How Many Attended Trump’s Ocala, Florida, & Macon, Georgia, Rallies? [Crowd Photos]

On Friday, October 16, President Donald Trump hosted three rallies for his 2020 presidential campaign. He held a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, followed by one in Ocala, Florida, and the third and final rally of the day took place later in Macon, Georgia. At least 7,000 people attended the third rally. Read on to learn more about the events and see crowd size photos from both Ocala and Macon.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Ocala, Florida, Rally

On Friday, he hosted a rally in Ocala, Florida, that started at 3 p.m. Eastern time at the Ocala International Airport, after an earlier rally in Fort Myers. Local news WFTV9 reported that “thousands” attended the rally in Ocala.

Attendees were given face masks at the entrance, but many chose not to wear them once they got inside.

Trump told the Florida crowd that early voting started on Monday, saying: “We are going to have a red wave… They said there may be a big red wave. We’re going to have a red wave the likes we’ve never seen before.”

Trump also spoke about the pandemic and the recession, telling the crowd: “We saved millions of lives and are rebuilding at a level nobody has ever seen.”

Christopher Heath of WFTV noted on Twitter that he had seen five people carried off by EMTs at the rally because it was so hot, and that heat was radiating from the blacktop pavement.

I’ve already seen five people carried off by EMTs here in Ocala. There’s a bit of a breeze, but people are shoulder to shoulder and the heat radiating from the blacktop is intense. pic.twitter.com/JmOZUUyocW — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) October 16, 2020

He shared these photos from the event:

Supporters packing in at the Ocala International Airport ahead of @realDonaldTrump event pic.twitter.com/BajVKqMEqr — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) October 16, 2020

Robert Sherman of Fox News shared this video showing the Ocala crowd.

Here’s a look at the crowd size at President Trump’s rally in Ocala, Florida this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JPKAxsD4aR — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) October 16, 2020

During Trump’s speech, he also predicted that Republicans would win Minnesota for the first time, while also calling Twitter’s banning of the New York Post story as a big tech coverup.

About 7,000 Attended the Macon, Georgia, Rally

He also hosted a rally later in the day on October 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Macon, Georgia, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The attendance seemed even larger in Macon than it was in Ocala. Jenna Eason of The Telegraph said on Twitter that security estimated the attendance at 7,000.

There’s around 7,000 people in the crowd at the moment, according to security. pic.twitter.com/sZ1SFCYZMw — Jenna Eason (@jenadalaney11) October 16, 2020

The video below was taken just before Trump arrived.

Trump spoke for 90 minutes in Macon, Georgia, which is similar to the length of his rally speeches before he got coronavirus.

At one point during his speech, Trump talked about his town hall with Savannah Guthrie. He said, “Can you imagine if Joe Biden was treated like Guthrie treated us, not me, it’s us? He’d be freaked out, he’d probably be under the table.”

At one point, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones even crowd surfed during the rally.

Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President @realDonaldTrump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in #Macon, Friday, October 16, 2020. pic.twitter.com/eGvnwzblnr — Alyssa Pointer 🦄 (@AlyssaNo_L) October 16, 2020

Trump told the crowd he was against the “liberal news media” and he was greeted with a chorus of boos during his speech.

Trump says he’s running against the “liberal news media.” Crowd boos the press again, chanting something, I can’t make it out. #GApol pic.twitter.com/Pm5nVpijwz — Zoe Katz is an #ElectionSOS Fellow (@zoejudithkatz) October 16, 2020

Trump has a number of events planned in the upcoming week.

On Saturday, he’s delivering remarks about supporting law enforcement in Janesville, Wisconsin, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at 6 p.m. Central. Earlier in the day in Muskegon, Michigan, he’s sharing remarks about “Supporting the American Way of Life” at FlyBy Air at 5 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, October 18, he’s hosting a rally at 4 p.m. Pacific in Carson City, Nevada, at the Carson City Airport.

On Monday, October 19, he’s hosting a rally in Tucson, Arizona, at 3 p.m. Mountain time at the Tuscon Jet Center. Earlier in the day at 12 p.m. Mountain time, he’s hosting a rally in Prescott, Arizona, at Prescott Regional Airport.

On Tuesday, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the Erie International Airport.

On Wednesday, October 21, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern in Gastonia, North Carolina, at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

