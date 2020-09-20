How Many Attended Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 19. The day before, he hosted a rally in Minnesota. This was his first rally since Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Here’s a look at Trump’s Fayetteville, North Carolina, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Trump’s last rally in North Carolina was on September 8, when he hosted a rally in Winston Salem. You can see photos of that rally here.

Thousands Attended the Fayetteville Rally

The September 19 rally was hosted at the Fayetteville Regional Airport and, technically, was called a “Great American Comeback” event, not a rally. Many of his supporters hold “peaceful protest” signs, which Trump often jokes about during his speeches. During his speech on Saturday, Trump said it was going to be called “a protest against stupidity.”

The Fayetteville Observer described the crowd as numbering in the thousands. The publication noted that about half in line wore masks and half didn’t.

Here’s a look at the crowd when Air Force One landed.

Ryan Nobles of CNN reported that it was a large crowd, but a bit smaller than some of Trump’s other recent rallies.

Good Saturday Evening from Fayetteville, NC where President Trump is set to speak.

Another big crowd, although a bit smaller than some of the ones we’ve seen recently.

This will be Trump’s first chance to tell his supporters directly about his plans to fill the open SCOTUS seat. pic.twitter.com/zTm6GegwK5 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 19, 2020

Here’s another crowd photo:

And now they’re blasting “Macho Macho Man” by the Village People. pic.twitter.com/1HkqRQDqYT — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 19, 2020

Kara Evenson of the Fayetteville Observer reported that the chairs were placed very close together, making social distancing difficult.

Pretty hard for people to social distance within the seating area of the #trumprally. Folding chairs are placed pretty close together and bleachers. pic.twitter.com/sdRP4K76QC — Kara Evenson (@karaevenson) September 19, 2020

Lucille Sherman of the local News & Observer reported that everyone was close together and many didn’t have on masks, making it seem like there wasn’t a pandemic.

You wouldn’t know from looking at this crowd but there’s a global pandemic #ncpol #ncvotes pic.twitter.com/8VzdNNQjGJ — Lucille Sherman (@_lucysherman) September 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mayor Mitch Colvin said that he understood the need for the rally since they’re a swing state, but encouraged people attending to wear masks and social distance, ABC 11 reported. The NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while there are restrictions on how many people can gather in large events in North Carolina, those don’t apply to First Amendment events like protests or political rallies, ABC 11 reported.

Evenson shared on Twitter that people attending the rally were told to chant “Trump, Trump, Trump” if they saw protesters. This photo shows people waiting in line before the event began.

At the beginning of his speech, Trump looked at the press and told the crowd: “That’s a lot of press. That’s a lot of fake news.”

During his speech, Trump announced that he would put forth a nominee in the next week and the nominee would be a woman.

"I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman." #SupremeCourtJustice #TrumpRally — FayettevilleObserver (@fayobserver) September 19, 2020

Then he made a statement about taking a poll and let his voice trail off. He also talked about turning the phrase “fill that seat” into merchandise, as the crowd chanted, “Fill that seat!”

NEWS: President Trump announces the Supreme Court nominee he puts forward this week will indeed be a woman. "It will be a woman. It will be a woman. Unless, ok, let’s do a poll…" he says to the NC rally crowd, before trailing off. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 19, 2020

During his speech, Trump asked if he should choose a woman or a man, and he got more cheers for the idea of choosing a woman. He said he hasn’t picked her yet, but there are “numerous” on his list and the woman he chooses will be “very talented, very brilliant.”

Trump says “it will be a woman” about his Supreme Court nominee. pic.twitter.com/7hOjeNiw1S — Kara Evenson (@karaevenson) September 19, 2020

However, he also took time to pay homage to Ginsburg. He said that she was an inspiration to all Americans.

Pres uses opening remarks at campaign rally to pay homage to the late Justice Ginsburg. Says agree or disagree with her opinions, she was an inspiration “to all Americans.” Then quickly pivots to replacing her on the court: “we’re going to fill the seat,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ZpmhIT0XC3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

DJ Judd of CNN shared this next photo from the risers. He also remarked that Trump’s speech was one hour and 46 minutes long.

The view from the riser. pic.twitter.com/Cv3HJOpHxv — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 20, 2020

Trump Has a Number of New Rallies Scheduled

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Monday, September 21, he’s hosting a rally in Swanton, Ohio, at Grande Air starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. He doesn’t have an event scheduled for Sunday.

On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

He’s then hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AfFlight Harrisburg.

Here are more photos from the Fayetteville rally.

