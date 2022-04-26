63 Best Retirement Gift Ideas for Parents
When your parents finally decide to step away from the day-to-day grind and retire, it’s a pretty big deal. So a commemorative retirement gift is typically in order. Maybe it’s a gold watch for mom. Maybe it’s an amazing new smart grill for dad. Regardless of what you choose, you only get one chance to deliver a retirement gift for mom or a retirement gift for dad that they’ll never forget. So browse our favorite picks below and nail the occasion.

Do You Get Your Parents a Retirement Gift?

What kind of question is that?! Of course, you get your parents a retirement gift. But getting retirement gifts for parents can be a tricky task.

How much do you spend on a retirement gift for mom? How practical should your retirement gift for dad be? Or do you go the gag gift route?

To answer the latter, a gag gift should only be supplemental. You don't want your primary retirement gift for your parents to be a joke. This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion after all. 

Stay in your price range, but be sure to get whoever the retiree is something meaningful that they'll know so thought was put into. Then, once you have that handled, retirement gag gifts can be considered to bring on the laughs as well.

Funny Retirement Gifts

If you're shopping for retirement gifts for someone else's parents, a funny retirement gift could be an appropriate route. These are great ideas to make light of that person headed toward their next stage of life. But just as with retirement gifts for parents, you need to know your audience and hit a comedic tone that's appropriate. 

If you know the retiree will appreciate it, go with a dirty retirement gift that they'll appreciate. There are plenty of great ideas in our gifts for dad post that are perfect retirement gifts for fathers. But if you're looking for something slightly different, you'll want to bring humor into the situation. Go with something charming as a funny retirement gift that will make the recipient smile without ruffling any feathers. 

Retirement Gifts for Teachers

Teachers are obviously a special class of individuals that deserve specific retirement recognition. Plenty of moms and dads out there retire from the educational field. And luckily, Amazon has many selections that serve as great retirement gifts for teachers

You can find t-shirts, glasses, books, placards, plates, and more. Click here to start your search for the best teacher retirement gifts

Personalized Retirement Gifts

One of the most thoughtful things you can select as a retirement gift for mom or dad are personalized ones. When you gift a personalized retirement gift, you're taking time to choose something that is specific to the parent that's receiving it.

There are lots of great personalized gifts out there, with many being perfect sentimental retirement gift ideas for your parents. We're talking personalized crystals, blankets, music boxes, plaques, tree ornaments, mugs, and more. All of which your parents will look upon fondly for years and years to come. 

