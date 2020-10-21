WATCH: Trump Tells Erie Rally, ‘Before the Plague, There’s No Way I Was Coming’

In President Donald Trump’s latest rally, he told the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania, that he hadn’t planned to campaign in the city at all. But because of the pandemic and his campaign becoming tougher, he had to go after all. You can watch the video below.

Trump Told the Erie Rally That He Hadn’t Originally Planned To Visit the City

Trump campaigned in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 20. But he told the people there that he hadn’t really wanted to go in the first place. He told the crowd:

Four or five months ago when we started this whole thing, because you know, before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Erie. I mean, I have to be honest: there’s no way I was coming. I didn’t have to. I would have called you and said, ‘Hey Erie, you know, if you have a chance get out and vote.’ We had this thing won. We were so far up. We had the greatest economy ever, we had the greatest jobs, the greatest everything. And then we got hit with the plague and I had to go back to work. ‘Hello, Erie, may I please have your vote?’ Right? I love Erie… No, hey we had a big deal in Erie, right? This was not supposed to be a Trump thing. A lot of Democrats, but the Democrats love Trump because I love them. And you know what? You’re workers. We work. We work. We work. But that was a pretty big upset, wasn’t it, huh?

Here’s a video of that moment.

Trump: Four or five months ago when we started this whole thing because you know before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Erie. I mean I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming. I didn’t have to…. pic.twitter.com/DeTV4jiLmS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 21, 2020

In case the above video is taken down, you can also watch his statement in the second video in the tweets below, which is slightly longer than the clip above.

"I wasn't coming to Erie … I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming" — Trump's pitch to Erie is basically telling people how much he doesn't want to be there. Bold strategy. pic.twitter.com/w20eDebFfz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

You can see Trump’s full speech to the Erie rally in the video below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Erie, PA #PennsylvaniaText VOTE to 88022 2020-10-21T00:52:12Z

Trump Also Showed a Video of Biden & Harris at the Rally

Trump did a number of unusual things at the rally. He also showed a video of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during his speech that he said he was showing specifically for Erie.

“The Democrat party hates fracking,” he told the crowd before showing the video. “They hate coal — good, beautiful, clean coal. They hate American energy and Joe Biden will shut it all down. … This is an original Donald Trump Broadway play. … First time I’ve ever pulled it out. I had it done specifically for the people of Erie because you guys like energy, you like being energy independent…”

Trump shows video at rally of Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisMoments ago, President Trump showed a video at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris slamming fracking . 2020-10-21T00:11:37Z

Trump has a number of events still scheduled for the coming week.

On Wednesday, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Gastonia, North Carolina, at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

On Thursday, he’s participating in the final presidential debate against Biden. The debate will be a little different than the first because the moderator now has the ability to mute the mic of the opposing candidate during each candidate’s two-minute question response.

