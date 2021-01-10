Cleveland Meredith: Georgia Man Threatened to Kill Nancy Pelosi in Capitol Siege, Police Said

Cleveland Meredith of Hiawassee, Georgia was among those arrested in the siege of the US Capitol and charged for allegedly threatening to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He was charged January 7, 2021 with making interstate threats, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin. “My Office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol. We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a slew of arrests following the January 6, 2021 protests, including Jacob Anthony Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, of Arizona, and Adam Johnson of Florida. Authorities said Chansley was the man who appeared in the Capitol wearing a horned helmet and red, white and blue face paint, and Johnson was the man pictured carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. Also charged were David Blair, 26, of Clarksburg, Maryland, for allegedly assaulting an officer with a lacrosse stick, and Lonnie Coffman, 70, of Falkville, Alabama, for allegedly possessing guns and components to make Molotov cocktails.

