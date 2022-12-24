Is CVS Open or Closed Christmas Day & Eve 2022 [HOLIDAY HOURS]

Is CVS open or closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022? What are the holiday hours for CVS in 2022?

According to Today, CVS stores will be operating with normal business hours on Christmas eve.

In addition, most CVS stores, including those with 24-hour pharmacies, will be open on Christmas Day. However, shoppers are advised to call ahead because it’s possible some individual locations could vary. You can find the CVS store locator here. Heavy has contacted CVS public relations for additional details.

According to the CVS website, if you click on “store details” on your home location on the locator web page, holiday hours will be displayed.

Here’s what you need to know:

CVS Pharmacy Hours May Be Reduced on Christmas Day 2022

The CVS spokesperson told Today that some CVS pharmacy hours may be reduced on Christmas Day 2022, making it even more important that people check ahead.

Indeed, some stores we checked in the locator indicated that they were closed on Christmas Day. For example, a CVS in Delafield, Wisconsin, reported the following hours:

Christmas Eve: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM daily for lunch

Pharmacy opened until 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Other Stores Are Open on Christmas Day, Although Some Are Not

What about other major chains stores and restaurants? Are they open or closed?

Find the Walmart store locator here. The hours that each Walmart store is open are typically listed at that website. It’s always a good idea to check individual store locations because sometimes hours can vary. Furthermore, Heavy discovered by calling Walmart stores that many are closed early on Christmas Eve, so the website appears to reflect typical hours.

The stores that Heavy called close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2022. Axios reports that Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. AI.com reports that some locations may close at 8 p.m. That’s why it’s important to call the phone numbers through the store locator. Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. That is what Heavy found by calling store locations as well.

It was true in the past, and it’s true again. Walmart stores are not open Christmas Day 2022. According to AI.com, Walmart stores open their doors again at 6 a.m. on December 6, 2022.

What about Kwik Trip?

Kwik Trip’s store locator can be found here. Some Kwik Trips are open 24 hours both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve and others are closed for part of the day on Christmas Day.

Essentially, the hours vary by location, so the best bet is to use the store locator and call your local Kwik Trip to find out. The store locator does provide phone numbers, and you can search for your local Kwik Trip by zip code.

Kwik Trip also offers a Christmas prize sweepstakes on its website.

Starbucks hours vary by location, according to its website.

“This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or by visiting our website store locator.”

Some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. McDonald’s, for example.

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm,” the PR person for McDonald’s chain told Heavy in an email. Find the store locator for McDonald’s here.

“Olive Garden is open until 8 pm Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day,” a statement from Olive Garden’s public relations office said.

You can find Olive Garden locations here. Olive Garden does have pick-up and delivery options.

Other national chains have similar approaches. For example, Walgreens is open on regular hours on Christmas Eve. “Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours,” that chain’s PR office told Heavy.

As for Christmas Day? “Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

Target is not open on Christmas Day but is open on Christmas Eve. Find Target’s holiday hours here.

However, other chains, like Chick-fil-A are closed on Christmas Day 2022. The restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2022.



Looking for Last-Minute Christmas 2022 Shopping Ideas?

Heavy has rounded up a number of Christmas shopping guides that you might find useful when trying to get last-minute Christmas gifts. You can find Heavy’s shopping guides here.

In addition to lists of gifts, some of Heavy’s shopping guides include tips for things like holiday hairdos. In this shopping guide, Heavy rounds up the 101 best gifts for seniors over the holidays. This guide rounds up the hottest gifts for Christmas 2022. This guide provides the best luxury gifts under $50 for Christmas. This guide has some gift ideas for your daughter-in-law.

What about making a Christmas Eve box? This is an idea taking on popularity around the world, where you fill a box with smaller items for loved ones. Here is a guide on how to do that and what to put in it. Here’s a list of affordable Christmas gifts for under $20 because inflation is causing almost everything to tighten their budgets this years.

CNet has rounded up a list of last-minute impulse buys at Target for those needing Christmas 2022 gifts. The list contains everything from an electric popcorn maker to toys.

Maybe you just want to settle in and watch a Christmas movie this holiday? Here’s a story about the first Hallmark Christmas movie of 2023.

READ NEXT: See McDonald’s First Fully Automated Restaurant.