17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Supplies Deals on Amazon

Looking to save money on pet-related products today? Pet products make good Cyber Monday deals because they’re usually utilitarian things that you need to buy, anyway, so saving a few bucks can’t hurt. Check out our picks for the best Cyber Monday Pet Deals on Amazon this year:
As we discussed in our best smart dog collars post, the Whistle Go Explore is essentially an Apple Watch for dogs and it’s $20 off for Cyber Monday. The standard version Whistle Go is much more steeply discounted at 40 percent or about $40 off, but the shorter battery life means we recommend opting for the Go Explore.
Still, it’s hard to beat 40 percent off, and the short battery life may not be a deal breaker at a purchase price of only $59.95.
Whichever one you choose, this device combines gofencing and real-time location tracking using AT&T’s network with 30-day healty and behavior reports that you can use to set activity goals and make diagnoses with your vet.
In our best dog cameras post, I explained why the Petcube Bites was my favorite option for watching our dogs away from home. Today, you can take $50 off the normal price and help the dog lover in your life toss treats from miles away.
The Bites combines a full 1080P HD video feed with an interactive treat-tossing mechanism, a generous treat hopper, solid night vision, and even Alexa support with an easy-to-install, modern-looking unit. My dogs absolutely love ours and I really appreciate the piece of mind.
Alternatively, you could consider the Furbo Dog Camera, which is 46 percent off today for a savings of $115.
In contrast to most smart dog collars, the Findster Duo+ uses a pair of matched transponders to allow you to find your dog up to three miles away and it’s 32 percent or $48 dollars off today.
Put one module on your dog’s collar and hold onto the other one and the MAZE technology will map your two locations using GPS, but without requiring cell coverage and the monthly fees it incurs.
It won’t help you in quite the same way a true combination GPS/wi-fi/cellular collar will if your dog escapes your home, but it’s great for those times when you lose sight of them on the trails.
Embark (not to be confused with the makers of one of the best dog harnesses) make a solid dog DNA test competitor to the Wisdom Panel, and it’s $30 off for Cyber Monday.
This is an upgrade to their Breed Identification Kit in that it identifies not only 250 breeds, but 170+ genetic diseases so you can work with your veterinarian to identify potential health concerns and prevent them in the long run, particularly those adult-onset conditions.
These DNA tests make great conversation-starting stocking stuffers, but they also serve a practical purpose. When paired with a smart dog collar, this information can help you make better choices about exercise and feeding and ensure a longer life for your pup.
Speaking of the Wisdom Panel, that’s a much better deal today at 41 percent off or $35. Or you could try both and contrast your results for an even more accurate picture.
As the owner of three large dogs, I’ve been pining after one of these Barkbath dog gadgets, and this Cyber Monday sale might be the thing that makes me pull the trigger. It’s 45 percent off for the holiday, saving you over $80.
Every time I bathe my dogs, I then have to clean my bathroom from top to bottom and I end up soaked and exhausted. The Barkbath aims to change all that by being a portable, minimal mess system that can be used anywhere in the house. Working like a carpet shampooer, this applies an appropriate amount of water and pulls it back off the fur into a dirty water tank. Certainly worth it at this price.
Along with competitor Embark, the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test kit is on a killer deal for Cyber Monday at 41 percent or $35 off.
A simple cheek swab will help identify the breeds in your dog’s makeup from among 350 tracked, which can help you make better decisions about their health. The information this kit provides can give your veterinarian insight into what could affect your dog so you can make better-informed choices when it comes to treatment and activity levels.
For what they are, dog dental chews are pretty expensive, so use this opportunity to stock up on Greenies, which are up to 61 percent off right now. Virtually the entire range of Greenies is on sale, but the best savings are reserved for select package sizes.
The best deal is on the 24-count Large size are 61 percent off, saving nearly $25, but there are great deals to be found on the following counts and sizes:
- 34-count Large ($24 off)
- 17-count Senior Large (over $15 off)
- 36-count Regular (over $16 off)
- 54-count Regular ($24 off)
- 60-count Petite (over $16 off)
- 90-count Petite ($24 off)
- 192-count Teenie ($24 off)
- 130-count Teenie (over $16 off)
Other variations are on sale, as well, usually between 10-15 percent off, but some aren’t discounted at all right now. The sweet spot seems to be those upper-middle count sizes, but the savings are significant enough to warrant stocking up. These appear to be in flux dpending when exactly you buy, but any sale on these pricey treats is a good reason to grab them.
The Petnet SmartFeeder is 49 percent off today and is at the lowest price since the second generation device hit the market. That’s a savings of nearly $90 off the normal list price of $179. This is a much higher-tech affair, offering smartphone and Alexa integration among other wifi-enabled controls. It looks pretty sleek, too.
PetSafe offers a rival to the Petnet in the the Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, which is also 30 percent off today, or a savings of over $50.
If you’d like more info on pet feeders in general, check out our best automatic pet feeders post.
I live in the wilds of Maine where it takes a multi-layered approach to flea and tick prevention for dogs, and part of my strategy includes the use of these Seresto collars. Through this past summer, my husky and blue nose pit each wore one and I didn’t have to pick any ticks off of them at all.
For Cyber Monday, these collars are on sale, with the highest percentage savings coming on the version for small dogs at 52 percent off, or a savings of over $37. The cat version follows with a savings of 38 percent or about $22 off, while the version for large dogs is 23 percent off, saving nearly $11.
As we discussed in our best air purifiers for pets post, air purifiers qualify as pet products because pets degrade the air quality in homes. They don’t mean to do it, but it happens. You can combat this by grabbing a good deal on Airmega air purifiers this Cyber Monday.
The model covering 1,256 square feet is a whopping 59 percent off for a savings of $440 off the MSRP of $749, while the 1,560 square foot model is more mildly discounted at 11 percent off, saving $55. These integrate both with Alexa and with smartphones via free app so you can easily control the unit anywhere. They also offer Amazon Dash replenshiment for the filters so you never have to worry about remembering to order replacements.
Similarly, the Blueair Classic 480i is 40 percent off right now, which saves you $275.
Whether your dog is getting older or is just too short to easily get where they want to be, pet stairs are a simple solution. Today you can take nearly half off the price of this decidedly utilitarian product, which may make a good gift if you know someone who has an aging dog like my old man shar pei.
The MSRP on these is $59.99, so this is a savings of nearly $30. These stairs are good for dogs up to 150 pounds and provides a 20 inch boost, with a 16-inch wide step. Non-skid pads ensure safe climbing.
Here’s an item we included on our pet odor removal products post because it does a nice job of simply tamping down litter smells. Nearly the whole range is on sale for Cyber Monday, with the steepest discount and best historical price coming on the XL model at 39 percent off, putting $9 back in your pocket.
The black Plus model is 10 percent off, while the standard silver is 25 percent off. Refills for this system are also 25 percent off.
Every pet owner needs a decent vacuum (or two), especially dog lovers, so grabbing a deal on one for Cyber Monday can work as a present for someone or a gift to yourself.
This is quite a savings on a cordless vacuum – half off MSRP – that works as a normal floor vac or as a handheld, depending on your need at the time. As the owner of a Bissel Pet Hair Eraser, I can confirm that the Tangle-Free Brush is superior to other designs and well-suited to animal fur.
Also included are two tools: the turbo brush and a lighted crevice tool. I use both regularly on my Bissel and since this is convertable to a handheld, it’s even more convenient.
If you’re looking for savings on a robot vacuum today, I recently tested the Bagotte 1600PA Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum, which is $50 with the clippable coupon right now, and I prefer it to my Roomba.
Select variations of Outward Hound’s fun interactive Hide & Seek toy are steeply discounted this Cyber Monday, making it a great opportunity to pick up a gift for dog lovers or an interactive dog toy for your own pup.
The Squirrel – Large variant offers the largest discount at 64 percent, or $16 off, followed by the Rainbow – Large at 55 percent or about $10 off. The Squirrel – Extra Large is 50 percent (almost $15 off), while the Bee – Large and Bird – Large are both around 20 percent off.
For those afraid of cutting too close when trimming your dog’s nails, the rotary grinder can be a nifty solution, and this one is on sale at 35 percent off. Dog nail clippers are not generally expensive, but the grinders can get as high as $50.
It ships with a USB cord for recharging, a cap, a nail guide, and a bonus grinding wheel. Those extra accessories, and the quieter motor, could make it a better choice than the Furminator Nail Grinder, which is also 60 percent off right now. Take your pick as they’ll both do the job; you can opt for a more complete package or the combination biggest discount and lowest price.
If you have an older dog like I do, stocking up on joint supplements when they’re cheap is a good idea. For Cyber Monday, the 60 count Cosequin DS Max supplement is 44 percent off, saving you $14 on this relatively costly pet expense.
The larger counts are on sale, too, both 15 percent off MSRP. On the 132 count, that saves you a little over $5, and over $8 on the 250 count.
Many supplements from Cosequin, Dasuquin, Welactin, and Solliquin are on sale today, as well.
One of the best sellers on our best litter box furniture enclosures post, the jumbo version of the Litter Loo is over $171 off MSRP today, a 66 percent savings on a nice upgrade to any cat litter situation.
To realize the best savings, you’ll have to opt for the Antique White finish, though the Espresso is only a few dollars more if you really prefer it. Among the standard sizes, both the Antique White and Espresso finishes are showing available additional discounts at checkout off what appears to be already discounted prices. The Espresso is already 30 percent off today, but the checkout discount should bring it down to the lowest price yet.
The prices on these are quite variable and the MSRP relatively high in comparison, but these are solid deals hovering right around the lowest historical pricing.
The key to these is the “ecoFLEX” material, which is a combination of recycled wood byproducts and polymers that resist moisture and odors.