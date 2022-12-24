Is Chick-fil-A Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2022?

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022? The answer is mixed.

According to Chick-fil-A public relations, in an email to Heavy, Chick-fil-A is open on Christmas Eve, but the restaurants are NOT open on Christmas Day 2022. That’s because Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday, and Chick-fil-A is famously never open on Sundays.

However, the franchise closes its doors on Christmas Day no matter what day it falls on, so it wouldn’t have been open anyway. Christmas Eve is another matter, but all restaurants won’t be open very late on that day, according to Chick-fil-A’s PR team. Thus, if you have a craving for a chicken sandwich, don’t wait too late into the evening or you will be out of luck on both days.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Restaurants Will All Be Open Until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, With Some Open Later

“Thanks for reaching out to the Chick-fil-A pressroom about our holiday hours,” Chick-fil-A’s public relations office wrote Heavy in an email.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day so restaurant Team Members can spend time with family and friends,” the statement reads.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Saturday the 24th until 4 p.m., but additional evening hours will vary by location. We recommend guests check the Chick-fil-A App to confirm the hours of their local restaurant.”

You can find the Chick-fil-A locator here.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being closed on days when other chain restaurants might not be. For example, the chain is never open on Sundays. As with Christmas Day, that’s a religious decision. Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “We’re proud of our Georgia heritage, and more specifically that we call Atlanta our hometown,” its website explains. “Our headquarters, known within the company as the Support Center for restaurant Operators, is located just outside of downtown. We are partners with the greater Atlanta business community in philanthropic endeavors, working to stimulate the local economy through job creation, as well as leading stewardship initiatives intended to leave Georgia better than we found it.”

Not being open on Sundays is a decision that is integrally woven into the Chick-fil-A brand. As Christmas Day is a religious holiday, it’s also not surprising that the brand would choose to keep its doors close on that day as well, giving families a chance to gather together.

