41 Best Vegan Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Slick and stylish, moto jackets never go out of style. The problem is, most of the great ones are made of cow or lambskin leather. But we’ve found the perfect solutionf. This vegan leather moto jacket gets an A+ when it comes to style and social conscience. The single front zip keeps the stand up collar in place, and the body of the jacket is lined to provide extra durability.

It features two front zip pockets for handy storage of their phone and keys, plus the form fit is ultra-flattering. That’s thanks to some stretch in the fabric that keeps it from wrinkling or getting baggy. Get this jacket in women’s sizes from Small to Large. For a slightly edgier look, the Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket features an asymmetrical zip front and cool quilting on the shoulders and sleeves, plus it comes in several cool colors and options for longer or shorter styles as well.

If you’re shopping for yourself, and you’re not a vegan, be sure to check out all our favorite motorcycle jackets for women.