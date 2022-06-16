When Is the Next Jan. 6 Hearing? Schedule for Days 4 & 5

The next Jan. 6 hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as witnesses and the House select committee reconvene to unpack the events of January 6, 2021.

Day 4 of the Jan. 6 hearing will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, and resume for day 5 at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, according to an announcement from the committee.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Next Jan. 6 Hearings Will Center on Trump’s Attempts to Influence State Legislators & on Allegations Trump ‘Summoned a Violent Mob’

They are making it crystal clear: Convincing Pence to overturn the election "was the center point" of the insurrection. "America Needs to Know" – Judge Luttig. "I'd throw my body across the road," before I'd let that happen. "This is constitutional mischief." pic.twitter.com/7kF638ghBr — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 16, 2022

Testimony at the next Jan. 6 House select committee hearing will include Brad Raffensperger, secretary of the state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, according to statements from the committee. Day 4 is aimed at presenting evidence that Trump attempted to influence state legislators in delegitimizing election results. The committee will reconvene for that testimony Tuesday, June 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The following hearing date will be Thursday, June 23. The Day 5 hearing and Day 6 hearings are meant to show that Trump stoked “a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol,” the committee said. They further say Trump failed to act to stop the mob in its invasion of the U.S. Capitol building. Day 5 will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time. A date for Day 6 of the hearings has not yet been announced.

The committee reconvened for its third day of hearings at 1 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, June 16, 2022, after Wednesday’s hearings were postponed. The testimony for that hearing day was moved to the following week.

‘I Would Have Laid My Body Across the Road Before I Would Have Let a Vice President Overturn the Election,’ Luttig Said on Day 3 of the Hearings

Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel, testifies before the Jan. 6 panel on the theory that Mike Pence could overturn the election results during a joint session of Congress. "There is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority." pic.twitter.com/orabzLGl7F — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2022

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig had strong words for the House select committee on Day 3 of the hearing June 16, saying that he would never have let Pence overturn the election.

“I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let a Vice President overturn an election,” Luttig testified.

Luttig testified that former President Donald Trump “instigated” a war on democracy “so that he could cling to power.”

“It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the President of the United States at that perilous moment in history,” Luttig wrote in his statement. “Had the Vice President of the United States obeyed the President of the United States, America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”

Luttig was one of those who cleared up confusion among some of Trump’s supporters, saying Pence did not have the power to change the election results.

The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast. — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) January 5, 2021

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig wrote in the tweet on the morning of January 5, 2021.

Each hearing day will include a theme. The theme of Wednesday’s hearing was to show evidence that Trump “corruptly planned” to replace the sitting Justice Department officials with people who were his allies.