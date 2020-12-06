11 Best Chess Boards to Earn That Checkmate On

If you’re looking to add elegance in the form of a chess board into your home, look no further than the Straight Up Chess Vertical Wall Mounted Maple Chess Board. This thing is gorgeous. The maple nut design looks fantastic. And the board’s metallic pieces, comprised of lightweight aluminum, likewise stand out with an elegant shine on both the light and dark pieces.

There are pieces included to signify the game’s last move as well as to signal check, helping to keep order. And thanks to the chess set’s fancy frame it’s built within, the board proves to be an awesome looking decoration for any wall of your home.