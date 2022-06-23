Next Jan. 6 Hearing: Committee Schedule Postponed to July

The next Jan. 6 hearing will be held in July when the House select committee meets for Day 6 to discuss former President Donald Trump’s influence over the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A committee aide told CNN that there would be further details released on the schedule for the remaining hearing dates after Day 5 of the hearings Thursday, June 23.

“The Select Committee continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes,” the aide told the news outlet. “Following tomorrow’s hearing, we will be holding additional hearings in the coming weeks. We will announce dates and times for those hearings soon.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Posted on His New Social Media Platform as Day 5 of the Hearing Unfolded

Among takeaways from intense hearing: -Trump's attempt to install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General is among the most blatant attempts to use the Department of Justice for political ends since Watergate.https://t.co/qWBpz08Kg5 — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) June 23, 2022

Trump, who is banned from Twitter, took to his new social media platform, Truth Social, to downplay the testimony presented on Day 5 of the Jan. 6 hearings Thursday, June 23.

“Has there ever been a time in Congress where a member is allowed, without any cross examination of any kind, to read lengthy and often untruthful statements, not from notes or other papers, BUT FROM A TELEPROMPTER?” Trump posted.

“This is a Kangaroo Court the likes of which we have never seen in this Country!” he added.

He also repeated the false and debunked claims about voter fraud, referring to the movie “2000 Mules.”

“Such lies by the Unselects!” he wrote.

‘I Would Have Laid My Body Across the Road Before I Would Have Let a Vice President Overturn the Election,’ J. Michael Luttig Said on Day 3 of the Hearings

Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel, testifies before the Jan. 6 panel on the theory that Mike Pence could overturn the election results during a joint session of Congress. "There is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority." pic.twitter.com/orabzLGl7F — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2022

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig had strong words for the House select committee on Day 3 of the hearing June 16, saying that he would never have let Pence overturn the election.

“I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let a Vice President overturn an election,” Luttig testified.

Luttig testified that former President Donald Trump “instigated” a war on democracy “so that he could cling to power.”

“It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the President of the United States at that perilous moment in history,” Luttig wrote in his statement. “Had the Vice President of the United States obeyed the President of the United States, America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”

Luttig was one of those who cleared up confusion among some of Trump’s supporters, saying Pence did not have the power to change the election results.

The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast. — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) January 5, 2021

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig wrote in the tweet on the morning of January 5, 2021.

