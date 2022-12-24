McDonald’s Christmas Day & Eve 2022 Holiday Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Is McDonald’s open or closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022? What are the holiday hours for McDonald’s in 2022?

Heavy reached out to McDonald’s public relations office to inquire on the franchise’s holiday hours for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve 2022.

It turns out that most McDonald’s restaurants in the United States remain open on the holidays, so you’re unlikely to find a McDonald’s closed. However, it’s possible this could vary by location. You can find the McDonald’s website, including deals, here.

Here’s what you need to know:

McDonald’s Says Most of Its U.S. Restaurants ‘Are Open on Holidays’

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm.” Find the store locator for McDonald’s here.

They’re not the only one with these plans, although some other major chains have slight different plans. For example, Walgreens is open on regular hours on Christmas Eve. “Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours,” that chain’s PR office told Heavy.

As for Christmas Day? “Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store locator.”

Target is not open on Christmas Day but is open on Christmas Eve. Find Target’s holiday hours here.

However, other chains, like Chick-fil-A are closed on Christmas Day 2022. The restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2022.



