place. A padded, adjustable shoulder strap makes transporting his work essentials easier, even when traveling or during a longer commute.
The DiskStation DS218+ is a powerful storage solution that will keep his most cherished files and memories safe and sound. This Synology NAS features 2GB DDR3L memory that’s expandable up to 6GB and a dual-core processor up to 2.5 GHz.
A pendant lamp might not be your first gift choice, but this LED lamp is a game-changer. For starters, it features Bluetooth connectivity and is fully customizable. Directional light technology offers greater customization in terms of room lighting. This lamp is easy to install on the ceiling and has an adjustable cable length.
Portability is the hallmark feature of this grilling stand. The stand folds up flat for easy transport. Once he gets to his destination, he can unfold the stand, revealing up to six cup holders and eight tool hooks for a full day or night of grilling and serving food and drinks. The stand unfolds in just seconds and doesn’t require any tools to set up.
As a concerned pet dad, he’ll jump at the opportunity to keep a more watchful eye on his furry friend. THis FHD pet camera features two-way audio along with AI human detection and night vision. It also works with Alexa to wirelessly keep an eye on his home. The camera features a 1080p resolution along with 128GB memory and a wide viewing angle.
Whether he’s dedicated to his fitness or simply struggles to find ways to get enough protein throughout the day, this protein powder supplement is a worthwhile gift idea. If peanut butter isn’t his first choice, you’ll also find the powder in trail mix and chocolate almond flavors. Each flavor is compatible with Keto and Paleo diets and is free from dairy. The formulas are also low carb and low sugar.
This Samsonite luggage set includes a smaller 20-inch carry-on and two larger 24-inch and 28-inch bags. Side-mounted TSA locks help prevent theft en route. Multi-directional spinner wheels ensure effortless mobility on the go. This luggage set is available in several different colors.
This is a great gift for dads who love science, or just having some fun in the backyard with the kids. The rocket kit comes with two rockets and a launch system. One rocket can fly up to 1150 feet, while the other will go up just 600 feet. Whether he’s passionate about science or space travel, this is a fun gift for any guy who is still in touch with his inner child.
Shopping for a younger guy, or someone who is just young at heart? Get cool toy recommendations in our guide to the best toys for boys.
Dr. Paul Saladino covers the benefits of the carnivore diet in ‘The Carnivore Code’, including proven scientific benefits ranging from weight loss to better sleep and reduced inflammation and joint pain. Various myths are dispelled along the way as the author explains the advantages of the carnivore diet. This book makes a great gift for the meat-eating man in your life.
Men like to be pampered just as much as women do, and a nice bath and body gift set can be the perfect way to unwind after a tough week at work.
One men’s gift set we really like is the “Man Can” from Plum Island Soap Company. It comes packaged in a paint can-style container, and within this gift box you will find manly smelling soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, and hand butter. There’s also a body mitt, which is great for exfoliating dry skin.
This rugged cooler is a great gift for the guy who loves camping, tailgating, or beach BBQs. The wheels are perfect for hauling your gear over shifting sands or rugged uphill terrain. The cooler has a 70 quart capacity, which means it could hold over 100 cans of beer. The cooler has top-of-the-line insulation, keeping ice in solid form for up to four days. A butler tray makes serving snacks and drinks simple, while tie-down loops let you secure chairs, beach blankets, or other items to the cooler for easier transport. And did we mention there are built-in bottle openers? All in all, this is one of the best gifts for him, especially if he’s the outdoorsy type.
Want something similar, but at a lower price point? This Coleman cooler is a nice budget alternative to consider. Want to get something really special? You can’t go wrong with the feature-packed Coolest Cooler.
Looking for the best gifts for men who have everything? If your guy’s go-to drink is a G&T, then he’ll definitely get a kick out of this DIY gin kit. The kit comes with everything he needs to transform plain vodka into complex, flavorful gin. A blend of juniper and other botanicals create a memorable drinking experience, but he can experiment with his own additions like dried edible flowers or spices.
Not a gin guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Mr. Beer home-brew kit or a DIY wine kit.
Some guys have a sweet tooth. But other men have intense cravings for salty foods. These cool “salt plate” lets you cook or serve foods with a nice hit of satisfying salt. It also comes with a tray and a recipe book.
Want a cheaper gift idea? A 16-piece assorted gourmet salt sampler is a nice alternative.
This elegant whiskey decanter globe set features a stunning etched globe design along with an antique ship in a bottle. Two matching etched globe drinking glasses are included. A gold stopper adds an elegant touch while keeping the liquor securely in place.
The Thrive Natural Deep Clean Skincare Kit contains a face wash, face balm, and an energizing face scrub. Each bottle contains natural and organic ingredients and is suitable for all skin types. The face wash deep cleans without drying skin out, while the scrub removes dry skin. The face balm hydrates and soothes skin. Each purchase supports the farmers in Costa Rica who help make the products.
Whether he’s rushing to work after a workout, getting ready for date night or simply needs a bit of a refresher throughout the day, this all-over body spray does the trick. Hints of mint, rosemary and citrus contribute to this light and delicate spray. The 3.4-fluid ounce bottle is compact enough to travel with if desired.
A rain gauge can be a fun and rewarding gift idea for that weather-obsessed guy in your life. Whether he’s a meteorologist or is simply weather-obsessed, he’ll appreciate this unique weather station. Not only does this gauge measure rainfall, it also predicts how much water plants on the homeowner’s property need.
He’ll rightfully earn the title of grillmaster of the neighborhood with this BBQ toolset. Aside from heat-resistant silicone gloves, the set includes meat claws for shredding meat, pulled pork and poultry, along with an instant-read thermometer. Pair this gift with the FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set for a complete gift for men who love to grill.
This classic men’s shoe makes a versatile addition to his closet. For starters, it’s sporty and lightweight, and can be worn on several occasions. A memory foam insole keeps feet comfortable, as does the flexible midsole. The shoe is quite breathable thanks to a knit mesh material and synthetic upper.
This all-in-one karaoke system makes a cool gift for guys who want to put on a show at home. The machine has built-in Bluetooth connectivity and easily connects to devices such as tablets or smartphones. A total of 10 different voice effects ensures a fun night at the mic. Accompanying light shows make good times even better.
If he’s always wanted to brew his own beer, the Siphonless 1 Gallon Craft Beer Making Kit is a respectable choice. This kit comes with everything he’ll need to brew one delicious batch after the next, including a bubbler, bottle capper and caps, personalized labels, a recipe kit and user-friendly instructions. Each batch will fill roughly a two-gallon kettle or 12 beer bottles.
Learning to play guitar can be tricky. Simplify his life by surprising him with this guitar bundle, which includes a Fender guitar, picks, tuner and strings. He can carry the guitar to lessons and his first gigs with the included carrying bag. An instructional DVD is included to help him get started. The full-size guitar is suitable for all types of music, making it a must-have for any beginner.
The CORI Travel Pillow is customizable and adapts to everyone who uses it. Each set contains two memory foam cushions, each of which is a different size. All he needs to do is set up the cushion that best matches his physique. Aside from memory foam cushions, the pillow comes with soft and breathable material that has a cooling effect for added comfort.
He’ll be prepared for any occasion with this necktie gift set. If the ties in the Debonair Collection aren’t quite his style, there are plenty of other options. Each tie is made with premium Italian microfiber material that’s resistant to wrinkles and stains. The ties are sewn by hand. The gift box is made with recycled material and doubles as a storage box.
Looking for a big gift for a guy who loves being outdoors? This inflatable pontoon boat is easy to collapse and store in the off-season, and easy to inflate when you’re ready to explore the waterways near his home. Removable gear bags provide storage for snacks, water, fishing gear, or lightweight camping gear. There are 20 pockets and two insulated drink holders. This is a stellar gift for fishermen, outdoorsmen, or anyone who likes to get away from it all.
Traveling can be stressful. Whether he’s planning a solo trip or an adventure with friends, this AI translator can make the entire experience go much more smoothly. Aside from providing quick and accurate translations, the device also comes with a dependable cloud processing system. Highlights include two-way translation and a battery that lasts up to two weeks with regular use.
Sonos Move is more than your typical portable Bluetooth speaker. For starters, it’s weatherproof, and can be used indoors or outside. The speaker also has built-in Alexa for voice control. Accidents happen, which is why this portable Bluetooth speaker is also drop-resistant. He can control his favorite music via the accompanying app or Apple AirPlay 2. Bluetooth streaming is also available when WiFi connectivity isn’t.