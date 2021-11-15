21 Best Christmas Eve Box Ideas for Everyone

On Christmas morning, children rush toward the Christmas tree in order to see all of the goodies that Santa has left for them. But many families are beginning to gift Christmas Eve boxes the night before as a new type of tradition. Below you’ll find our favorite Christmas Eve box ideas. From boxes themselves to the festive things to put inside them, we’ve got you covered. Your loved ones are going to go nuts over the idea and will look forward to every Christmas Eve going forward.
The WoodPresentStudio Personalized Wooden Christmas Eve Box is one of the most gorgeous options you’ll find. It’s handcrafted with pinewood and can be personalized with any name or phrase that you’d like. It’s available in three sizes, each of which comes with a package of light hay for added aesthetics.
The Sinclair Company Personalized Christmas Eve Crate is a wonderfully rustic option to hold your Christmas Eve gifts. It’s sizeable enough to hold a wide array of items. It’s fully customizable, allowing you to put names, phrases, and emblems on its exterior. It’s etched, so you won’t ever have to worry about its design fading or peeling over time. And because it’s crafted from solid pine, it’s durable and can be stained or painted for an even more homemade look.
If you’re short on time and want something quick, easy, yet fun – the Mud Pie Christmas Eve Box has you covered. The package includes a half-pint glass milk bottle that comes with a red and white candy cane-style straw. A door hanger with a Christmas tree that reads “Santa STOP HERE”. And Dear Santa scroll that allows kids to write down all their hopes for the big day ahead.
Christmas pajamas are a pretty popular pre-Christmas gift. So ordering something like the IFFEI Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Sets for your Christmas Eve box is a great idea. Each top passes the blame, saying “Dear Santa – They’re the naughty ones”. And they’re designed to be comfortable and soft, of course.
Ugly Christmas sweaters are a thing of beauty. And one of our favorites is this Gaudy Garland Sweater from Tipsy Elves. It’s a Christmas green sweater that’s covered in actual garland and bulbs. It’s comfortable to wear. It won’t shrink in the wash. And is available in a wide range of sizes so that everyone can enjoy. But if you’re searching for a kid’s ugly Christmas sweater, check out our post here. Or, if you’re into Star Wars, we have Star Wars Christmas sweaters too.
A nice warm hoodie on a chilly day is a wonderful thing. And as we get closer to Christmas, you’ll want one that’s inspired by the holidays. These Women’s Vintage Casual Hoodies are some of the most popular on Amazon. The one pictured is inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and sports a wicked Jack Skellington smile. But there are tons of other great options on the item page too.
These sweaters are super comfortable and warm as they’re comprised of an 85% cotton and 15% polyester blend. Sizes range from small through 3XL. And the design overall of each is just festive and fantastic.
What’s better than snuggling up on the couch with a warm blanket and cocoa to watch one of your favorite Christmas movies? It’s a little more expensive than the cheaper options, but the Abound Chunky Knit Christmas Blanket is worth the money.
This cable knitted throw is 50-inches by 60-inches, making it perfect for you and your loved ones to share its warmth. It sports Christmas cheer with its red and white coloring. The blankets are hand-knit so you know quality is there. And they are designed to be 100% non-shed, which makes them easy to throw in the washing machine and dryer to clean.
When the holiday season arrives, everyone needs a good Christmas mug to enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, or any other drink of choice. This Christmas Tree Double Walled Mug from Binostar is one of our favorites.
The mug is comprised of heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass. Ensuring that it’s durable yet crystal clear. A silicon snow lid comes with it to keep refreshments fresh. And the upside-down Christmas tree inside makes it look incredibly festive and cool. There’s even a star atop it too!
Christmas jewelry is a great gift idea for a Christmas Eve box. And one of the best holiday-inspired sets we’ve found is this Vintage Elk Leaf Drops Jewelry Set. Whether it’s your office’s holiday party or Christmas dinner, these necklace and earrings set are perfect accessories to stay festive.
Christmas stuffed animals are a great idea to fill your Christmas Eve boxes. This Bearington Plush Santa Sloth is as cute as it gets. While sittings, it’s about a foot in height. It has a Christmas hat and scarf on to celebrate the season. And it’s super soft, of course, so seasonal snuggles are always welcome.
Why ignore your feet when getting comfortable for Christmas? Christmas slippers are underrated as far as holiday-themed accessories go. So check out these Tirzrro Kids Soft Warm Slippers to their tootsies toasty during the winter months.
The slippers are high quality with arch support, a rubber sole bottom, and soft memory foam interior. Sizes range from toddlers to big kids. And there are a trio of different styles available.
Reading Clement Moore’s The Night Before Christmas is a tradition that countless families enjoy on Christmas Eve. The iconic poem is comprised of 48 pages that are adorned with Charles Santore’s ageless illustrations. But if the story is already well-tread, there are literally hundreds of other Christmas books that you can opt to go with instead.
Everyone loves Christmas candy. Which makes this 1-pound bag of Madelaine Chocolate Company Premium Milk Chocolate Mini Santas a perfect Christmas Eve box gift. These delicious Santas are individually foil wrapped and promise to be “solid, smooth, and creamy” thanks to their milk chocolate and premium bean ingredients.
When it starts to get cold out, hot chocolate is one of the best refreshments out there. During the holiday season, the Thoughtfully Store 12 Cocoas Of Christmas would make for an excellent gift idea.
Cocoa flavors include toasted marshmallow, french vanilla, double chocolate, and snickerdoodle. Each of the dozen boxes comes with a cute unique design. And they’re quick and simple to make as you just need to mix each pack with six ounces of hot water.
During the holidays, you can’t go wrong with a Christmas Scented Candles Gifts Set. This four-pack consists of Christmas cookie, lavender, balsam fir, and apple aromas. They come in four Christmas-themed 4.4-ounce holders. And a working time of 25 to 30 hours each, you should have them lasting well into the new year.
Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa is a pastime that every child cherishes. This Child to Cherish Santa’s Message Plate Set is one of the best out there. The set is comprised of a plate for Santa, a bowl for reindeer treats, and a mug for Santa’s milk. And the plate comes with soapstone chalk so that messages can be left for Santa, and he isn’t too busy, he can write back too.
Sure, every kid knows to leave milk and cookies out for Santa. But do they think about all the hard work his nine reindeer put in? A package of Kris Kringle’s Best Reindeer Feed is an inexpensive way to start a new tradition your children will love. It comes in a decorated box and all you’ll need to do is mix the “high flying concentrate” with a handful of oats. Then take the kids outside and sprinkle some around so that Santa’s sleigh can make it through the night.
Kids really love their pop its. So this Christmas Pop Its – Five Pack is a gift idea for their Christmas Eve box that they’re sure to go nuts for. The five-pack consists of a large multicolored Santa Claus. As well as a Christmas tree, snowman, reindeer, and smaller Santa. There are other options as well. Including a 15-inch gingerbread house that has tons of bubbles to pop.
The tradition of hiding a pickle within the branches of your Christmas tree has continually picked up steam over the years. Today.com breaks down its history for those interested. The Old World Christmas Store has the most popular pickle ornament options on Amazon. Choosing one and then including it in your Christmas Eve box is a great way to get your kids excited about a new Christmas Eve tradition.
Why should you limit your Christmas Eve boxes to just humans? Your pets shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to Christmas festivities. So treat them with a pack of Nudges Natural Dog Treats.
As their name implies, these grillers are made with all-natural ingredients, including real steak, chicken, and veggies. So your dog is sure to go nuts for them. But if you truly have one of the best doggos out there, consider subscribing to BarkBox. Each month they’ll ship your pet a fresh set of toys, treats, and more. It’s a gift that keeps on giving month after month.
There are two things that pets go nuts for – toys and treats. The Pacific Pups Products 18 Piece Dog Toy Set is the perfect option to take care of the former. It features ropes, chew toys, plushies, balls, and more. Everything is designed to be durable. There’s a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied. And you’ll be supporting Pacific Pups Products who run a non-profit dog rescue in California.