11 Best Chess Boards to Earn That Checkmate On

Chess is one of the world’s most historic games, with a lineage that dates back as far as the 6th century. Like a fine wine, the highly strategic board game only seems to get better with age. And the chess scene seems to be more popular than ever thanks to Netflix’s fantastic series, The Queen’s Gambit. So get in on the action yourself by ordering one of these awesome chess sets below.
If you’re looking to add elegance in the form of a chess board into your home, look no further than the Straight Up Chess Vertical Wall Mounted Maple Chess Board. This thing is gorgeous. The maple nut design looks fantastic. And the board’s metallic pieces, comprised of lightweight aluminum, likewise stand out with an elegant shine on both the light and dark pieces.
There are pieces included to signify the game’s last move as well as to signal check, helping to keep order. And thanks to the chess set’s fancy frame it’s built within, the board proves to be an awesome looking decoration for any wall of your home.
The Winding Hills Designs Magnetic Wall Chess Set isn’t just a fully functional magnetic chess board. It’s also a fantastic idea to serve as decor for your home. The set’s elegant design should look great on any wall in your home. Depending on your motif, you can choose from black, classic espresso, and white designs to match. And it’s a fun addition to your house as couples can casually continue matches throughout the day or week as your roam your home.
If you don’t have friends to play with, the DGT Chess Computer: The Centaur Digital Electronic Chess Set is a fantastic chess board that can have you working on your game with the help of a built-in computer. The Centaur has settings installed that allows you to choose between a variety of skill levels. The weighted pieces look great. The board itself has built-in lighting to indicated where pieces are being moved to. And there’s even an LCD display on the side to give you the current stats of whatever match you’re in.
There’s nothing over the top about the GamieTM Glass Chess Set. It’s just your standard chess set, yet built from glass to give it a super cool look. One-half of the game’s pieces are made of a clear glass design to indicate one side of the board. The other half is comprised of frosted glass to differentiate the opposing teams. And all of them half felt padding underneath to ensure they won’t ever scratch up the gorgeous glass gameboard your battles will be waged on.
If you just want a solid wooden chess set, the Amerous Magnetic Wooden Chess Set should be perfect. The wooden board has storage built underneath so that your pieces are easily stored. And the board and pieces are magnetic, allowing you to play in disruptive areas like airplanes without having to worry about pieces being jostled.
The set comes with an extra pair of queens for convenience. It folds in half and is lightweight, making it easy to carry and travel with. And it looks fantastic wherever you place it thanks to the hand-carved pieces and slick looking wooden board.
This Dragon Chess Set isn’t just a game, it’s a work of art really. One that any nerd enthusiast would love to get their hands on. It’s exquisitely crafted. The game plays atop a sleek looking raised glass board. Beneath it lies a battleground turned graveyard, with various skeletal remains and weapons scattered throughout. The four corners of the chess board feature castle towers to complete the medieval look. And the pieces themselves are beautifully crafted. With a pewter construction, half of them are gold colored with the opposing being silver.
If you’re into nerdy stuff, you’re sure to go nuts over this Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set. The box comes with a chess board that’s designed to look like fancy marble flooring just as it was portrayed in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This super cool chess set comes with pieces that also replicate those seen in the first Harry Potter flick. And the package also includes a pair of drawstring pouches to easily keep your chess pieces organized. I
The Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set is a fantastic choice for any fan. However, if you’re looking for a crazy high-end Harry Potter chess board, take a look at The Harry Potter Final Challenge Chess Set here.
This Game of Thrones Collector’s Chess Set incorporates as many of the show’s iconic characters as it can into its design. The board is split amongst characters from Westeros (light) and the White Walker army (dark) that marches toward them from north of The Wall. On the Westeros side of things, Jon Snow serves as king with Daenerys beside him as his queen. Tormund Giantsbane and Tyrion Lannister are bishops. The knights are Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth. Rhaegal and Drogon are the light side rooks. And the front line is occupied by an army of Unsullied as pawns.
On the dark side of the board, the Night King is king with an undead Viserion as queen. Two of the show’s higher-ranking White Walkers are bishops. Undead horses are the game’s knights. Undead giants are the rooks. And the role of pawns is given to the White Walker’s wight army.
Next time you’re kicking back and enjoying one of The Lord of the Rings‘ various epic battles, consider orchestrating a battle of your own with this awesome Lord of The Rings Battle for Middle Earth Chess Set. The graphic board looks great in itself with scripture rounded into the black spots and the One Ring at the board’s center.
As for pieces, the series’ various characters are well represented. Gandalf the Grey, Frodo, Aragorn, and Galadriel representing the good. While Sauron, Saruman, the Nazgûl, and Gollum combating on the side of evil.
During a cold winter night, what sounds more entertaining than throwing on a Christmas Sweater, spiking some egg nog, and breaking out the Star Wars Chess set? The Empire represents the Dark Side of this cool chess set. Kylo Ren is the king. With Darth Vader serving as the powerful queen, naturally. Captain Phasma and General Hux are in the role of bishops. Boba Fett and Jango Fett are knights. General Grievous and Darth Maul are rooks. And your cannon fodder Stormtroopers are the Dark Side’s pawns, of course.
On the Light Side, the Clone Trooper army serves as the frontline pawns. BB-8 and R2-D2 are the rooks. Chewbacca and Han Solo are the white side’s knights. Leia and Finn are bishops. And Luke and Ren are the queen and king, respectively.
Throw on your favorite Batman t-shirt and go take on the Joker with this super cool Batman Chess Set. The board is stylized black and purple to match The Dark Knight and his nemesis’ motifs. Joker and Batman serve as the kings of the board. With Harley Quinn and Batgirl checking in as their queens.
On Joker’s side, house of cards pieces are the rooks. Toy guns are the knights. And 8 jester hats man the front line as pawns. As for the Caped Crusader’s side, you’ll find 8 Bat symbols as the pawns. Wayne Tower takes on the rook role. Two Batmobiles fill in as the chess board’s knights. And the Bat-Signal acts as your bishops in this Batman Chess Set.