How Many Attended Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina, Rally? See Crowd Photos

Trump Fayetteville Rally

Getty Trump Fayetteville Rally

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 19. The day before, he hosted a rally in Minnesota. This was his first rally since Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Here’s a look at Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Trump’s last rally in North Carolina was on September 8, when he hosted a rally in Winston Salem. You can see photos of that rally here.

Thousands Attended the Fayetteville Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The September 19 rally was hosted at the Fayetteville Regional Airport and, technically, was called a “Great American Comeback” event, not a rally. Many of his supporters hold “peaceful protest” signs, which Trump often jokes about during his speeches. During his speech on Saturday, Trump said it was going to be called “a protest against stupidity.”

The Fayetteville Observer described the crowd as numbering in the thousands. The publication noted that about half in line wore masks and half didn’t.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the crowd when Air Force One landed.

Ryan Nobles of CNN reported that it was a large crowd, but a bit smaller than some of Trump’s other recent rallies.

Here’s another crowd photo:

Kara Evenson of the Fayetteville Observer reported that the chairs were placed very close together, making social distancing difficult.

Lucille Sherman of the local News & Observer reported that everyone was close together and many didn’t have on masks, making it seem like there wasn’t a pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Mitch Colvin said that he understood the need for the rally since they’re a swing state, but encouraged people attending to wear masks and social distance, ABC 11 reported. The NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while there are restrictions on how many people can gather in large events in North Carolina, those don’t apply to First Amendment events like protests or political rallies, ABC 11 reported.

GettyTrump speaks in North Carolina.

Evenson shared on Twitter that people attending the rally were told to chant “Trump, Trump, Trump” if they saw protesters. This photo shows people waiting in line before the event began.

At the beginning of his speech, Trump looked at the press and told the crowd: “That’s a lot of press. That’s a lot of fake news.”

During his speech, Trump announced that he would put forth a nominee in the next week and the nominee would be a woman.

Then he made a statement about taking a poll and let his voice trail off. He also talked about turning the phrase “fill that seat” into merchandise, as the crowd chanted, “Fill that seat!”

During his speech, Trump asked if he should choose a woman or a man, and he got more cheers for the idea of choosing a woman. He said he hasn’t picked her yet, but there are “numerous” on his list and the woman he chooses will be “very talented, very brilliant.”

However, he also took time to pay homage to Ginsburg. He said that she was an inspiration to all Americans.

DJ Judd of CNN shared this next photo from the risers. He also remarked that Trump’s speech was one hour and 46 minutes long.

Trump Has a Number of New Rallies Scheduled

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during a Make America Great Again campaign rally on September 19, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Monday, September 21, he’s hosting a rally in Swanton, Ohio, at Grande Air starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. He doesn’t have an event scheduled for Sunday.

On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the Fayetteville rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

