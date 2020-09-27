How Many Attended Trump’s Middletown Rally? See Pennsylvania Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a rally on Saturday, September 26 in Pennsylvania, shortly after he announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Local media noted that thousands were at the rally, which was Trump’s largest in the state since the pandemic began. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Middletown, Pennsylvania, rally, along with crowd size photos.

The Saturday night rally took place at Harrisburg International Airport, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Before this event, Trump has visited Pennsylvania quite a bit. He was in Pittsburgh on September 22 and on September 3, he held a large rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump visited Old Forge, Pennsylvania on August 20 as an “alternative event” to the Democratic National Convention. Before the pandemic, he held a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on December 10 and filled the 10,000-seat venue.

For Saturday night’s event, there were thousands in attendance. York Daily Record reported that this was his largest Pennsylvania crowd since the pandemic, which arrived despite rain. The publication estimated that at least 4,000 were there, noting that 2,000 chairs were placed in the venue and thousands more were there beyond the ones who had seats.

Air Force 1 has landed at HIA @WGAL crowd erupts as the President walks toward podium pic.twitter.com/SOslu0rVN4 — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) September 26, 2020

The day before the event, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement criticizing the large gatherings, WGAL8 reported. The statement said, in part: “Three weeks ago, the Trump campaign held a rally here in Pennsylvania that violated the commonwealth’s public health guidance by disregarding gathering limits, mask orders and social distancing guidelines… Again this past Tuesday, the president held a large rally in close quarters here in Pennsylvania. Once again, I am requesting that the President of the United States not endanger Pennsylvanians by holding unsafe rallies…”

Here’s another photo showing the people at the rally, shared by Barbara Barr of WGAL.

President Trump event at HIA. A sea of red. Crowd cheered when he nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court shown on big screen @WGAL covering speech @POTUS pic.twitter.com/nyY1raoflx — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) September 26, 2020

Pennsylvania currently has a limit of 250 people for outdoor gatherings, but a federal judge ruled that limit unconstitutional, York Daily Record reported. When Trump held a rally in North Carolina on September 19, the state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while there were large event restrictions, those didn’t apply to events like political rallies and protests protected by the First Amendment, ABC 11 reported.

Howard Mortman of C-SPAN shared this next photo showing an angle of the rally not often seen.

"FILL THAT SEAT!" — Trump rally in Middletown, PA pic.twitter.com/PvghYrxqpq — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 26, 2020

During the event, Trump praised one of his supporters who had confronted a protester and said he was “the kind of guy I want working for me… That’s called natural instinct.” The crowd chanted “USA!” as the heckler was escorted out.

Trump also talked about the pandemic, the economy, and his opponent Joe Biden, among many other topics. He spoke about his Supreme Court pick, saying about Barrett: “She will defend your God-given rights and freedoms.” He also quipped, “She should be running for President” and promised that he and Barrett “will save your Second Amendment together.”

Elvina Nawaguna of Business Insider shared a photo of the screen outside the venue, which also showed Trump’s speech.

Interestingly all the people picked to sit within camera view as Trump spoke were required to wear masks. Many are seen taking them off right after the rally ends. (This is the view from the screen outside that had better sound) pic.twitter.com/EQuOr0CZ3n — Elvina Nawaguna (@elvina_nawaguna) September 27, 2020

Nawaguna reported that some people went to watch outside because they couldn’t hear Trump speaking and the large screen had clearer audio.

People are moving to go follow the speech from a large screen outdoors where the audio is clearer. But it’s drizzling. — Elvina Nawaguna (@elvina_nawaguna) September 27, 2020

Here’s another view of the crowd at the rally, shared by Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou of Bloomberg News.

The crowd at President Trumps rally in Middletown, PA pic.twitter.com/mO0nIGOtV0 — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) September 27, 2020

This next photo was shared by Eliza Relman of Business Insider.

Hi from Trump’s Middletown, PA rally — Air Force One just landed and Trump’s about to walk out (we’re at the Harrisburg airport) pic.twitter.com/PhKL1toxxo — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) September 27, 2020

Trump Will Be Debating Biden on Tuesday

Trump has a number of events scheduled in the near future, but they won’t begin until after the debate. On September 29, Mike Pence is hosting an event and debate watch party in Lititz, Pennsylvania, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Trump will be debating Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29.

Then on Wednesday, September 30, Trump is back on the campaign trail attending a Duluth, Minnesota rally at 5 p.m. Central.

Here are a few more photos from the rally.

Trump 2020 and MAGA hats are common sites at the rallies.

Some people do wear masks to the rallies, as you can see in the photo below.

The photo below shows a group of people not wearing masks as they wait for the rally to begin. Mask wearing tends to vary quite a bit from person to person.

People often hold “peaceful protest” signs at the rallies, after Trump started referring to the events as “peaceful protests.”

