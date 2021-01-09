David Blair of Maryland Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Capitol Police Officer

David Blair of Maryland was among those charged with a siege on the US Capitol and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a slew of arrests following the January 6, 2021 protests, including Jacob Anthony Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, of Arizona, and Adam Johnson of Florida. Authorities said Chansley was the man who appeared in the Capitol wearing a horned helmet and red, white and blue face paint, and Johnson was the man pictured carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

Blair, 26, apologized to police, according to his charging documents. He said he brought a knife because he was scared of Antifa.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blair Told Officials He Was ‘Being an Idiot’ After Allegedly Assaulting an Officer With a Lacrosse Stick

Blair, whose full name is David Alan Blair, faces a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer for allegedly attacking police officer Marvin Haiman, according to the statement of facts filed in his case. The charge was filed against him Thursday, January 7.

The alleged assault occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Eastern time, where officers were clearing the area of protesters about three hours after the breach of the Capitol, court documents filed in his case said. Metropolitan Police Department officers were pushing back a line of protesters when Blair allegedly began hitting officers with a “lacrosse type stick.”