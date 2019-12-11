Trump’s Hershey, Pennsylvania Rally: See Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, December 10, 2019 for his 2020 campaign. The venue, which holds about 10,500, was packed but did have some empty seats for his first rally since the articles of impeachment were revealed by House Democrats. Some empty seats were seen in crowd photos, while other videos showed thousands watching in an overflow space outside. Read on to learn more and see crowd photos and videos from the December 10 rally.

While There Were Some Empty Seats in the Packed 10,000-Seat Arena, Many Supporters Were Also Outside in the Overflow Area

The rally started at 7 p.m. Eastern on December 10 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Giant Center has a capacity of 10,500. Thousands were at the rally, but every seat did not appear to be filled according to photos and videos of the event. There was also a large overflow crowd outside. This video below shows a protester being led out about an hour before Trump spoke, and you can see quite a few empty seats.

First protester disruption I’ve noticed — a man being heckled very loudly by Trump supporters as he’s led away by security. Lots of boos and USA chants as he’s escorted away. Not sure what he did to be taken out @abc27News pic.twitter.com/BvevkV2E5P — alex peterson (@alexpABC27) December 10, 2019

Another protester was seen later while Trump was speaking.

Trump rally security tries unsuccessfully to corral the protester wearing the @RefuseFascism shirt with a gigantic pink middle finger on it in Hershey, PA as she dances around them, giving the crowd the finger. Trump was calm at first then started to lose his temper. pic.twitter.com/40lbOeupJW — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 11, 2019

However, York Daily Record reported that most of the seats in the arena were full.

This next photo, shared about an hour before Trump started speaking, also shows thousands packing the rally, with some empty seats in the venue too. Still, it was a large turnout in Pennsylvania.

Trump Hershey PA. Happy people pic.twitter.com/yZs0ux113z — Ernie Banks (@ErnieBanks1971) December 10, 2019

What’s not clear, however, is if some of the seats were blocked off purposefully, such as the row of empty seats near where the protester was escorted out. This video below shows some empty seats in the venue, but it’s not clear how far ahead of Trump’s speech the video was taken. If the timestamp matches when it was taken, then it was just a few minutes before the rally officially started.

Here’s another crowd photo.

Patriots, PLEASE share your #TrumpRally pics and information with us! We want to #ShowTheCrowd and correct the #MSM and leftists who misrepresent these joyful rallies. Please also donate $5 here https://t.co/bQiQ4Ph13E to help us improve our site! Pic by @Revisionfour1 #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/Qygph8Ue3T — joyinliberty (@joyinliberty) December 10, 2019

Thousands Packed an Overflow Space Outside

The video below shows thousands standing outside watching the rally on a big screen. It looks like the overflow crowd for this rally was significantly large. The video below was shared by a Trump supporter named “Jewish Deplorable,” which is a take on a term Hillary Clinton used in 2016 when she referred to some Trump supporters as “deplorables.”

I’m in the overflow crowd at the #TrumpRally It looks like at least 10k people here couldn’t get in IMPEACH THIS pic.twitter.com/uU09A0VqS8 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 10, 2019

Here’s another look at the overflow crowd from the same person:

#TrumpRally’s overflow crowd in the rain & freezing cold is bigger than any Dem Rally EVER pic.twitter.com/xb5fsybOWe — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 11, 2019

Despite the cold and rainy weather, many stood outside to watch the rally on the large screen.

Overflow crowd outside of the Giant Center in Hershey, PA on this cold and rainy night! 👀🇺🇸#TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/zBegLUj0sO — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 11, 2019

Before Trump took the stage, Vice President Mike Pence spoke, declaring Trump to be the “most pro-life President” in the history of the country.

Trump talked about keeping manufacturing jobs and a positive jobs report with low unemployment numbers nationwide. He quickly addressed the articles of impeachment.

First impeachment reference comes as he talks about Nancy Pelosi announcing USMCA vote, noting she did it on the same day as announcing articles of impeachment. "They’re embarrassed by the impeachment. That's the reason they approved USMCA," he says. — Laura Olson (@lauraolson) December 11, 2019

At one point Trump asked the crowd if anyone thought the media was honest and the crowd yelled, “No!” Trump later referred to the impeachment as “pathetic.”

Anticipating being mentioned in Trump’s rally, Joe Biden released a statement before the rally started, WGAL8 reported. He said Trump would bash him at the rally, but this is about working families and the middle class, not “about me.”

During the rally, Trump said: “This is the lightest, weakest impeachment.”

People Lined Up Hours Early for the Rally

People started lining up as early as this morning for a rally that wasn’t starting until 7 p.m., ABC 27 reported. By noon, several hours before doors were opening, hundreds were already lined up.

Doors for President Trump’s rally don’t open until 3 p.m. but hundreds are already lined up. We’re live at noon on @abc27News pic.twitter.com/rtqjXw0XdG — Taylor Tosheff (@TaylorABC27) December 10, 2019

Alex Peterson of ABC 27 said that people stood in the rain for hours and even came from out of state to attend.

Trump rally in Hershey is getting fuller every minute – huge crowds outside of Giant Center too. Many of them waiting for hours in the rain. Some even here from out of state @abc27News #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/oNhBfBuczF — alex peterson (@alexpABC27) December 10, 2019

Trump has another rally coming up soon. On Wednesday, December 18, he will be hosting a rally in Battlecreek, Michigan at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Kellogg Arena on 1 McCamly Square. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

This story will be updated later in the evening when more crowd photos are available.

