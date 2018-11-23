17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Supplies Deals on Amazon

As we discussed in our best smart dog collars post, the Whistle Go Explore is essentially an Apple Watch for dogs and it’s $20 off for Cyber Monday. The standard version Whistle Go is much more steeply discounted at 40 percent or about $40 off, but the shorter battery life means we recommend opting for the Go Explore.

Still, it’s hard to beat 40 percent off, and the short battery life may not be a deal breaker at a purchase price of only $59.95.

Whichever one you choose, this device combines gofencing and real-time location tracking using AT&T’s network with 30-day healty and behavior reports that you can use to set activity goals and make diagnoses with your vet.