Target Christmas Day & Eve Hours 2022: Is It Open or Closed?

Target Is Closed on Christmas Day But Is Open Into the Evening on Christmas Eve

The spokeswoman for Target provided these holiday hours to Heavy: “Target’s Christmas Eve hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are closed on Christmas Day.”

Find the top deals at Target on Christmas 2022 here.

A note at the top of Target’s website reads: “Order by 6pm today, get it by 8pm with free pickup. Most stores close at 8pm Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day.”

They’re not the only one with these plans, although some other major chains have slight different plans. For example, Walgreens is open on regular hours on Christmas Eve. “Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours,” that chain’s PR office told Heavy.

As for Christmas Day? “Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

However, other chains, like Chick-fil-A are closed on Christmas Day 2022. The restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2022.



