Is Kwik Trip Open or Closed Christmas Day & Eve 2022? [Hours]

Is Kwik Trip open or closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022? What are the holiday hours for Kwik Trip in 2022? How about Metro Market?

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, Kwik Trip is open on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022. You can find the Kwik Trip website here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kwik Trip Is Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2022 – Some Locations for 24 Hours Each Day But Others Close for Part of the Days

Kwik Trip’s store locator can be found here.

Heavy called several Kwik Trips in Wisconsin. Some Kwik Trips are open for 24 hours on both Christmas Day and Eve 2024, such as the one on Brown Street in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. However, another Kwik Trip in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wisconsin Avenue, is only open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days. This shows that story hours can even vary in the same town.

Essentially, the hours vary by location, so the best bet is to use the store locator and call your local Kwik Trip to find out. The store locator does provide phone numbers, and you can search for your local Kwik Trip by zip code.

Kwik Trip also offers a Christmas prize sweepstakes on its website.

Some Other Chains Are Open on Christmas Day, But Others Are Not

What about other major chains? Are they open or closed?

Starbucks hours vary by location, according to its website.

“This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks® app or by visiting our website store locator.”

Some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. McDonald’s, for example.

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm,” the PR person for McDonald’s chain told Heavy in an email. Find the store locator for McDonald’s here.

“Olive Garden is open until 8 pm Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day,” a statement from Olive Garden’s public relations office said.

You can find Olive Garden locations here. Olive Garden does have pick-up and delivery options.

Other national chains have similar approaches. For example, Walgreens is open on regular hours on Christmas Eve. “Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours,” that chain’s PR office told Heavy.

As for Christmas Day? “Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

Target is not open on Christmas Day but is open on Christmas Eve. Find Target’s holiday hours here.

However, other chains, like Chick-fil-A are closed on Christmas Day 2022. The restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2022.



